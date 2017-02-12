RFS: Hacker News without the anecdotal comments

Is anyone working on a natural language processing plugin to filter out these low quality, N=1 comments?
I mean I also think - based on my personal experiences of natural language processing (which are limited) and my readings in the field which are also not as extensive as they could be - that filtering out anecdotal comments (as opposed to low quality comments in general) would be a difficult task - but probably the solution is just to wait a few more years given current rate of progress in the field.
It's just - I think there are problems with this idea.
