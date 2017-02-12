Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
RFS: Hacker News without the anecdotal comments
2 points by untilHellbanned on Feb 12, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I enjoy HN except for the anecdotal comments of the form, "I think X based on my experience Y, so the solution is X". Myopia degrades the community just as much as the ad hominems do.

Is anyone working on a natural language processing plugin to filter out these low quality, N=1 comments?




Excuse me but you think anecdotal comments degrade HN based on your dislike of them, so the solutions is a natural language processing plugin to filter them out?

I mean I also think - based on my personal experiences of natural language processing (which are limited) and my readings in the field which are also not as extensive as they could be - that filtering out anecdotal comments (as opposed to low quality comments in general) would be a difficult task - but probably the solution is just to wait a few more years given current rate of progress in the field.

It's just - I think there are problems with this idea.




