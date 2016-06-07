Suppose the suspect Alice only has a portion of the key. Someone else (Bob...) has the remaining key bits.
Alice is busted, and 'compelled to give the key', and DOES provide her portion of the key.
Bob is never found.
Then Alice would be indefinitely imprisoned, even if she would have actually complied with the court order.
It seems unethical, to me.
Bonus question: Alice pretends that Bob exists, but actually he does not, but police cannot prove that. What then?
A possible answer to the first question: Alice is not compelled to provide the key. She is compelled to decrypt the drive. Obviously she can't do that without Bob. Alice is screwed and will spend the rest of her life in prison.
Seems harsh.
Yes, and in this scenario she would not be held in contempt, so your hypothetical does not apply.
You can only be held in contempt for refusing to comply with court orders, not for the failure of a desired outcome.
Let's put it another way: you are totally misunderstanding why this fellow is in jail. It is not because the hard drive remains encrypted - it is because he defied a court order to decrypt it. Granted, if the drive were decrypted by other means he would likely be let out of prison because the point of holding him for contempt would be frustrated - but that does not mean that he was put into jail because the drive was not decrypted. Contempt is solely about defying court orders.
If Alice gave over her half of the key, she would have complied with the order, therefore, there would be no grounds for contempt.
> The defendant did not testify at the hearing and did not offer any other evidence or testimony in support of his contention that memory failure prevented him from complying with the court's order. On September 14, 2015, the court issued an order granting the government's motion, App. 6-10, finding that Doe was engaged in a “deliberate ruse” in claiming memory failure as to the external hard drives and that he intentionally disobeyed the court's orders directing him to decrypt the devices.
[1] Government brief, p 12: https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls....
I'm still curious, what kind of evidence or testimony might be considered believable in this case. Whether someone remembers a particular sequence of words and symbols seems like a thing that's very hard to determine, and by its nature it's unlikely there is any evidence either way.
From the quote you give (and I'll admit I have not read up on this case beyond the article, so it's possible I'm missing something), it sounds like he claimed he didn't remember the password, the court responded with "I don't believe you because you haven't proven that you don't remember it, so have fun in jail until you decrypt."
How would you prove, if you were brought into court, that you don't remember a specific password?
So the system as it stands is you can be jailed indefinitely because a judge does not believe you actually forgot a password? That doesn't sound ideal.
Honestly, what do you envision as an ideal system? The legal system can't be structured like software. You have to be able to cope with unknowns, things that cannot be proven 100%, and people who won't cooperate. This stuff isn't binary.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_law_(legal_system)
civil law / roman law, as used in a large part of the world including Europe. (different from civil law as the term is used in the US)
things are quite a lot more clear cut if you just codify (yes, exactly like code, our law books look like code in human language, precisely worded) instead of reinterpreting the law on case by case basis and some ancient writings reinterpreted to fit a modern setting (even they were made by smart folks, it's still almost religion)
Most U.S. federal law is codified, including the contempt provision that applied here (18 U.S. Code § 401). Codification does not remove the need for courts to resolve ambiguities. The constitutional right in this case is a good example: there is no explicit privilege against self-incrimination in the European Convention on Human Rights, yet the European Court of Human Rights has found that Europeans do have this right, and has explained its scope by 'reinterpreting the law on a case by case basis' [1].
[1] http://cardozolawreview.com/Joomla1.5/content/30-3/ASHWORTH....
If I ask you to sink 10 baskets and then 0 baskets are made, there is an extremely obvious difference between 10 airballs and refusing to step onto the court.
Stop thinking like a software engineer and start thinking like a human observer. The court system does not use Jenkins to test conditions in the real world - the court system's "runtime" are the faculties of observation and reason of the judges and juries. There are countless, extraordinarily obvious differences between refusing to comply with an order and complying with an order but failing to produce the desired result. In other words, humans do not judge compliance based on satisfaction of test conditions that have to be written down and then run by a computer - they use their own eyes, ears and brains.
As a result, the difference between genuinely not remembering a password or trying, but failing, to decrypt a drive, is totally and obviously different than telling a judge to take a hike, claiming "fifth amendment" or giving testimony that is obviously untruthful. Frankly, this statement:
> There's no observable difference between inability to produce a result and refusing to produce a result
Is just outrageous. There is no difference between failing to detect the higgs boson and not even trying to detect it? I posit that these two scenarios are outrageously different: (1) building the LHC and not finding the higgs boson and (2) not buidling the LHC. Both situations have failed to detect the higgs boson - but they are, in all other respects, remarkably different. I genuinely cannot believe that you hold this point of view to be true.
Judging the credibility of testimony is not only one of the primary activities of judges and juries, but, again, I categorically do not believe that you truly believe there is no difference, whatsoever, in indicia or outward evidence, between telling a lie and telling the truth. It's not a remotely credible position to take. It is absolutely the case that humans can be very bad at judging the difference between lying and telling the truth, but the assertion that there is no observable difference is nonsense. It is the reason there are such a thing as "good" actors and bad actors. It is the reason that athletic events in movies are staged, as opposed to actually performed. It is why special effects exist.
Additionally, these judgments are made in context. You aren't judging the atomic, context-less testimony of a spherical witness on a perfectly cubical witness stand suspended in an infinite vacuum. You are judging a human, sitting in a court, in the context of a whole host of other evidence and testimony. So, basically, you are making one of two claims: (1) that humans cannot judge the difference between truth and lies and (2) that it is improper for humans to make these judgments in the context of criminal justice. I disagree with both, but in this case all that matters is the latter - I will cede that it is often the case that humans mess up on individual judgments, but this does not mean that putting humans in charge of these decisions is not the best option we have when it comes to criminal justice.
What you are pointing out is that justice gets tested at the edge cases - and what we have here is an edge case. I understand the engineer's desire to have proof-positive, objectively testable indicia to differentiate between different case-states - in this instance, the difference between being a convincing liar and telling the truth - but that is the central reason we have a court system that is populated and run by humans and not machines. Our "best guess" is what it comes down to. This does, in fact, result in miscarriages of justice - there are supposed to be correcting mechanisms built into this system to compensate for this as well, and the general release-valve for these errors is the idea that you are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. We have, in fact, stumbled upon a bug in this system here - judges can incarcerate individuals for contempt indefinitely, and this should not be the case. There are other factors going on in this circumstance that render the issue more complicated, and there are ways to address this bug with procedure - hearings, appeals, evidentiary testimony or expert testimony - but to simply state that the solution is to make the system recognize that it is impossible to tell the difference between truth and lies is an absurd notion that totally undermines its very foundation. It is not just throwing the baby out with the bath-water - it is then bulldozing the house too.
It is a primitive, or axiom, of the court system, that humans can be asked to make value judgments about the truth and falsity of assertions presented to them and to judge the veracity of the witnesses making those statements. If you categorically disagree with that axiom, you disagree with the entire jurisprudence system. In this case, I'd like to quote Churchill, when talking about Democracy:
"It's the worst form of Government, except for every other."
If you have a better idea about how to run the court system, I'm all ears.
I don't see how that is open to interpretations, regardless of charitability. I think it is total, unabashed poppycock.
> How do they know he didn't just forget the password? Or that the password was recorded somewhere that he no longer has access to?
Credible testimony and other evidence.
> After sitting in jail for many months, it is very easy to forget a password that you no longer use regularly.
Right, and that is not the issue. Obviously the judge did not find this guy to be credible in the first instance.
That having been said, I'm a corporate lawyer, so my apologies if I was unnecessarily aggressive in my reply to your post. It is something I always have to watch out for, but your points are appreciated and thanks for taking the time to engage.
I can see a few things the author might be trying to convey. The most interesting would probably be "[There are cases where t]here's no observable difference [...]". I think the alternative I suggested ("[...] produce a result while pretending not to.") is better supported as the authors probable intent (while being a stronger statement and correspondingly less likely to be accurate).
In any case, pragmatics + charity should tell us someone wasn't asserting we can't tell the difference between a person saying "I can't" and a person saying "I won't", and if you can't figure out what else they might have meant the first thing to do is ask.
Heck, some weeks ago I forgot part of a passphrase I did use regularly. Fortunately, I remembered enough of it that I could feasibly brute force the rest.
Most of the time, absolute certainty that someone is guilty is not possible; that's why the criminal standard is "beyond a reasonable doubt", not "proven to the point of mathematical certainty".
In this case, the simple fact is that the court does not believe Rawls's assertion that he is unable to comply, so he remains detained on contempt. This will change once the court is convinced that Rawls is indeed no longer able to comply.
No, I don't think any private individual should be jailed for failing to decrypt data, regardless of whether they are able to, as part of a case wherein they are the accused. This should be a basic fundamental right of the accused, and I think the current working interpretations of the fifth amendment are unjust.
> How would any criminal justice occur if we let people off with flimsy excuses like that?
Justice in my view is the presumption of innocence, with the duty to demonstrate guilt beyond reasonable doubt placed on the prosecution. Forcing accused to decrypt data obviously helps the prosecution, but so would warrantless searches, and I oppose both for precisely the same reason.
Warrantless searches are unjust because the police can come in and execute them without oversight. In this case, the neutral overseer (the court) has directed the accused to comply with a request from the investigators.
Warrants are a check against rampant tyranny. They are issued or declined by an independent judicial officer whose incentives are, at least theoretically, not aligned to favor either party.
Warrants don't exist because we think it's unfair to comply with reasonable requests from the organs of the state in the their pursuit of justice, even when you're among the accused. Rather, they exist to make sure that the requests remain reasonable and fair and serve the interests of justice.
Like many things in our government, these are checks to limit and constrain the power of distinct government bodies and ensure that they do not get out of control. It is incorrect to assume that these restrictions exist for the convenience of criminal suspects, because they don't.
Well, it's not, and that's a terribly naive viewpoint. This is akin to a legal search. Are you also against those? How is this any different than compelling a suspect to e.g. open a safe in their home?
Not my problem, get your own codebreakers to do it.
It is literally the same as ordering me to tell them how to make sense of the unreadable data.
I'm not giving them a plaintext copy of something already existing elsewhere (assuming no unencrypted backups), but producing new information for them.
And unless you used FDE with full authentication (AEAD), which almost nobody does, there's nothing that says that this particular ciphertext represents the exact plaintext I've had at any given point in time.
With XTS mode (Truecrypt) you can cut and paste together different blocks from different ciphertexts under the same key for as long as they're in the right positions. Depending on how much you know about the computer and if you've got access to multiple backups, you can splice together something that even if it doesn't contain anything illegal, it would look suspicious and incriminating.
Consider for example LE getting your full file version history of a container from Dropbox.
And revealing the keys is a kind of testimony that you have had read/write access to the drive, and that it indeed is encrypted (not just random).
If he had a password hidden on Mt. Everest and demonstrated that to the court's satisfaction, and then cooperated with the court's order to reasonably assist in decryption (e.g., allowing the court access to the sherpa that routinely retrieves this key and enters it to decrypt his disks via some remote mechanism), I assume he would be considered compliant.
But if this were really how he obtains the password (and similar schemes of off-site passwords and accomplices aren't so outlandish in the case of servers which might require the keys on reboot a few times per year), how could he possibly defend himself from the contempt charge? It sickens me to imagine being in the same situation. If this isn't an instance of the cruel trilemma, I don't know what is =(
His case hinges on whether he can prove that the work necessary to decrypt the disks, which is understood to mean entering the keys which he remembers, is testimonial self-incrimination and thus illegal under the Fifth Amendment.
Believe it or not, most judges are aware of smartasses and are not required to accept "Well, I don't remember, and you can't prove that I do, so ha! You have to let me go now!" The evidence surely indicates that this man used his computer regularly, which necessarily required unlocking his disks, and that means that by all rational conclusions he is, or at least was, capable of complying with the order.
Until the court is fully convinced that he is no longer capable of complying, or until the order is dropped, modified, or stayed, Rawls will remain detained for his failure to comply.
Whether or not this is true is precisely the crux of the matter. Your comment echoes the government's position: Decrypting the hard disk is not equivalent to testimony, and is therefore not protected by the fifth.
The defence and EFF's amicus brief argue instead that we live in a world where our phones and computers are effectively an extension of ourselves, and asking to decrypt those is equivalent to forcing you to testify on your most intimate secrets, which is most certainly not kosher.
Well that is understandable but what if he burned the passwords just before he got arrested, heck he might even chewed them up and those are long gone. How would they find out? If he is a such dangerous child molester should they go full Sam L.Jackson Unthinkable style on him?
To me this is what the disk encryption is like. The cops can't understand how to read the disk. Is he obligated to help them? What if the pictures in there are encoded using a weird format? Should he be forced to produce a program to read them?
IIRC, the I don't recall defense has worked wonders for others in the past.
(Project called Mandos)
I believe I asked then about maybe having support for non-debian systems and eventually something like Windows in the distant future.. What kind of support would you need for it to be worthwhile investing in that?
(I’m not sure what support or investing would mean in this context.) A Windows programmer could probably port the server side program (which holds the passwords) relatively easily, since it is currently implemented as a normal daemon in Python, and could therefore conceivably be ported or re-written to suit any Internet-connected platform, and the network protocol is fully documented. The client program (which receives the password and uses it to de-crypt the disk), on the other hand, is not so simple to implement. But the problem is not the network protocol; that is relatively simple. The hard part is instead running in the limited environment which exists before the password is available. In Debian, this means writing a program to run in the initramfs system where a kernel is available, but no networking is configured, and no standard system services are available. I have no idea what this would mean in a Windows context. I have toyed with the idea that it might be technically possible to re-write the client to run in the EFI environment, but I have not looked into it – it may or may not be feasible; would one have to write one’s own ZeroConf library? How about a TLS library supporting OpenPGP keys (as per RFC 6091)? How would one even provide a password for unlocking the disk to, for instance, VeraCrypt? Would one have to write the whole thing as a kind of module in VeraCrypt, if such a thing is even supported? I haven’t the foggiest notion of any answers to these questions, and I’m not a Windows nor a macOS programmer, and we implemented it on Debian since that is what we used at the time (and still do). Also, I’m gainfully employed full-time, so I’m not really looking for more work. To sum up, I would not personally be very suited for this kind of work due to inexperience on other platforms, nor could I take it on even if I were, due to personal time constraints. However, I would gladly support (by being available on the Mandos development mailing list) anyone doing this kind of work.
I love the idea of Mandos, but I've had some trouble setting it up and getting it working in the past :( And there doesn't seem to be much help on the internet; most guides are flimsy with no real information in them
Well it's pretty obvious what happens then. The police claim Alice is lying and hold her in contempt indefinitely. The man from the article claims that he doesn't remember the passwords anymore and can't possibly comply, he's still being held in contempt even though there's nothing concrete to show that he still knows the password.
[1] https://www.aclu.org/news/president-obama-signs-indefinite-d...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indefinite_detention_without_t...
This is mainly because nobody has standing to challenge the law. To my knowledge, no US Citizen has yet been detained as an enemy combatant since the law was passed. It will be an interesting court case once that happens.
It's hard to covertly sign any legislation as the president, notwithstanding secret courts and laws (fisa, patriot act secret interpretations, etc).
Just saying, we don't need to try to make people think a certain way by guiding them with weasel words, people can read facts and make a judgement, without trying to subtly assign some bias in either direction.
So, I'd say, if you're going to try to go with the "I forgot" defense, you'd better be very sure not to give the court a reason to doubt your honesty (e.g. initially refusing then changing your story).
Although that makes me wonder if there's any legal incentive not to attempt to comply if you're not confident you remember. Maybe there's some greater legal vulnerability if the failed attempt is interpreted as deceit and treated more seriously than refusal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attorney–client_privilege
cat /dev/random > filename
Also, it's extrapolating a lot from a case that's actually a fair bit less sinister than what you're suggestion. Facts of this particular case here are that:
1. The guy was a suspect to begin with, and they had
enough evidence of him doing something wrong (from
the Usenet side of the operation) that they got a
warrant to search his computer.
2. The disks are encrypted with off-the-shelf OS-provided
full-disk encryption, which is relatively easy to verify,
rather than some "purely random data that might or might
not be encrypted".
3. At no point has he denied having access to the keys (at
which point it would essentially stop being a 5th amendment
case).
We have a tendency to misconstrue, willfully misinterpret, or altogether ignore the law when it comes to prosecuting individuals who we believe to be standing on much lower moral ground. We do so because we want so badly to punish the accused that we are willing to reduce or eliminate greater good that some privacy laws are aiming to provide (i.e. Trumps silly travel ban which is based on his hatred of Muslims built upon imaginary news stories and personal exaggerations of particular recent events -- all laws out the window)
> Encryption is nothing new people, you are just putting your data in a safe.
Well, you could also be held indefinitely for refusing to provide the combination for a safe. If there were safes that could keep them out indefinitely, anyway.
I suspect that they nailed him using ICAC's Black Ice app. It's a hacked version of the Freenet client that logs peer IPs, and tracks hashes that they handle. So his mistake was assuming that deniability was adequate, and failing to hit Freenet via Tor.
Edit: 2016-05-26 - Police department's tracking efforts based on false statistics: https://freenetproject.org/news.html#20160526-htl18attack
Is there case law supporting that? Traditionally I think the combination would be considered forced testimony.
0) https://www.quora.com/Can-a-search-warrant-compel-me-to-unlo...
FTFY
It doesn't matter what they accuse him of, until they prove it, he's innocent.
I don't care what the charge is, if the government can not prove their case without compelling the person to testify / provide evidence against himself the judge needs to throw that case out. This is terrifying that anyone could be jailed for using what anyone would consider their 5th amendment right.
But we're not a court, and our standard for speech shouldn't be "beyond a reasonable doubt". The parent poster was right. His failing was looking at child pornography.
Tread carefully. The protections you give others are the protections you'll enjoy yourself if needed. And hoping you'll never need them is a very shortsighted strategy.
That's what you think until you're falsely accused of such a crime...
Now, replace child pornography with any other thing. Would you question me saying that he'd been downloading that thing?
There's a procedure though that we use to determine the likelihood of someone's guilt, based on evidence and legal arguments. Would you like to hear about it?
That said, as far as I'm aware the only evidence we've seen is that he's been accused of the crime. I don't what portion of accusations are false (or even a proxy like conviction rate in comparable situations).
That is, you are effectively dealing with punishment (by treating a suspect as a criminal and tarnishing their reputation before being convicted) by not applying the same rigour as the courts.
- That the viewer of adult porn shouldn't be prosecuted for viewing porn.
or
- That there is a societal / governmental acceptance of the exploitation of men and women, as long as they are adults.
The easy argument out of this hypocrisy is to claim that while children can never consent, adults can, but then that opens the can of worms of whether they're "consenting" under coercion, like under threat of not getting hired again to do work or if they're enslaved, and the answer to that is that it depends on the case.
At this point it turns political, with one side generalizing that most do consent, and another side also generalizing that most do not consent, and reaching an agreement is impossible because there is a half-truth to both sides, and after a lot of heated arguments, people get worn out, and nothing gets resolved.
So instead I'm just going to direct people to read up on the topic of victimology, which is a sub-genre of criminology, specifically how it affects human traffic (which are >90% women, and has a total volume of enslaved people higher than it was when slavery was legal) and get informed and then make up their own mind about it without bothering others.
Welcome to 2017.
It's one of the first strategies in the book of shutting down your opposition and probably was one of the first things people tried the moment discussions started.
Furthermore, there is presumably enough existing child pornography out there to satiate any viewer for their entire life. Perhaps increasing access to it is the way to discourage more being made! At any rate, paying for it could still be a crime, as opposed to the insanity of strict liability for bitstring possession.
And if obtaining and distributing the output material of a content industry without payment is supporting the industry, let that be put in writing…
Not necessarily, and even so, can it be proven?
If then that video was sold (or distributed in any way) to fetishists of dog beheading I could conclude that there is some kind of commercial (distribution) process going on here.
Note for children: I'm using parenthesis in a way that shouldn't be done.
Edit: In my opinion, the following offences ought to exist with relation to child pornography and abuse:
(1) Child abuse is an offence as it currently stands, or with revised ages of consent to better reflect philosophical, scientific and psychological evidence
(2) The act of recording of abuse with majority or express intention of furnishing the material for charge or otherwise in order finance or encourage continuing abuse is an offence
I think the second part needs some elaboration. I don't think that recording a certain act taking place ought to be illegal, nor I do I think it ought to be illegal to share that material with others. However this presents a dilemma: the abuse may be encouraged by the fact that the material is being sold or even enjoyed. If this encouragement to continue abuse can indeed be proven in a court of law, by some standard deemed appropriate (either the standard 'beyond a reasonable doubt' or the more strict 'balance of probabilities') then the act of making the recording and the act of furnishing the recording, I believe, ought to be an offence.
On the other hand, if the recordings are made merely to provide the enjoyment of others, and not for the purpose of encouraging abuse, I do not think there should be an offence.
At the risk of over-emphasising the point:
A child abuser may be encouraged by (i) money (ii) the thought that people are watching the recording (there may be further motivations).
If it can be proven that abuse continued and the abuse was contingent on one or more of these factors, there is sufficient reason to believe that the intent of the recordings aided another crime, which I think may be sufficient to culminate in an offence.
0) http://livinginsaudiarabia.org/73/pornography-in-saudi-arabi...
"Innocent until proven guilty" is the foundation of our legal system
Here (Sydney Australia) the penalty for refusing a roadside alcohol test is the same as the top range blood alcohol penalty. So you can refuse a test, and they'll penalise you assuming the worst-case result you could have produced.
I'm guessing this guy is in a quite perplexing quandary - he's betting on whether they'll keep him in jail for as long for refusing to decrypt the drives as they would for the crimes that decrypting the drives expose?
(At least I _hope_ that's his quandary - I sincerely hope the reality isn't that he's genuinely forgotten the passwords, and when the FBI/NSA _finally_ bruteforce it, they end up with baby photos, teenaged angst poetry, and a few bittorrented Hollywood movies... That does, at least, seem quite unlikely...)
It is quite a quandary :(
Might not help him if they believe that the encrypted keyless fragments is enough (which would be a horrible legal argument).
But LEA are selecting nodes based on the hashes of those fragments. Many of them won't have cached CP fragments, but merely relayed them. But if his node did, prosecutors could argue that they've identified CP on his computer based on hashes, and have experts testify about reliability, etc. How many jurors would understand Freenet design?
In fact, it seems dangerous for the judge to be able to jail anyone without a jury verdict. It seems to bypass legal protections.
The standard is not "100% proof". Perhaps you should learn something about the legal system.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reasonable_doubt
Oh, but you see, little Timmy was actually being telepathically controlled by a diabetic alien about to pass out from hypoglycemia, who had him steal the candy bar. Can you prove this was not the case?
This is what reasonable doubt protects against. There will always be the ability to create a (probably fanciful) scenario in which the defendant is not guilty. An unreasonable scenario, one might even say. Being able to convince the jury beyond reasonable doubt is as close to 100% proof as you are reasonably going to ever get.
> Beyond "the shadow of a doubt" is sometimes used interchangeably with beyond reasonable doubt, but this extends beyond the latter, to the extent that it may be considered an impossible standard. The term "reasonable doubt" is therefore used. [Emphasis mine]
If you want to insist that "100% proof" and reasonable doubt are the same, that's of course your choice. I think you'll find that people will tend to disagree with you.
"I doubt that, because a fairy whispered something to me in my sleep."
Not even close.
While a personal hard drive full of child porn is unlikely to be "innocently" explained away quite that easily, I wonder if owners of, say, usenet binary hosting newsservers ever need to claim that defence?
We have to understand that, much like it's a military's responsibility (and desire) to go to war, it is the goal of spy agencies to gather all the intelligence it possible can. In both cases it is up to law making bodies comprised of "the people" to check these agencies' ambitions.
Didn't it go further than this? Just searching the data for some signal wasn't a "search" because a machine did it, it was only a "search" if you were a match and if you were a match then they had "probable cause" for the search.
Not entirely sure how accurate that is but FWIW it seemed like that was the accepted reading of the twisted reasoning on HN back when that came out.
*edited changed from key to combination because combination locks are protected by the 5th amendment and keys are not.
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/487/201/case.htm...
"""
JUSTICE STEVENS, dissenting.
A defendant can be compelled to produce material evidence that is incriminating. Fingerprints, blood samples, voice exemplars, handwriting specimens, or other items of physical evidence may be extracted from a defendant against his will. But can he be compelled to use his mind to assist the prosecution in convicting him of a crime? I think not. He may in some cases be forced to surrender a key to a strongbox containing incriminating documents, but I do not believe he can be compelled to reveal the combination to his wall safe -- by word or deed.
"""
https://www.oyez.org/cases/1987/86-1753
When you have a panel of judges, we go with the decision of the majority of judges. The decision of the minority of the judges is still published under the heading "dissent." It isn't the ruling and it doesn't affect the law, but it's published just to note that they disagreed and their reasons.
There are some 5th amendment encryption cases where there is a question about whether the government has shown that there is a reasonable certainty that the files contain the evidence being sought. In those cases the 5th amendment would act to protect the info. That doesn't seem to be the case here and in that case, it seems like clear law that he would have to give up the data.
And don't complain too me that it's essentially the same thing; this is the judge's reasoning, not mine.
Sure, but isn't the question whether he should go to jail indefinitely? If defying a court order is a crime, then perhaps it should have a well defined jail term.
Furthermore, there's no evidence demonstrating he actually can comply.
That's not his crime, or as the subtitle below the story's headline states: "He's not charged with a crime." He's held in custody, not serving a sentence for a crime of which he has been convicted. He has never been convicted of any crime by any jury. That's a huge difference, both legally and morally.
I know this is an old argument, but what if I put the contents in a paper shredder, in the safe? It's still the data, it's just that it went through the shredder. Why is ok for the government to compel you to change the state of the data from encrypted to unencrypted? They couldn't compel Apple write software to decrypt a phone. Why can they compel me to write an encryption key to decrypt data.
Discloser all of my data is encrypted, and if the government asked I would really be torn about giving them keys.
I guess, the real reason why this question stands is that nobody gives a fuck about logic and solid law, someone (obviously) just wants it to be a crime and it is easy to sway public opinion in a way that allows for it to account as one. Which, again, reminds us that the current state of the law is that it is rotten by default.
no, they didn't compel apple
He didn't commit a crime. He is being held in jail for contempt of court. This is how the system works. This is no different than if a judge demanded that you turn over any other form of evidence - it should not be so shocking that you can be held in contempt for refusing to obey a court order.
It is bad, however, that he is being let to rot indefinitely. That is the problem here - not that he was jailed for contempt in the first place.
Because the judge's finding is based on evidence – see my other comment[1]. The judicial power to make findings of fact is checked by the appeal process, which is now underway.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13633968
The problem is that contempt isn't classified as a crime and so it doesn't have a fixed term. There are moral hazards with having fixed terms like this, but the moral hazards of not having them, like this case, seem worse.
The problems with this are numerous.
First of all no one has any duty to provide the police with evidence as a 5th amendment protection. It's not a "right" for the police at all to have.
Imprisoning someone for failure to disregard their constitutional rights is absurd.
They have no evidence to hold him period.
I like that idea. However, the 5th amendment's protection is something different: "No person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself."
Consider the case of someone running a drug lab or counterfeiting press in their residence. Police show up with a warrant based on probable cause to search the residence. The person is required to unlock the door and let the police in because the police have a warrant. The person is not testifying against themselves, they are unlocking the lock to allow a warranted search. If they do not unlock the door after being presented with a warrant then that is a new crime they can be charged with, and the police will come in anyway.
In these cases with encryption the courts have consistently been finding that the password is comparable to unlocking the door to a house to which the police have a search warrant.
It has also been counterargued that speaking or writing down a password is a form of testimony, one that can be self-incriminatory, and therefore is protected by the Fifth. Most courts have not been sympathetic to this argument, though there has been one exception.
In this case the man is in possession of a lawful order from a judge to facilitate a search and he is refusing to cooperate. Thus the judge jails him until he decides to cooperate with the lawful order from the judge. This is how it is done.
The difference between a lock and encryption is that all locks in the physical world can be broken by outside parties. If someone doesn't want to open the door for a search warrant, the cops can bust it down. That can't be done with encryption. The only metaphorical equivalent to breaking encryption would be to brute force it which, given proper encryption, is unlikely to succeed. So now we have an innocent person being held indefinitely based on some metaphor the courts decide must hold up in the real world that has no real world basis in reality. Instead of the courts logically following up their own thinking, they now expect the defendant to do the police and prosecutor's work.
If it's a lock, the police/prosecutor should break it after obtaining a warrant. It's not the defendant's job to testify and give them the information they need to break it. If they are incapable of carrying out their job, why should the innocent defendant be compelled to do it for them?
Why should the innocent defendant be made to languish in jail indefinitely because the police/prosecutor are inept and incapable of doing their job without reverting to unconstitutional tactics?
What if your hard drive was encrypted maliciously and then taken into evidence? Is it even possible to prove that this isn't the case?
The protection in the Fifth is to prevent a perverse system of coerced confessions, where innocent people can be placed on the stand and forced to falsely confess before the court. This has been expanded to preclude other types of unreliable confessions. Impeding the execution of a legitimate warrant, even when that warrant is issued in order to obtain evidence to prosecute oneself, is not protected by the Fifth Amendment.
The Fifth is not there to allow criminals to get away with things, antagonize the police, or make it hard for society to maintain order. It's not there because keeping "one innocent person out of jail is worth 50 guilty going free" or similar sentiments that are frequently expressed. It's there to prevent a common corruption in the justice process.
>Why should the innocent defendant be made to languish in jail indefinitely because the police/prosecutor are inept and incapable of doing their job without reverting to unconstitutional tactics?
Because he's violating a lawful order. If the accused wants to challenge the legality of that order, he can file a lawsuit to do so (and from the article, it sounds like he has). But unless the judge supervising that lawsuit issues a stay on the order in question, the accused is still obliged to comply and can be detained based on his/her refusal to do so.
Reformation of the contempt of court power is probably reasonable, however. This guy should be charged with obstructing justice and tried instead of kept in prison indefinitely. It'd probably be good to set an upper limit of something like 12 months on contempt of court detainments.
I'm not a lawyer.
It's hard to believe that an encryption key is any different than a combination lock in this "encryption is like a safe" metaphor.
Relevant cases:
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/425/391/case.htm...
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/487/201/
https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/530/27/case.html
An encryption key sounds closer to a safe key than to a combination lock. A small broken analogy later, the judge rules that encryptions keys are keys, and the defendant may be compelled to provide them.
Just because we called it a a "key", instead of the more accurate "combination", or "code".
Legal professionals tend to be technically minded and frequently accept conclusions that do not serve the interests of justice (except in the theoretical, abstract context of a perfectly-reflective, well-functioning republic) in order to comply with a strict reading of the text of the law.
That's a double-edged sword. It provides some protection against judges who would "legislate from the bench" (i.e., change the effects of the law based on their personal values instead of the values the community has codified through the legislature), but it also frequently restrains what would be considered a rational and fair implementation of the law in order to serve an ideological commitment to the particularities of wording.
Pretty much everything involved in attempting to create a generally applicable, fair legal system is a delicate balance. Too much familiarity with a subject and the judge can be accused of bias; too little and the judge may not understand the impact of their rulings. Too much commitment to legal wording can lead to some plainly undesirable conclusions where the real people and businesses before the judge become the collateral damage of a thought exercise, but insufficient commitment to implementing the community's values instead of one's own can lead to judges whose influence becomes oppressive or despotic. It comes down to needing judges with good judgment.
Constitutional reforms may be reasonable to modernize the system to be more responsive to the community's values and less dependent on the technicalities of outdated verbiage (the All Writs Act, which is referenced in this case, was codified into law 227 years ago), now that we live in an age of instant global communication and industrialism. Many such reforms could happen at the state level.
I'm not clear on what you're suggesting.
It is a mistake to believe that people are ideologically consistent. And I would be hard pressed to believe that torture is not more extreme or less legitimate than other forms of violence.
These people break the Golden Rule and remove themselves from its binding contract of being treated equally. BUT, they still deserve to be treated fairly.
Sometimes, even you can get them to see the error of their ways, and use their past to create a better future for others, and all without violence. But asking someone to give you a variable to a mathematical algorithm that he owns is absolute horse shit.
However, attempting to trivialize the issue by abstracting it out to "giving a variable to a mathematical algorithm" is not persuasive. Any sort of cooperation could be extrapolated to a similar point of abstraction that makes it sound absurd; in fact, furnishing a physical key to a physical lock could be described with no modification to your terms. In that case, you're ultimately asking for the pattern needed to actuate the pins such that they stick up in the lock mechanism and cause it to disengage. That's just "providing a variable to an algorithm"; the physical key itself is an implementation detail.
If you do not believe the court should have the power to compel some types of individual cooperation with the police, you should take that up with your local legislator. The Fifth Amendment itself provides no such protection. It prohibits the government's usage of only a very specific tactic: mandatory testimonial self-incrimination. Allowing the police to execute warrants and complying with lawful orders pursuant to the state's interest in enforcing its laws is not testimony.
Also, please be civil to others when commenting here.
I didn't realize "gtfo" was too uncivil for HN. I generally do not use such language here, but...
Be civil. Don't say things you wouldn't say in a face-to-face conversation. Avoid gratuitous negativity.
I did not break that rule. I was not gratuitous about it and was trying to end an argument.
I understand that you think you know what this site is for, but my original comment was in line with the subject matter and was not flamewar bait.
I would say that while probably imperfect, dang's understanding of "what this site is for" is pretty reliable, since it's his job to moderate it. ;)
This allows only for crimes of commission. Crimes of omission, like negligence, failure to pay taxes, etc., could not be prosecuted against this, because the state would be using its monopoly on violence to compel compliance with laws which impose affirmative requirements on individuals instead of merely enforcing laws that proscribe individual behavior.
Are you arguing only against indefinite detention on contempt charges or are you arguing against deploying state force to compel any type of active compliance?
>If they are a danger to society, then they can be locked away, but if they are not provably a danger to society in an uncompromised court of law, then that's it. Indefinite incarceration without legitimate reason is torture.
This isn't indefinite detention without reason. Habaes corpus is fully satisfied here. The government has given the detainee a rationale for his detention and, in this case, they've provided a remedy that he can employ to end his incarceration at will.
For the third time, I believe that the virtues of indefinite detention via contempt-of-court are dubious and that reforms are welcome. I'm not sure what you think you're disagreeing with here.
>Are you telling me if I have a problem with the way my state is run I should call my local Republican state representatives and not discuss my views on a mature open forum? Gtfo with that shit, this isn't your forum my dude.
Expressing your views to your state representative (not sure why the party of that representative is significant) is not mutually exclusive with expressing your views on HN. I was suggesting an option by which you could attempt to enact your views in order to clarify that those views do not reflect the current state of the law and would need legislative action to be realized. That has nothing to do with where you're allowed to express them.
If the person wants to live on their own, in the wild, then there is no reason our government needs to collect taxes from them. But do I believe someone should be jailed for not giving our country money annually to be spent on things they don't support? Absolutely not. I don't even agree with sales tax. Traditionally that tax is paid for by vendors, but in modern times it has been passed on to the consumer.
And this "if you don't like it, go somewhere else" mentality most folks have about things like taxes is something an abusive partner would say. Sometimes people can't feasibly go somewhere more in line with their beliefs, but they still choose to live peacefully on their own terms.
And believe me, I have attempted to communicate with my representatives and it is fruitless and now I receive spam mail I can't seem to get rid of. Even when I get direct responses, they are empty and simply say, "I get you feel this way, but this is how I feel."
You can be 100% peaceful and the state will still use violence against you based on its own criteria.
Of course the state uses violence to extract compliance with social norms. That's what it's for. The much more interesting questions are about which norms it should enforce (criminal codes) using how much force (sentencing, prison conditions, police rules of engagement, etc) and subject to what controls (due process, civil rights, etc).
There's a public good from the right to avoid self incrimination, it's less clear what the public good of protecting people's right to keep content hidden in the face of a court order.
Quoth Justice White from that decision:
> Within the limits imposed by the language of the Fifth Amendment, which we
> necessarily observe, the privilege truly serves privacy interests; but the Court has
> never on any ground, personal privacy included, applied the Fifth Amendment to
> prevent the otherwise proper acquisition or use of evidence which, in the Court's
> view, did not involve compelled testimonial self-incrimination of some sort.
The third case appears closer to the mark in that it discusses the way in which produced documentation can be employed to incriminate a witness who produced it, but that case specifically seems to involve the interaction of the statute under which the accused was granted immunity. It also deals with a witness who produced documentation pursuant to a subpoena and a grant of immunity provided in connection with that, not an accused who is the subject of the investigation.
I'm not sure where you pulled these citations, but none of them appear to have any relevance to the assertions you've made.
Some research seems to indicate that the question of whether a defendant must supply the combination to a safe has never been directly considered by the Supreme Court, though it's been mentioned, tangentially, as a distinct thing from using a key to "open a strongbox", with the implication that disclosing a combination may be protected but opening a safe with a key wouldn't be. This analogy is employed in one place in the decision issued in the third case, but it's only for illustrative effect.
I'm sure that in the not-too-distant future we'll see a case about this make it up to the Supreme Court (possibly even this one). My expectation is that SCOTUS will rule that it is proper to compel the defendant to decrypt the disks.
So here's the thing about that. If he's filed an appeal on a lawful order, he should not have to sit in jail while the appeals process is working its way through. That alone is coercion. That corrupts the legal process. If he has a legitimate claim that the appeals court doesn't immediately throw out, then the lower court is putting pressure on him to not wait for the appeals court's decision by depriving him of my freedom while he waits.
Yes, the appeals court judge could issue a stay on the order. The fact that he/she hasn't indicates to me that the appeals court would prefer to use their own form of coercion and judicial corruption in the hopes that Rawls will just get tired of sitting in jail eventually and comply.
And that's the problem with contempt-of-court. If you can be held indefinitely without being charged with anything, that's a corruption of the legal process. Someone being held in that manner for long enough will likely do anything to get out of that situation, even confess to a crime that carries a sentence of a defined length, because knowing you'll be out in 10 years (or whatever) might be better than being held indefinitely.
Yeah, as I said in my original post, I agree with this. There needs to be a limit on contempt-of-court.
The flip side, however, is that someone who does something that would carry a large prison sentence would be incentivized to violate orders, spend one year waiting out contempt charges, get charged with obstruction and sentenced to 3-5 years, making a total of 4-6 years jail time. That could be a big win for the criminal if complying with the government's order would allow them to prove a crime that carries a much stiffer sentence.
I think I'm ok with that. If the prosecution can't compile enough evidence on their own with the defendant's court-ordered, self-incriminating "help", I don't think they deserve a conviction.
Assuming the court order is lawful, I think a shorter sentence just for violating the order is a fair compromise. Obviously no law is perfect, and there will be exceptions, though.
That's what's happening here. It has led to an extreme corruption of justice where a defendant's rights are violated until he testifies against himself (which also violates his rights, so a Catch-22 situation). He is compelled to testify against himself (5th). He was not given a speedy trial (6th). He was punished in a cruel and unusual manner with life imprisonment despite not being convicted (8th). He is guilty until proven innocent.
All because he refuses to talk. This particular defendant clearly does NOT have the right to remain silent. In which case, that must not be a right. In which case, the 5th amendment either doesn't exist or is being violated.
We don't even know if this guy has the password. We don't even know if there is any actual data on the drives at all. He hasn't been convicted of anything. Yet he's spending the rest of his life, potentially, in jail because he refuses to be coerced by the corrupt government or does not have the information they want.
The courts do not agree with that interpretation. Defendants and witnesses are required to comply with subpoenas and warrants and produce documentation on demand, unless they can satisfy the court that production of said documentation is potentially inculpatory and that providing it rises to the level of testimonial self-incrimination under the facts of the case. That's going to vary and the accused may win a lawsuit to confirm that that is indeed what's occurring in this case. At the moment, it's an unsettled question.
>He was not given a speedy trial (6th).
He hasn't been arraigned, so of course he can't be tried. He's been detained for contempt. If he wants a speedy trial, he can comply with the court order that allows the investigators to continue with his case, and he can go free in the mean time.
Perhaps contempt-of-court needs to be reworked such that indefinite detention under it is not allowed, but that's not a constitutional issue. Contact your representatives and let them know you want this law passed.
>He was punished in a cruel and unusual manner with life imprisonment despite not being convicted (8th).
He can end his detainment at any time by complying with the court order. He is willfully keeping himself imprisoned. He has not been sentenced and, theoretically, will be free to go once he complies with the court's order. It is very likely that he has chosen incarceration and a constitutional challenge because he prefers the remote possibility that he may win this challenge to the near-certainty of a felony sex crimes conviction if he complies.
>He is guilty until proven innocent.
It may be that some type of check on extended contempt detainments is appropriate. For example, convening a jury to evaluate the accused's ability to comply every 90 days may be wise.
But practically speaking, he is not guilty; he is being detained because he refuses to comply with a court order. If the court is unable to enforce its orders any time a person says "Sorry, I don't remember how to do that", its authority will vanish.
I understand the contention is that decrypting disks is testimonial self-incrimination. That's the issue before the court, and for whatever reason (which could probably be looked up), the courts hearing that issue declined to stay the original order while the issue pends.
I personally do not find that argument convincing, as the contents of the disk need not, and indeed cannot, be altered by the accused to plant a "false confession" merely by unlocking them. Any evidence revealed by the decryption would've been as it was before any threat or incentive was issued.
Courts have ruled on a variety of occasions that complying with requests to furnish evidence which may be inculpatory does not by itself rise to the level of testimonial self-incrimination. Imagine the fallout from a world where the courts did indeed rule that the defendant was not required to comply with any subpoena, warrant, or order that may reveal criminal behavior. Our system would fall apart right away.
The 5th is not designed to allow people to destroy or hide evidence. It's designed to prevent inquisitions, where a person's guilt is determined based on the linguistic trickery and/or the direct threats made by an inquisitor, instead of an evidentiary standard that must be proven. The 5th amendment still allows for confessions and it still allows the police to require accused individuals to furnish evidence and documentation, it just provides a protection to check the prosecutor's incentive to force false confessions.
>All because he refuses to talk. This particular defendant clearly does NOT have the right to remain silent.
There is no absolute "right to remain silent" in the United States. There is only the right to refrain from testimonial self-incrimination. Judges can and do regularly order persons to provide legitimate answers to questions, orders, and subpoenas if they cannot satisfactorily demonstrate how responding to them could reasonably jeopardize this right.
>We don't even know if this guy has the password.
True, there's no way to know that with certainty. However, there is a way to know beyond reasonable doubt. His regular use of the computer necessarily required him to unlock the disks. It's clear that at the time the order was issued, he knew how to do it.
Perhaps he can make the case that sixteen months after the fact, he is no longer able to recall the passphrases, and maybe that's his strategy; at some point, as time wears on, this will have to be considered credible.
And your alternative to this "fantasy" is that you go to jail for the rest of your life if you refuse to comply? I find that far more ridiculous.
Rawls is rolling the dice here. He's hoping that he can press this issue on constitutional grounds and that he'll prevail, which will prevent the investigators from accessing the contents of his disk and, in all likelihood, prevent his conviction. If he wins on the constitutional matters, he'll be able to walk free as a bird when the case is decided (and may end up being entitled to compensatory damages). That's the outcome he's hoping for.
If he loses the constitutional case, he will probably decrypt the disks and allow the justice system to finish processing his case so that he can get an end date on his incarceration. In all likelihood, complying with the order will lead to his criminal conviction and a sentence of at least several years. After that sentence completes, he will be a convicted felon, and in most states, he will have to register as a sex offender. He will have to live under a variety of restrictions related to those statuses for the rest of his life.
Rawls's hope is that the court will rule that he cannot be ordered to decrypt his disks on constitutional grounds. This is all a wager on his part. As his incarceration on contempt charges is essentially voluntary, characterizing it as an "indefinite" or "life" sentence is improper. He has no sentence. To go free, he need only comply with the lawful order that was served upon him (of course, he will probably be arrested on charges related to the data on his computer shortly thereafter, potentially before leaving the jailhouse), or convince a higher judge that the order should be stayed pending the outcome of the lawsuit challenging its validity.
Another potential avenue to freedom, at this stage, would be convincing Congress and the President that the law should be modified so that either a) the judge's order is invalidated by new statutory requirements and the constitutional matter is no longer relevant; or b) the crime being investigated is no longer criminal.
So "I know stuff about a thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo" is fine, real and serious, but
"I know a thing that would allow you to open that thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo" is laughable?
Should you be also compelled by indefinite arrest to disclose location of the body of your victim (when other evidence against you is insufficient)? Because it looks mighty similar to disclosing password to encrypted evidence of the crime.
No, this isn't fine. If there is a lawful order to gather evidence related to the crime, the accused can be compelled to comply. For example, the accused can be compelled to provide documentation under subpoena, submit to police interrogations, be a witness in court, etc.
They cannot be compelled to testify against themselves. When someone invokes the Fifth Amendment, the presiding officer must decide whether there is a reasonable claim that responding to the question or demand as posed may incriminate that person. If the presiding officer is not satisfied that such a connection exists or that the inculpatory value of the response does not rise to the level of testimonial self-incrimination, they can, and do, order the person to comply. If the accused feels this order has been wrongly made and that their Fifth Amendment rights either were or could be violated, they are free to challenge the order in court, but that doesn't mean that there won't be consequences for non-compliance while the challenge processes (a judge overseeing the challenge may or may not issue a stay or restraining order to limit such consequences).
>Should you be also compelled by indefinite arrest to disclose location of the body of your victim (when other evidence against you is insufficient)?
No, because that unquestionably rises to the level of testimonial self-incrimination, whereas granting access to something found during the execution of a legal search warrant does not.
>Because it looks mighty similar to disclosing password to encrypted evidence of the crime.
Ultimately the courts will have to decide whether this is similar enough or not. Under the current law, the answer is non-obvious, and it must be established by the conventional legal process, which yes, is indeed pain-stakingly slow. But there is no exceptional injustice underway here. This is the way the system works. It's not always pleasant, but then, neither is the real world.
If you want to discuss reforms that could require all cases to reach a final resolution within 12 months of their initiation, I'm all for that. Dragging these proceedings out over 5-10 years is very frustrating. But again, the backlog and slow conventions of the courts are a different matter than whether or not this man's constitutional rights are being violated (except insofar as these apply to the 6th Amendment, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial; it does not, however, guarantee the right to a speedy appeal), whether his detainment qualifies as "torture", or whether some other grave miscarriage of justice is occurring here.
In my joking statement (that mirrored yours) I was referring to exactly that. Giving police information that currently is only inside a mind of a suspect. Not documents, not physical keys, not anything else.
I don't care that you can be compelled to provide documents. Which is silly by itself. Whole business of law should expect no cooperation from the suspect and should accept help from him with suspicion. Giving him opportunity to provide documents is giving him opportunity to forge some. Giving him opportunity to provide password to a machine may give him opportunity to give one that will cause the machine to overwrite the data you are trying to gain access to. Giving him opportunity to confess without double checking every bit of information he discloses with hard evidence is providing him the opportunity to take fall for someone else's crime.
> But there is no exceptional injustice underway here. This is the way the system works.
So the system is just temporarily exceptionally unjust. Unless you can somehow say that jailing a guy indefinitely for failing to disclose information only he poses, at the same time having not enough evidence that he committed any crime, is somehow just.
Do you have a source for this claim? Compelled confessions are already invalid. I'm skeptical that this was the primary purpose of the amendment.
Compelled confessions are not "already invalid" separate from the Fifth Amendment. To the extent that statutory restrictions prevent it, that arises from the same impulse of the Fifth and is most likely primarily intended to be supplementary thereto.
The right against self-incrimination is intended to establish a system of justice that requires prosecutors to obtain real proof rather than making it dependent on manipulating the accused, who may well be innocent, into believing that a confession is the only way out (that is, confessions extracted by coercion).
Similar rights existed in multiple state constitutions prior to the ratification of the federal constitution. Note also that incorporation didn't begin to occur until the late 1800s-early 1900s, so independent state statutes protecting this right would've been necessary, and their existence doesn't mean that the Fifth didn't also target this protection.
>Do you have a source for this claim?
This overview seems pretty accessible: http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/explainer/20....
Quote:
>The Fifth Amendment [...] was created in reaction to the excesses of the Courts of Star Chamber and High Commission. [...] These courts utilized the inquisitorial method of truth-seeking as opposed to the prosecutorial, meaning that prosecutors did not bear the burden of proving a case, but that sufficient "proof" came from browbeating confessions out of the accused. [...] With the abolition of the Courts of Star Chamber and High Commission, the common law courts of England incorporated this principle of nemo tenetur—that no man should be bound to accuse himself. By the 18th century, English law provided that neither confessions coerced during the trial nor pretrial confessions obtained through torture could be used. This was based on the belief that coerced confessions were inherently unreliable.
In both cases you use a secret and some procedure to derive readable information from some other information.
And in both cases, it is generally impossible to prove you are able to!
Whereas with a well-understood, industry-accepted cipher, you can use the key and obtain the evidence exactly as it sits independent of the defendant's disposition and without requiring any unique or special tooling to be provided by the defendant. There is no opportunity to influence the contents of the decrypted disk. Ultimately, encryption may end up strengthening the prosecution's case because it can't reasonably be argued that any evidence tampering or manipulation occurred prior to decryption.
When the defendant either discloses the passphrase or enters it to unlock the disks for the police without disclosing it, the disk will either decrypt or not, and when it decrypts, it will either contain the evidence or not. Nothing said to or done by the defendant since the evidence was seized can have any influence on the contents of the disk. That means the Fifth Amendment's purpose of preserving a prosecutorial justice system dependent upon the use of objective proof rather than individual manipulation remains intact.
It would be interesting to see how this would've played out if Rawls had been using something like TrueCrypt's hidden container encryption, which uses steganographic techniques to allow the user to generate distinct blocks of cleartext from the same block of encrypted data. In that scenario, theoretically, there is no way to prove that the hidden container exists and that you have not fully complied with the police's request to decrypt.
Devils advocate, travel back to the 1950s. The government searches your home and takes a letter or other document that is clearly written in code. Can/would they jail you as in the current case until you decode it? And without even charging you with any other crime first?
At what point is "I used a one time pad" or "I don'remember" sufficient? I'm sure all of us have at least once (probably many) times forgotten a password, even for something relatively important.
The 'lock' interpretation also fails. It is obfuscation, they have executed their search warrant and they possess the obfuscated data. Can they force you to translate your documents written in some obscure language because they can find nobody else willing to do so for them?
Re: Orin Kerr - his argument fails as the government can execute their own search warrant to take documents they believe you to have - they need not rely upon you to voluntarily provide them at their request.
Some things never change.
If he were to hand them an elaborately constructed fake file system, who would they be to say those weren't the encrypted contents?
(For purposes of thought exercise, mooting arguments about headers / magic fingerprints / leaky metadata)
How would the authorities know you have given them the correct password?
I'm not sure how effective it was, I remember there being some criticism of it.
How can they even be sure that the decrypted message is the real one? I assume currently they're just using human heuristics (i.e. I know it when I see it) to tell if the decrypted data is actually valid?
The thing I found curious though is that the legal argument seems to depend not on providing your encryption key (which is generally assumed to be protected), but the act of decryption.
In the absence of the key, any plaintext produced from a ciphertext is... questionable?
If software gives you an option to use 2 keys or 1 key in the beginning ( so half data will be garbage ) you can always deny you have 2 keys
I thought it was the exact opposite, where things such as a lock combination or a memorized password could not be compelled, whereas things like a fingerprint or a key can be since they are physical possessions.
_DISCLAIMER_
(IANAL and above is IIRC)
Edit: clicked some links in the article
[0] https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/530/27/case.html
[1]https://www.wired.com/2012/02/laptop-decryption-appeal-rejec...
So it's a mixed bag. [1] was never enforced because authorities got the password from elsewhere.
http://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?q=GELFGATT&hl=en&as_s...
What proof do they have that he has the password to the harddrive?
[0] https://www.eff.org/issues/know-your-rights
Right, but is it really a crime not to unlock the door?
(Might still be encrypted after that, but the data is going to be made accessible one way or another unless the device self destructs and you won't be storing the key in there but in your wetware.)
Is this true? The person is required to not do anything to hinder police but is the subject of a warrant ordered to assist them with the search? IMHO the difference between a key and a combination to a safe, which is the whole premiss behind being compelled to produce a decryption key being a violation of the 5th amendment, would seem to be at ends to that interpretation. Obviously if the door is unlocked when the warrant is served then the subject can't lock the police out but if there's an interior door that's locked, can the subject be compelled to provide the combination to unlock it? That's no different than being compelled to provide the combination to a safe so that would imply that the subject of a search warrant doesn't have to assist the police, just not actively impede the execution of the warrant.
> Freenet not only transmits data between nodes but actually stores them, working as a huge distributed cache.
> While users can insert data into the network, there is no way to delete data. Due to Freenet's anonymous nature the original publishing node or owner of any piece of data is unknown. The only way data can be removed is if users don't request it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freenet#Distributed_storage_an...
You allocate a certain amount of space on your machine to an encrypted cache, that you can't even decrypt yourself or even know what it contains.
So there's no way to prove that someone even accessed a certain chunk of data, unless they saved it unencrypted to their machine, which I guess is what the Feds need to prove.
ie: sits down, and seemingly tries to decrypt, but tries 1( or 50 times) and says "Oh shucks, I forgot"?
In fact I cracked one of my own filevault v1 passwords, from a Powerbook G4, using this technique. I had a muscle memory for part of the password, and that was enough to make it tractable. Cf vilefault, https://github.com/libyal/libfvde
Apparently all these amendments are open to all kinds of BS interpretation by courts, with loopholes like "you don't really expect privacy when you send snail mail", "some random gun freak is the same as a well armed militia", "corporations are people" and other such shenanigans.
I think the correct interpretation of the various amendments is to view them in conjunction with the ninth. That is, the default should be to argue in good faith about what rights the amendment is attempting to preserve, not nit-picking them to find technicalities that the state can use to limit or restrict someone's rights.
Your hint at the 2nd Amendment is one such example: it's clear from reading other writings by the Founding Fathers that the 2nd Amendment was written to allow an individual to own firearms. Likewise, the 5th Amendment should be interpreted to allow an individual to refuse anything a court orders him to do that would force him to reveal evidence or testimony that could be used to incriminate him. I would argue that the entire point of that part of the 5th is to prevent exactly what is going on here: torture (involuntary imprisonment without conviction) used to coerce a confession.
Hopefully this issue is decided properly, as we are rapidly approaching a time where it may be possible to do a fMRI-like scan of someone's brain to determine guilt/innocence. Should we allow a court, with only a search warrant, the ability to scan our brain and possibly uncover other evidence of crimes?
If it is possible to determine that you have encrypted data, and it is possible to verify the accuracy of your testimony, there should be no concern about compelling false testimony.
Which is different from compelling testimony that cannot be verified, at least in the sense that you know that only the people being held in contempt could possibly be innocent.
Maybe the tradeoffs that should.be made in this case are different.
It's also clear it was to buttress the perpetuation of slavery in the minds of founders. So, you know.
This is irrelevant, it matters what made it into the contract, i.e. Constitution.
The second amendment in full is: "A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
A well regulated militia is completely dropped from all modern court rulings. Guns can and should be regulated.
It really doesn't matter, because as Heller held, the first part of that sentence is the prefatory clause which doesn't limit or expand the scope of the actual, operative clause: "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
Which is exactly the inverse of what it should be: the spirit of the law being above and adjusting the "operative" part.
That's what we discussed. Given what the constitution says, that ruling is BS.
The law and supreme courts are politics --not some clean, divine, body that comes with only just rulings.
"Liberty and justice for all", for example, if I'm not mistaken, was in there from the beginning, but the courts could not give a rats ass for slavery, segregation, etc, until they were forced to by popular protests.
So, that 2/3 of the congress is not much consolation either.
These are not mutually exclusive, and I personally want people to maintain the right to own guns.
What I don't want is semi-automatic rifles and handguns to be available to the population at large and without any regulation whatsoever so that they can easily be incorporated into some lunatics shooting spree.
I know this will be unpopular: all semi-automatic handguns and rifles should be outlawed.
but cities like new york somehow removed it.
This was a correct and useful stance - and a fruitful ground for debate - prior to 2010.
However, what matters now is District of Columbia v. Heller[1] and McDonald v. City of Chicago[2] which "held that the right of an individual to "keep and bear arms" protected by the Second Amendment is incorporated by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and applies to the states".[2]
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/District_of_Columbia_v._Heller
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/McDonald_v._City_of_Chicago
It's much like the "thou shalt not kill" commandment in the Bible. It's there in black and white, and about as clear and simple as you can get. Yet plenty of Jews and Christians kill, and often do so eagerly and joyfully, even thinking they are doing God's work. As the old saying goes, "Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition." Or "Onward, Christian soldiers!"
That's an erroneous translation, although I concede it is very common - but rarely if ever found within a Bible as you claim; both the KJV, which I prefer for the music of its language, and the NIV, which is much more common these days, instead correctly render it as "Thou shalt/you shall not murder". I can't speak for Torah, but I doubt it differs there.
The laws of men distinguish mere murder from killing in general, whether it be manslaughter, justifiable homicide, the conduct of warfare, or any of sundry other nuances. Why, then, should the law of God overlook the same distinction?
Because that's old testament morals that have been deprecated by Christ.
That's the whole point of getting a NEW testament.
And Christ is quite clear about the "not kill in general" part.
In general, you're not wrong. In this case, though, you are. Matthew 19:16-19 [1]:
> 16 And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life? 17 And he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments. 18 He saith unto him, Which? Jesus said, Thou shalt do no murder, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, 19 Honour thy father and thy mother: and, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Had Christ intended to modify the commandment to "thou shalt not kill", I expect He would have.
[1] http://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/19.htm
Well, he also gave additional commands and advice of his own to that very effect.
Because apparently the exact name somehow makes the act better (or worse?) in God's eyes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ga_7j72CVlc&t=0m25s
We should go tell Feynman he's nuts...
Not a christian per se, but theoretically speaking, the name is not some mere dressing: it gives the justification (or lack thereof) for the act.
So it makes sense that something described with a different name changes the act in "God's eyes" -- the same way that e.g. killing someone to take their money and killing someone to stop them from killing you are not both "murder".
Besides, what's allowed to humans and what's allowed to God doesn't need to be the same thing. No hypocrisy in that, we're talking about different entities, and nobody said they are equal (on the contrary).
Which of course is not what's being discussed, so we're not going to go off on that tangent.
Hell’s foundations quiver
At the shout of praise;
Brothers, lift your voices,
Loud your anthems raise.
These two countries are 'special' in many regards, and you cannot and ought not take their sense of morality and their system of law as a basis for anything.
Just to give a bit more info here, this is not an unsophisticated defendant, this guy is a cop he knows the system and he knows what he's doing. He knows that he's better off going to jail for contempt of court than he is going to jail for kiddie porn. He's making a calculated decision to keep himself out of trouble, he's no martyr.
If the police can't find evidence of a crime then this guy should be released, even if he's the reason they can't find it.
[1] https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls...
Protecting ones privacy and data is not illegal and is no cause for suspicion. Just because they detected freenet or even tor that wouldn't be enough for a warrant.
I wonder what evidence they did have for that warrentbin the first place.
In terms of being stopped and searched when traveling, I just carry a TailsOS bootable live USB. My laptop doesn't have a hard-drive and boots entirely from my TailsOS USB stick. I did not enable any persistent storage and any bookmarks I need to remember, I simply remember them by rote, like in that movie The Book of Eli[2]. My threat model is such that I don't want anybody knowing my business when traveling. The intrusiveness should only go so far as one question, like "Business or Pleasure?" and that's all.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_disclosure_law#United_Stat...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Book_of_Eli
In my opinion you'd be much better with a laptop that booted to windows and looked like it had some simple things installed under a password you don't mind giving them. Then they'll probably never get around to asking you about the usb stick your tailsOS is installed on.
You can now get extremely large usb sticks in very small form factors. I have been toying with the idea of creating something that looks exactly (and nonsuspiciously) like a usb 'charging cable' but with built in memory. Ideally if it's plugged into power or a laptop, it just appears as a normal usb cable, but if the microusb end is not plugged in, it shows as a large memory stick you could also boot from.
Bringing a Windows OS is stupid as Windows doesn't clean up properly after shutting down and leaves a forensic footprint which is difficult to cleanup unless you use something like Bleachbit[1] or CCleaner after using Windows. You typically want to offload cleaning up to the O.S level and avoid using such tools such as CCLeaner in the first place (Keep in mind, since this is Windows, there are issues with free space on the drive that leave deleted files remaining on the hard-disk, even after explicitly stating they should be deleted).
With TailsOS, In other words, you can browse freely and with peace of mind that you won't leave a forensic footprint behind, giving you an upper-hand over other passengers who have to self-censor their browsing for fear of scrutiny at a later date from border officers.
[1] https://www.bleachbit.org
[2] https://www.piriform.com/CCLEANER
Even tails if not immune to this unless you use some secure wipe tool. Even they flash drives have wear level management that loves data around to make the wear on each chip equal so you can't be sure its even gone.
I'll leave this link here for those who use Tails and need to wipe files and other data, either there and then, or after the fact of deletion (clearing files from free space):
https://tails.boum.org/doc/encryption_and_privacy/secure_del...
I think you misunderstand my suggestion. You have a windows install that you don't actually use for anything. This is because a windows install is a normal thing for someone to have. You can keep your usb booted, forensic OS but make sure you're running it on something that they've seen a million times before, not some sort of l33t uber laptop without a harddrive.
The point is to look normal.
Securing cloud hosted documents is obviously another discussion.
[1] https://tonyarcieri.com/4-fatal-flaws-in-deterministic-passw...
[2] Also related: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13016132
I know everyone wants to have a perfect justice system but we have to ALSO decide which direction we would like it to fail until that time comes (never). In essence cases like this are more about this question. When the system fails, which direction do we want it to fail in?
[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackstone%27s_formulation
[2]: http://www2.law.ucla.edu/volokh/guilty.htm
"are we are willing to let a guilty person go free rather than let a guilty person go free and an innocent person go to jail."
Which has a much more obvious answer..
Although, thinking about it from the point of view of someone being Convicted of a crime that never happened is fair enough, But when someone is not convicted of a crime that never happened we are not 'letting a guilty person go free' so both options in the ultimatum are broken with this.
or do you just put 30,000 in prison to prevent most innocent persons from going to jail? Then you are letting half of the guilty people go free
It's a question of how many innocent people you are willing to jail to catch more real criminals
It seems we accept a higher FAR (False Alarm Rate, a diagnostic which gives a false positive) for certain communities (poor people, minorities) than others.
The consequence matters too: even people who support the retributive aspect of the death penalty may reject it in practice because of the excessive false conviction rate.
60,000 = "oh well, some false negatives, some false negatives AND false positives, whatever"
30,000 = "oh well, some false negatives"
Although i get the feeling we are moving into semantics, its just always bothered me the way this was worded. Anyway thanks for that perspective, made me think.
Let me ask a question, is jail the appropriate sentence for a contempt of court charge? This is not the first time, reporters have been jailed for many months bc of contempt of court charges. Is this the appropriate sentence for the crime of not complying with a court order?
I don't know what the alternative would be... also, on the question of guilt vs. innocence. I can see myself agreeing with you that since the state has such a high burden of proof to meet, that the defense has a an implicit advantage, the issue is that the statistics are showing a far greater issue of a imbalance of justice being applied at different levels of society. There is no good reason that I can see where an innocent poor person goes to jail because of a bad defense, vs a guilty rich person who gets off because of a great defense.
Justice is supposed to be blind.
In reference to your question I'll pose another question: "Should this be counted as being in contempt of court?"
As to the innocent people going to jail because of bad defense, I think this is why we need to fail in the direction of the innocent. I'd personally rather guilty men go free than innocent men be imprisoned. I think if we're going to figure out the limitations of the 5th Amendment in the digital age we need to decide which direction the system is going to fail. I think many on HN will agree with me, but I'd be interested to know what the country as a whole believes (if anyone has that info).
The crazy part for me is that this has all happened while the crime rate has been steadily going down, so there's not even a justification for it (from a crime standpoint).
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...
*edit - aquire not require..
Except those files may have been deleted already. You can't prove that you will find anything incriminating on that drive.
My most important passwords (passphrases for gpg used by password managers and luks) are in my head and muscle memory.
When I update passwords I tend to have them written down until I've typed them enough times.
So after a months vacation I often struggle to remember my work password for example. While using phrases makes all this easier these days, 16 months is a long time to presumably spend without your keyboard.
But being forced to divulge the virtual coordinates of his hidden data is somehow different...
Should law enforcement have a right to search through court orders? In a world of unbreakable locks it seems very hard to get justice unless the law can do proper searches. If we end up in a world of unbreakable encryption everywhere, seems to me, criminal activity will have huge benefits. If we can't control crime, we can't have a just society. We can't protect a individuals rights if they are undermined by criminals. Of course, it's also hard if the state has too much power to protect and individuals rights. But somewhere we need pragmatic compromises.
The police does parallel construction to avoid admitting access to illegally collected evidence, civil forfeiture to punish people for things police doesn't like without having to prove anything, etc — incentives for police to step over the rules are a larger problem than unbreakable encryption right now.
So this becomes the question where decrypting a hard drive lies on this spectrum. Is it more like testifying against yourself or is it more like allowing the police to search your home? Assuming one agrees with the way testifying against yourself and searching your home is currently handled by the law.
In Germany you never have to actively help the police even if they come with a warrant. They can't even compel you to open the door of the house or a physical safe. They will of course come in anyway and send you the bill for the locksmith, but it's your perfect right to just sit there and do nothing.
So with the hard disk encryption it's actually exactly the same: You don't have to help in any way, but of course the police can still take the drive and try to decrypt it. If they can't decrypt, well, bad luck. Not your problem, you don't have to help.
This raises the question if there is any other situation where you have to act against your own best interest, otherwise my initial argument falls apart and it seems unreasonable to try to force someone to decrypt his hard drive.
Another question is, how far can I push the search warrant scenario? Am I allowed to use force against the police to prevent them from entering in the same way I may use force against burglars? Am I allowed to shoot at the police? Not that it would buy you much, it is pretty unlikely that you can hide at home forever, but from a purely theoretical standpoint?
The downside is that you'll probably end up dead, since the police (in the US especially) have a record of killing even people who don't shoot at them.
Whether not giving up keys is jot helping or is it stopping them.
Rights are rights.
But we make up those rights. If there is a right to not to incriminate oneself that applies in all circumstances, then I am of course with you, you should not be forced to decrypt the hard drive.
My point was that I am not sure if such a right applying in all circumstances exists and I thought the search warrant scenario proved that to not be the case but that turned out to be wrong.
Doesn't this whole situation and the threat thereof go away for 99.9% of the population if we decriminalize possession / "viewing" of child pornography? [Note: you could still be severely prosecuted for making it]
There doesn't appear to be anything else in the digital realm that can get you in such legal trouble. The only other thing I could think of is national defense espionage, or rogue WMD plans. And on these counts, 99.9% of people are going to be very difficult to put a plausible frame job for these crimes. Sure the 0.1% with security clearance could be framed here, but as far as I understand, that's a personal decision and risk each person go to make for themselves.
If you deny the prosecution the ability to use reasonable suspicion of CP to search, or compel a decryption of your digital files, it's going to be a long time before another case like this.
The list goes on. It just so happens the FBI is obsessed with CP, but if you decriminalize that, we'll have the same problems with other crimes.
Take corporate espionage: sure proprietary files from my employer could end up on hard-drive. But that would mean the FBI is willing to in addition to frame me, pay someone to go in and steal from my company. That's the type of thing that get's someone's boss's boss canned.
Do you see how high the conspiracy is going here? And do you know how messy this type of action gets when you need all these different nefarious actors executing FrontPageHeadline news if caught.
As far as the Drugs.xls, or the MobsterAccountPayable.xls, there already exists much legal room to disqualify a one-off document, without some kind of physical evidence - e.g. a guy wearing a wire says "Hears the money to pay Tony the Muscle" and you say "cool" or the guy who runs a storage facility says thats the guy who came in two months ago and rented that locker where the drugs were found. That's why the police are so obsessed with getting these type non-digital evidence: because a conviction on pure digital grounds is almost impossible with a halfway decent lawyer.
The thing about CP it doesn't have to be congruent with any other aspect of your life or be verified by anything physical or any witness. Even the motive/rationale is he had disturbing sexual impulses deep in his heart and its common sense that he wouldn't revel these to anyone so let's just assume he does.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._Beatty_Chadwick
I mention this because there are parallels. In each case the man would say "I don't have the (key|money)" and in each case the judge can effectively sentence them to indefinite jail.
But I'll play along with your pedantic game. First, the wording says to give over his computer and hard drives. What if those hard drives failed? He can't handover the literal hard drives anymore.
Ok, you say it can be any hard drive then. The court will provide replacements and the disk images. If investigators providing those materials is allowed as a means to allow Rawls to complete said task, that means Rawls is allowed access to materials the court (or prosecution or him or some other entity) deems necessary. Not a big deal, right? Wrong. Going down that rabbit hole can lead to a slippery slope where courts can abuse the power of the wording to indefinitely contain anyone given that they assign them a task that "can" be completed with the given materials. However, the feasibility of the task may or may not be reasonable.
It's the twisting of the law through evasive language that is the problem here. They are deliberately avoiding the 5th Amendment by deploying language that skirts the letter of the law and ignores the intention/spirit of it.
Failing that they can convict him based on other evidence or at least convince him that they can and cut a deal for access.
In the vital cases which are normally cited as examples of why we must allow cops to violate our right options abound.
What's left is petty crap and police incompetence which serve as poor justification for giving up our rights.
Why do we care for people distributing "illegal material" in the first place?
And how come this "illegal material" doesn't ever get decrypted? Catch them then.
Is "distributing child pornography should not be a crime" really the hill you want to die on?
One day, some one is going to pass a law or do something that you don't like because the government will have unprecedented access and control of information flow. They can stop you seeing or even sharing. And it may be happening already but nobody knows.
But responding to a case where cryptography is (maybe) used to conceal evidence of possession and/or distribution of child pornography, with, and I paraphrase, "why do we care about this kind of nonsense?", does not advance the cause of encouraging moderate legislation and jurisprudence on this subject.
At the very best, it makes one who advances such an argument look like so completely detached a privacy absolutist as to defend even the vilest of crimes in cases where it might overlap with his pet issue in a potentially negative way.
At only slightly less than the very best, it opens anyone who advances such an argument to allegations of wanting the distribution of child pornography to proceed untrammeled by law, and to those allegations being supported by citation of arguments like 'coldtea's, made in threads like this one.
I get that many here are very theoretically minded sorts, and that, being "systems thinkers", are much happier designing the perfect system of laws and judgment on a clean sheet of paper, rather than dealing with anything so messy as the diversity of politics and opinions which has such a significant impact in reality. I used to be such a person myself. It didn't help me understand a damn thing about the world in which we all actually live, and it made me a pointless nuisance rather than an effective agent in convincing people that even such a hot-button issue as child pornography is not an excuse to abandon all nuance.
I don't demand that my interlocutors, here or elsewhere, develop the same understanding, although I think it'd be a brilliant idea if they did. But I do ask, at minimum, that when they say ill-thought-out and pointlessly absolutist things which tend to make it harder for me to actually convince actual people that at-rest encryption is not dangerous but compelling those accused of criminal activity to divulge encrypted data is, they not act so surprised when I push back on that.
Oh come on, now who's being hyperbolic. Possession of child porn is clearly not the vilest of crimes, as child molestation is obviously much, much worse. And don't pretend like those are remotely the same.
And in any case, I don't think I strayed very far, if at all, into hyperbole, even taken verbatim. Child pornography may not be the same thing as child molestation, but it's still plenty vile nonetheless.
More hyperbole. You really think young cartoon characters conducting sexual acts, which is illegal child porn, is as vile as perfectly legal scat porn? Or is your claim once again hyperbolic because, a) it's not your sexual preference, and b) you assumed, wrongly, that everything classified as child porn is necessarily harmful to children?
You even said that my interpretation of your literal words was not far from your intent, and doubled-down on your claim that child porn is almost as vile as child molestation. I then pointed out that some cartoons are considered child porn, and contrasted that with legal porn that's also widely considered to be vile, then asked if you stand by your claim that underage cartoon sex is really more vile than this type of legal porn (which doesn't even touch on the issue of why vileness is a meaningful metric of legality, as opposed to something obviously meaningful like harm).
So I can't see how I'm arguing in bad faith.
> Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor...
No language exists to include depictions of the sort you describe, which are trivially distinguishable from an actual minor.
Perhaps you argue from the law of a specific US state, but you need in that case to name the state on whose laws you base your argument, and explain why they have a stronger bearing on the matter at hand than the laws of the nation entire.
If you're going to continue to accuse me of engaging in hyperbole, authoritarianism, ignorant pseudoscientific wittering, and whatever else you can think of, that is of course your privilege, and I would never dream of suggesting you demur. But will you please leaven it a bit with actual substance, as in your comment full of rich, meaty counter-citations to my hypothesis around reinforcement, a comment which I look forward to perusing? That was an excellent comment, and I appreciate it! Quite aside from the tantalizing possibility of learning something new and thus improving my understanding of reality, one does eventually grow tired of the same thing over and over; a bit of variety appeals.
[1] https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/citizens-guide-us-fede...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legal_status_of_drawn_pornogra...
Police have more than enough tools to catch people using encryption without the ability to compel people to decrypt data. At the end of the day if you have to try force someone to enter a password or fetch you a key then you already fucked up and should have to admit your failure and try assemble a case with what you were able to get before you fucked it up by not getting the data in-flight or otherwise unencrypted.
How about creating child pornography being a crime? That's what's actually hurtful.
Regardless, if you're saying we should focus more on treatment and less on caging people, I can get behind that. If you're saying we should just abolish the law and do nothing on the consumption side - we likely disagree on the harm done or the role of government in society.
Same. But just lately it seems like the push is toward normalization, and that complicates the matter considerably.
Not only would this expand the scope of "criminal" to include people who have not committed such crimes (and may never do so), but I think it's a futile and petulant exercise, albeit one with benefit to intrusive law enforcement (and I'm echoing feedback provided elsewhere in this thread).
In any case, these are all currently crimes in their own right, so they fall under your first category, rather than your second, so I'm not quite clear what sort of point you're making here.
I was answering the question below:
>Your proposal ignores it - legalizes its distribution, in fact. Why?
If, in response to my answer, you conclude that committing a crime is an action tantamount to sharing, viewing, or possessing information about it, I disagree, and I think your outlook is frighteningly authoritarian. "Action" was a poor word choice. "Actions which entail direct harm", such as raping a child, should be illegal, I should've said. "Actions which entail indirect harm", such as possessing, sharing, or viewing data, should not be, in my opinion.
That doesn't matter if you're ignoring actions' directness and level of harm altogether and arguing that, since a judicial body classifies an action as a crime, it is a crime, and so I should agree that it should be a crime. But, in that case, I also disagree, and I think you're being a poor advocate for orthodoxy.
>ongoing harm to the victims, which, while not unreasonable, I think might be a weaker argument than that distribution in particular may make and expand a market even when not done for money
Here, I think you're doing it more justice. Incidentally, though, I'm the other way around. The "harm to victims" angle is much more salient than the "increasing demand" one, but both are pretty spurious to me, and certainly seem like underwhelming reasons to imprison and permanently cripple the lives of people whose only actions consisted of manipulating bits in storage media to the direct harm of no one.
You're also underplaying your hand here somewhat, I think - either that, or you find your own arguments unconvincing. You've already conceded, in your concept of "indirect harm" (still harm, but less so?) and the weaksauce relative-injury argument which constitutes your last paragraph, that the distribution of child pornography does inflict ongoing harm on those abused in order to produce it - but you don't think that that harm suffices to justify the injury inflicted upon those who engage in such distribution, but not such production, in the course of being convicted of and punished for that crime. That the former are innocent, and the latter are not, seems not to move you; your concern appears instead to be purely utilitarian.
I don't suppose it would be surprising if you were indeed unconvinced of this - it strikes me as a very difficult position to defend! But I'd be interested to see whether and how you do so, nonetheless. Or perhaps I've misgathered your point?
I don't think anyone would argue this "cures" the tendency - certainly I will not! But, at the very least, I can't see how it could do other than make a pedophile less likely to graduate to child molesting, to have built a strong habit of not acting on the urge - and, again, vice versa.
There are also other forms of harm than the physical. I am not myself moved to dismay by the possibility of images of my own abuse circulating on the Internet, although that may have more than anything to do with the fact that, to the best of my knowledge, no such images were made, and in any case said abuse occurred long before the dawn of the era in which such distribution became trivially simple. But I hardly imagine it is my place to tell someone who does find such a possibility - or a certainty - dismaying, that she is wrong to feel that way, or that she should not consider herself to be harmed thereby. Nor do I believe it is anyone else's place to do so.
Reinforcing the circuits to reward yourself with more porn, not with molesting children. Your whole point is exactly the kind of pseudo scientific rationalising every authoritarian uses to push their "moralistic" agenda.
Real studies have actually shown that exposure porn reduces recidivism and tendencies to molestation, except in a small class of pedophiles which already have violent tendencies.
All of the studies purporting to demonstrate links between possession of child porn and child molestation are plagued with methodological errors [2]. This issue is so emotionally charged that most of the science around it is garbage. The stigma against child porn is no different than claiming that consumers of staged rape fetish porn must all be closet rapists, and viewing this porn will simply make them act on it. It's a patently absurd claim.
About the only possessors of child porn that are at high risk of molesting a child are the ones that actually produce it, and so had already sexual abused children [4].
[1] http://www.jstor.org/stable/1123799?seq=1#page_scan_tab_cont...
[2] https://www.fd.org/docs/training-materials/2012/FJC2012/Chil...
[3] http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10508-010-9696-y
[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2716325/
While it would be a stretch to postulate that the effect of child pornography on those disposed to it exactly matches that of drugs which provoke massive dopamine release on those who take them, the effects of dopamine on sexual behavior in the human male, and its role in the brain's reward system in general, lend I think considerable plausibility to the hypothesis that engaging in pedophilic behavior centered around child pornography, and obtaining sexual satisfaction thereby, tends to potentiate further engagement in the same behavior.
[1] http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/01497634940...
[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2696819/
This shouldn't be surprising. Consumers of rape fetish porn are unlikely to actually rape someone, but actual rapists are likely to consume rape fetish porn. Furthermore, in countries where porn of all kinds was legalized, including child porn, enjoyed falling rates of child molestation.
The OP is making some of the same old arguments people have trotted out against porn for decades, just couched in pseudo neuroscience. The fact is, we don't understand these relationships to the degree the OP needs to justify his causal claims.
On the other hand, children are extraordinarily vulnerable to many forms of abuse, this among them. In a system of laws one of whose explicit purposes is to afford those vulnerable to mistreatment protection under law, I don't think it is on its face unreasonable to argue that children merit extraordinary protection as well. While there is perhaps a fair question to be asked around whether the sort of law under discussion actually serves that end, I would at the very least suggest anyone raising the question in a serious way be very well prepared to answer objections and counterarguments of every imaginable sort.
You could argue that looking at CP is no different then looking at a murder photo.
Both are a picture of a crime you didn't commit.
nice counterargument
Were I, though, for some unaccountable reason required to clarify my opinion on Rawls' situation despite it being in no way pertinent to the discussion at hand, I would note that I consider his treatment in contravention of both the right to speedy trial and, although I'm not as sure about this one, habeas corpus as well. The case as a whole, and the prosecution's attitude toward it, strike me as a solid example of the troubling habit of overreach our legislative and law-enforcement communities seem to be developing toward strong cryptography, which is as morally neutral as any other technology.
On the other hand, it's rather difficult to argue other than that a government unable to maintain order is unable to effectively govern, and not at all difficult to understand how, viewed from such a perspective, effectively impermeable cryptography might well seem an imminent danger to the security of the state and of those of its citizens not engaged in the sorts of activities which tend to undermine the ability of the government to maintain order. I understand that, especially since last November, the Overton window around opinions on the United States government has shifted such that mere deep and lasting mistrust seems absurdly moderate. But there is nuance here, and to ignore it in search of easy answers is as foolish in this context as in every other.
And quite aside from all that, there is the strong utilitarian argument to be made that this is not the hook on which to hang your defense of encryption, privacy, et cetera. Pedophiles and child molesters come in for about the strongest opprobrium our society ever brings to bear. Do you really not have anyone else around whom to build this case, so that you might have an easier time arguing against such mistreatment of someone as yet convicted of no crime? If you exclude refusal to decrypt a volume on demand from the permissible causes for a finding of contempt, you solve this fellow's problem, too. Can you really not find any way to do that that doesn't involve putting him front and center, where it is literally impossible to separate the substance of the issue from the allegations of extreme unsavoriness which will be leveled against his character, and by extension yours as well?
Remember, if you're going to make a meaningful contribution in this realm, you must of necessity do so in the world where we actually live, not the one where you'd prefer that we did. In the world where we actually live, pedophiles and child molesters are the lowest of the low, and even the mere accusation of involvement in such activities is often enough to ruin lives. It's already hard enough to sell the argument you're making. Why is it worth your while to make it a whole lot harder?
"Bad guys" still have fifth amendment protection. You prosecute, satisfy the burden of proof and hope a jury convicts. That's what you do.
Outside of that, if you really want this changed, petition your representative to repeal the fifth amendment, I suppose?
Is this something that ought not be considered either?
"bad guys" who distribute illegal material
Sure, that's an obtuse abstraction, but honestly, the buck stops there. At the end of the day, they have a circuit encoded in a given state. Magnetic media that can be arbitrarily degaussed.
It's not real.
Stop prosecuting it.
So, okay, you wanna argue. Let's get more specific.
Bad things people can "have" encoded on their digital storage media:
1. stolen economic identifiers, such as credit
card numbers, and other mechanisms of fraud
2. raster graphics and audio depicting nudity,
or evidence of events that have since transpired,
and prove culpability, via direct participation
rather than simply the hoarding of collectible
media files of whatever persuasion
3. preferences and settings that can correlate
identity in other crimes, subscriber information
such IMEI numbers and MAC addresses, and more
4. classified information restricted from being
leaked among state actors or the general public
5. intellectual property that translates directly
to business opportunities, insider trading,
corporate espionage and other white collar
crimes
6. copyrighted music and movies, oh noes!
The demand for relinquishing data, in any such situation is not unlike demanding all the things that people write on napkins and envelopes. Every scrap of paper in someone's pocket. Movie tickets, dry cleaning stubs, match books, and so on. Evidence of a crime? Possibly. Is everyone guilty until proven innocent? Gee, I don't know. Maybe we should just make everyone empty their pockets, and take pictures, just in case.
The fact of that matter is that these are essentially fishing expeditions for item #3.
It's not about "illegal data" at all, nothing is ever going to divert ones and zeroes as contraband. That simply doesn't happen, and doesn't work. It's about coming up with reasons to harass people, as vectors into prosecuting other crimes. Smoking out the paranoid, so that they crack under the pressure of getting sweated down in the hot seat.
I would note as a counter-counter argument that we often make things illegal that are not in themselves harmful, but can lead to harm.
Kind of. I do my best to avoid any relation with the U.S. including avoiding visiting it, taking up a job or incoorperate there. So even thought i am monitored by some shitty govs, there is no legal way that it means anything.
Why not?
Or, maybe a better question is, why do you think you could legalize child porn easier than we could outlaw or end programs like PRISM?
To outlaw or end programs like PRISM you'd have to take on the entire political establishment, the military industrial complex and all branches of the judiciary and law enforcement.
It'd be far easier to legalize CP than do away with PRISM and the like.
It's a bit like asking a burglar to break in. You either have enough proof, or you catch them in the act.
[0] - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13622684
If a suspect might have physically buried important evidence hundreds of miles of way in the middle of nowhere, such that it is effectively impossible to find, can the courts "compell" the suspect to give up any knowledge of this, in a similar fashion as the man in the article?
Not an endorsement of the reasons for the guy's drive being impounded, which I'm ignoring completely for this example.
The best idea however is to have sensitive stuff stored encrypted on freenet, and log in using incognito browser sessions.
What exactly do you think they're going to do if they don't believe you've decrypted everything?
They don't know anymore if ANYONE decrypted everything.
They would do whatever they do right now when they don't know things - about anyone.
In Apple/Gov dispute on the San Bernardino iPhone case, Gov brought up the Burr case from 1807, arguing that a 3rd party could be compelled to decipher the contents, provided there was no self-incrimination (Apple argued Burr did not apply): http://www.macworld.com/article/3046095/legal/burrs-cipher-s...
Does anyone know if there has been an attempt to equate decryption to deciphering in US courts?
Not a lawyer, but the Burr case seems to imply that the secretary could be compelled by court to translate the cipher (literally decipher) the letter, provided in doing so he was not going to incriminate himself.
If translating a cipher and decrypting a drive is held equivalent, then the subject of this article is likely protected, irrespective of how reprehensible the alleged crime is...
If that's the case, and it likely is, then that's pretty concrete proof that there IS something to decrypt.
edit: Actually, the article says that the hard drive was encrypt with Apple's FireVault, so there you go.
Land of the Free - as long as you do not encrypt your shit, that is
This language makes it sound like the government is specifically asking the defendant to take an affirmative action to produce the evidence required to incriminate himself. That would be the same thing as issuing an order with the intent to compel an accused murder to tell the police where the body is. I really don't understand how a court could issue an order based on such an argument.
Then it ain't a "foregone conclusion". If it was, they wouldn't need him to unlock the drives; they could prosecute him with the evidence they used to arrive upon that "foregone conclusion".
I think it's already used all the time across the country now. A law that "is not supposed to be used" should not exist. If it exists, then it will be used. I'm sure this is some kind of Murphy law or something.
Problem solved.
The better answer is to have a second encrypted volume on the disk. Perhaps put a few pirated movies on it or some personal documents as a justification for why it's encrypted. That way, when they ask you to enter your password, you enter that one and unlock the volume that's mostly not incriminating. The way that TrueCrypt and other encryption programs work, it's impossible to prove that there is a second encrypted volume.
Strangely enough, the courts are happy to decide something smells like bullshit and imprison people because of it.
Or did you have it in some kind of password store that you no longer have access to?
Assuming that the courts maintain the 'safe' metaphor over the 'speech' metaphor for encryption I would expect a court to have some criterion like the the following.
The prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:
(0. That the search of the encrypted data is lawful)
1. There is actually encrypted data on the drive.
2. The data has not been modified or corrupted.
3. That the defendant actually knows the password.
Because you're completely right that people do forget their passwords all the time. You could being thousands of IT people on the stand who will rant all day about how their users cant remember a stupid eight character password without a post-it note. So the prosecution would have to give evidence that shows that the defendant is lying and knows the password. For example, if they're trying to access the defendant's computer the could show a video of them logging into it right before it was seized.
For starters, it's reasonable to assume the defendant owns the hard drives in question if they're in their possession, irregardless of their testimony otherwise.
Given that piece of information:
1: The court has to prove the disks are actually encrypted. It is not merely enough for the cops to pick up the disks, see some garbled data, and determine it's encrypted. Now if you're using a file level encryption protocol that leaves enough un-encrypted stuff on disk that you can identify the filesystem and the file encryption, then you've met the requirement. If you are using full disk encryption, especially something designed to hide the data and filesystem from anything but a forensics package and even a forensics package see's garble, then there's effectively no way to tell the disk is actually encrypted or with what.
AND
2: They have to prove the defendant, at some point, had the encryption key. That requires proving the method of encryption and key generation. With a door lock, you know there's a key. With a safe combo, you know the combo could be 12 digits and broken up between a dozen people. With an encryption system, any combination of things you know, are, or have could be part of the key. Compelling the defendant to reveal all of that is absolutely a violation of their 5th amendment rights.
Example:
Lets assume we're using windows EFS. Lets further assume analysis of EFS indicates the user named "YOU" owns the account. Furthermore, lets assume there are files that have date modified dates within the end users folder that indicate they had logged in the day prior to the search warrant being served.
You give the court the "I don't remember" line.
In that case, forgetting the password is destruction of evidence, not contempt. If a key escrow is used and they can prove it, same deal, destruction of evidence.
In the article is stated that he could actually compel to the order by decrypting himself the hard drive without telling the key to anyone. Could you please read my other comment about this topic? I need further explanation about the legal basis for a different behavior when is involved a physical key or a combination.
Also, compelling them to decrypt doesn't necessarily mean compelling them to hand over the key.
Once a device does not have a password in a time defined by the user - all of it is wiped.
It goes without saying that this should be off by default but definitely a good feature.
1. Reformat a hard drive with DBAN
2. Name the new drive: the_art_of_the_deal_2_from_future
3. Start a LLC named Marty McFly
4. Mail said drive from said entity to the White House
It's a contempt-of-court thing; he's been order to take an action, and hasn't. (He might not remember the encryption passphrase, in which case the question is really, "Does he rot?" and so far the answer appears to be "Yup").
I have old hard drives and computers in my basement for which I'm quite sure I don't recall the root password.
Edited to add: I'm not coming out pro-child-pornography, but I think the EFF has it 100% correct here.
From the article: The Electronic Frontier Foundation told the court in a friend-of-the-court brief (PDF) that "compelled decryption is inherently testimonial because it compels a suspect to use the contents of their mind to translate unintelligible evidence into a form that can be used against them. The Fifth Amendment provides an absolute privilege against such self-incriminating compelled decryption."
And there are many, many underage actors. Even if you buy legal porn which claimed actors were above 18, you are guilty. Especially if you've bought it. Here's how: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fabrication
In other words, I've ceased to believe people convicted of child pornography were paedophiles. The condemnation is simply unrelated to the moral standards of the person.
Hence, if he has any picture on this hard drive, he's right to plead the 5th.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...
Above is another article on the same case.
