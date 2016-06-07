Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Man jailed 16 months, and counting, for refusing to decrypt hard drives (arstechnica.com)
667 points by doener on Feb 12, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 485 comments



I have a question...

Suppose the suspect Alice only has a portion of the key. Someone else (Bob...) has the remaining key bits.

Alice is busted, and 'compelled to give the key', and DOES provide her portion of the key.

Bob is never found.

Then Alice would be indefinitely imprisoned, even if she would have actually complied with the court order.

It seems unethical, to me.

Bonus question: Alice pretends that Bob exists, but actually he does not, but police cannot prove that. What then?

A possible answer to the first question: Alice is not compelled to provide the key. She is compelled to decrypt the drive. Obviously she can't do that without Bob. Alice is screwed and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Seems harsh.


> A possible answer to the first question: Alice is not compelled to provide the key. She is compelled to decrypt the drive. Obviously she can't do that without Bob. Alice is screwed and will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Yes, and in this scenario she would not be held in contempt, so your hypothetical does not apply.

You can only be held in contempt for refusing to comply with court orders, not for the failure of a desired outcome.

Let's put it another way: you are totally misunderstanding why this fellow is in jail. It is not because the hard drive remains encrypted - it is because he defied a court order to decrypt it. Granted, if the drive were decrypted by other means he would likely be let out of prison because the point of holding him for contempt would be frustrated - but that does not mean that he was put into jail because the drive was not decrypted. Contempt is solely about defying court orders.

If Alice gave over her half of the key, she would have complied with the order, therefore, there would be no grounds for contempt.


There's no observable difference between inability to produce a result and refusing to produce a result. How do they know he didn't just forget the password? Or that the password was recorded somewhere that he no longer has access to? After sitting in jail for many months, it is very easy to forget a password that you no longer use regularly.


There's also no directly observable difference between killing with or without intent, which is why we have murder trials. The ability to decrypt data can be inferred from the surrounding circumstances, which is what happened here[1]:

> The defendant did not testify at the hearing and did not offer any other evidence or testimony in support of his contention that memory failure prevented him from complying with the court's order. On September 14, 2015, the court issued an order granting the government's motion, App. 6-10, finding that Doe was engaged in a “deliberate ruse” in claiming memory failure as to the external hard drives and that he intentionally disobeyed the court's orders directing him to decrypt the devices.

[1] Government brief, p 12: https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls....


Yes, the court system exists precisely to determine fuzzy things like this.

I'm still curious, what kind of evidence or testimony might be considered believable in this case. Whether someone remembers a particular sequence of words and symbols seems like a thing that's very hard to determine, and by its nature it's unlikely there is any evidence either way.

From the quote you give (and I'll admit I have not read up on this case beyond the article, so it's possible I'm missing something), it sounds like he claimed he didn't remember the password, the court responded with "I don't believe you because you haven't proven that you don't remember it, so have fun in jail until you decrypt."

How would you prove, if you were brought into court, that you don't remember a specific password?


By giving credible oral testimony. The defendant chose not to do that, perhaps because it would have exposed him to cross-examination, and perjury charges if his implausible story was rejected (he remembered other passwords and had been caught with child pornography on other encrypted volumes, and the government may have had evidence about how recently and frequently he had decrypted the external drive, because they were able to decrypt his OS drive). Hopefully, if you really did forget a password you'd be able to give a believable explanation that holds up under cross-examination.


>credible oral testimony.

So the system as it stands is you can be jailed indefinitely because a judge does not believe you actually forgot a password? That doesn't sound ideal.


He gave no testimony, so there's nothing to disbelieve. Everyone has the right to not self incriminate, but that's not a get out of jail free card.

Honestly, what do you envision as an ideal system? The legal system can't be structured like software. You have to be able to cope with unknowns, things that cannot be proven 100%, and people who won't cooperate. This stuff isn't binary.


Regardless of cooperation I disagree with indefinite detention. Write a law that requires you to hand over a key to law enforcement(this will likely require a constitutional amendment) with a specific penalty or follow the constitution as written.


well you can start by codifying your laws and getting rid of juries. there's different types of legal systems.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Civil_law_(legal_system)

civil law / roman law, as used in a large part of the world including Europe. (different from civil law as the term is used in the US)

things are quite a lot more clear cut if you just codify (yes, exactly like code, our law books look like code in human language, precisely worded) instead of reinterpreting the law on case by case basis and some ancient writings reinterpreted to fit a modern setting (even they were made by smart folks, it's still almost religion)


This doesn't answer the parent's point. Most cases turn on the facts, even in civil law systems. Defendants still get locked up when judges don't believe them, and judges can still get the facts wrong.

Most U.S. federal law is codified, including the contempt provision that applied here (18 U.S. Code § 401). Codification does not remove the need for courts to resolve ambiguities. The constitutional right in this case is a good example: there is no explicit privilege against self-incrimination in the European Convention on Human Rights, yet the European Court of Human Rights has found that Europeans do have this right, and has explained its scope by 'reinterpreting the law on a case by case basis' [1].

[1] http://cardozolawreview.com/Joomla1.5/content/30-3/ASHWORTH....


Preposterous. Are you serious?

If I ask you to sink 10 baskets and then 0 baskets are made, there is an extremely obvious difference between 10 airballs and refusing to step onto the court.

Stop thinking like a software engineer and start thinking like a human observer. The court system does not use Jenkins to test conditions in the real world - the court system's "runtime" are the faculties of observation and reason of the judges and juries. There are countless, extraordinarily obvious differences between refusing to comply with an order and complying with an order but failing to produce the desired result. In other words, humans do not judge compliance based on satisfaction of test conditions that have to be written down and then run by a computer - they use their own eyes, ears and brains.

As a result, the difference between genuinely not remembering a password or trying, but failing, to decrypt a drive, is totally and obviously different than telling a judge to take a hike, claiming "fifth amendment" or giving testimony that is obviously untruthful. Frankly, this statement:

> There's no observable difference between inability to produce a result and refusing to produce a result

Is just outrageous. There is no difference between failing to detect the higgs boson and not even trying to detect it? I posit that these two scenarios are outrageously different: (1) building the LHC and not finding the higgs boson and (2) not buidling the LHC. Both situations have failed to detect the higgs boson - but they are, in all other respects, remarkably different. I genuinely cannot believe that you hold this point of view to be true.


There's no observable difference between trying and failing, and refusing by pretending. We can obviously observe an open refusal.


I disagree, and the court system is predicated on this idea.

Judging the credibility of testimony is not only one of the primary activities of judges and juries, but, again, I categorically do not believe that you truly believe there is no difference, whatsoever, in indicia or outward evidence, between telling a lie and telling the truth. It's not a remotely credible position to take. It is absolutely the case that humans can be very bad at judging the difference between lying and telling the truth, but the assertion that there is no observable difference is nonsense. It is the reason there are such a thing as "good" actors and bad actors. It is the reason that athletic events in movies are staged, as opposed to actually performed. It is why special effects exist.

Additionally, these judgments are made in context. You aren't judging the atomic, context-less testimony of a spherical witness on a perfectly cubical witness stand suspended in an infinite vacuum. You are judging a human, sitting in a court, in the context of a whole host of other evidence and testimony. So, basically, you are making one of two claims: (1) that humans cannot judge the difference between truth and lies and (2) that it is improper for humans to make these judgments in the context of criminal justice. I disagree with both, but in this case all that matters is the latter - I will cede that it is often the case that humans mess up on individual judgments, but this does not mean that putting humans in charge of these decisions is not the best option we have when it comes to criminal justice.

What you are pointing out is that justice gets tested at the edge cases - and what we have here is an edge case. I understand the engineer's desire to have proof-positive, objectively testable indicia to differentiate between different case-states - in this instance, the difference between being a convincing liar and telling the truth - but that is the central reason we have a court system that is populated and run by humans and not machines. Our "best guess" is what it comes down to. This does, in fact, result in miscarriages of justice - there are supposed to be correcting mechanisms built into this system to compensate for this as well, and the general release-valve for these errors is the idea that you are supposed to be innocent until proven guilty. We have, in fact, stumbled upon a bug in this system here - judges can incarcerate individuals for contempt indefinitely, and this should not be the case. There are other factors going on in this circumstance that render the issue more complicated, and there are ways to address this bug with procedure - hearings, appeals, evidentiary testimony or expert testimony - but to simply state that the solution is to make the system recognize that it is impossible to tell the difference between truth and lies is an absurd notion that totally undermines its very foundation. It is not just throwing the baby out with the bath-water - it is then bulldozing the house too.

It is a primitive, or axiom, of the court system, that humans can be asked to make value judgments about the truth and falsity of assertions presented to them and to judge the veracity of the witnesses making those statements. If you categorically disagree with that axiom, you disagree with the entire jurisprudence system. In this case, I'd like to quote Churchill, when talking about Democracy:

"It's the worst form of Government, except for every other."

If you have a better idea about how to run the court system, I'm all ears.


In my attempt to be clear about the piece of your rant I was calling attention to, I was imprecise. Your previous comment had been directed at asserting there was obviously a difference between someone verbally stating refusal and someone attempting to comply. I can see how you could choose to read that into what the other poster said, but it is not a charitable interpretation.


> There's no observable difference between inability to produce a result and refusing to produce a result.

I don't see how that is open to interpretations, regardless of charitability. I think it is total, unabashed poppycock.

> How do they know he didn't just forget the password? Or that the password was recorded somewhere that he no longer has access to?

Credible testimony and other evidence.

> After sitting in jail for many months, it is very easy to forget a password that you no longer use regularly.

Right, and that is not the issue. Obviously the judge did not find this guy to be credible in the first instance.

That having been said, I'm a corporate lawyer, so my apologies if I was unnecessarily aggressive in my reply to your post. It is something I always have to watch out for, but your points are appreciated and thanks for taking the time to engage.


> I don't see how that is open to interpretations,

I can see a few things the author might be trying to convey. The most interesting would probably be "[There are cases where t]here's no observable difference [...]". I think the alternative I suggested ("[...] produce a result while pretending not to.") is better supported as the authors probable intent (while being a stronger statement and correspondingly less likely to be accurate).

In any case, pragmatics + charity should tell us someone wasn't asserting we can't tell the difference between a person saying "I can't" and a person saying "I won't", and if you can't figure out what else they might have meant the first thing to do is ask.


> it is very easy to forget a password that you no longer use regularly.

Heck, some weeks ago I forgot part of a passphrase I did use regularly. Fortunately, I remembered enough of it that I could feasibly brute force the rest.


From the article: "Rawls, the government argues, (PDF) "repeatedly asserts that the All Writs Act order requires him to divulge his passcodes, but he is incorrect: the order requires no testimony from [Rawls], and he may keep his passcodes to himself. Instead, the order requires only that [Rawls] produce his computer and hard drives in an unencrypted state.""


That does not change the parent's point – he is in contempt for refusing to comply, not for being unable to comply. Contempt must be willful: https://www.justice.gov/usam/criminal-resource-manual-753-el...


Yes, and the people who are holding him in a cage are the people deciding whether he is unable or unwilling. Not exactly any consolation.


Yes, the state ultimately decides whether someone's behavior justifies their detainment or not. Is this really news to you? Should they just let him go because he said "Shoot, turns out I don't remember!" How would any criminal justice occur if we let people off with flimsy excuses like that?

Most of the time, absolute certainty that someone is guilty is not possible; that's why the criminal standard is "beyond a reasonable doubt", not "proven to the point of mathematical certainty".

In this case, the simple fact is that the court does not believe Rawls's assertion that he is unable to comply, so he remains detained on contempt. This will change once the court is convinced that Rawls is indeed no longer able to comply.


Beyond a reasonable doubt does not mean "hurr guilty cause i tink u lying cause i don like ur face". Observers cannot be relied on to make correct judgements and the observers of the observers cannot be relied on to assess if they made a correct judgement. Indefinite imprisonment via unconstitutional contempt of court laws is the real issue here and not encryption.


> should they just let him go because he said "Shoot, turns out I don't remember!"

No, I don't think any private individual should be jailed for failing to decrypt data, regardless of whether they are able to, as part of a case wherein they are the accused. This should be a basic fundamental right of the accused, and I think the current working interpretations of the fifth amendment are unjust.

> How would any criminal justice occur if we let people off with flimsy excuses like that?

Justice in my view is the presumption of innocence, with the duty to demonstrate guilt beyond reasonable doubt placed on the prosecution. Forcing accused to decrypt data obviously helps the prosecution, but so would warrantless searches, and I oppose both for precisely the same reason.


>Justice in my view is the presumption of innocence, with the duty to demonstrate guilt beyond reasonable doubt placed on the prosecution. Forcing accused to decrypt data obviously helps the prosecution, but so would warrantless searches, and I oppose both for precisely the same reason.

Warrantless searches are unjust because the police can come in and execute them without oversight. In this case, the neutral overseer (the court) has directed the accused to comply with a request from the investigators.

Warrants are a check against rampant tyranny. They are issued or declined by an independent judicial officer whose incentives are, at least theoretically, not aligned to favor either party.

Warrants don't exist because we think it's unfair to comply with reasonable requests from the organs of the state in the their pursuit of justice, even when you're among the accused. Rather, they exist to make sure that the requests remain reasonable and fair and serve the interests of justice.

Like many things in our government, these are checks to limit and constrain the power of distinct government bodies and ensure that they do not get out of control. It is incorrect to assume that these restrictions exist for the convenience of criminal suspects, because they don't.


Just because one branch of government performs an action rather than another does not change my views of the action. A court cannot compel someone to testify against themselves just because they're the court, right?


No entity exists neutrally; that is fucking niave. Courts can favor accused police and political officials. The laws must then be designed not to act to grant power to an assumed neural party, but set the stage where all parties have equal power within the confines of the legal process. A fair race.


>This should be a basic fundamental right of the accused

Well, it's not, and that's a terribly naive viewpoint. This is akin to a legal search. Are you also against those? How is this any different than compelling a suspect to e.g. open a safe in their home?


It's very much unlike a legal search. Legal searches require no participation on the part of the accused. I do also oppose compelling an accused person to open a safe, but I have no problem with the authorities breaking into a safe with a warrant. Likewise I have no problem with the authorities confiscating a hard drive and performing any transformations to the data they please


Ah, yes... the legal equivalent of "I'm not touching youuuuu...."


That's like being forced to translate your own notebook written in code.

Not my problem, get your own codebreakers to do it.


It's different because you can't verify the authenticity of the custom hand-rolled cipher. This is a request for the accused to produce the keys only, not to do the work of manually decoding.


In a way still testimonial. I must provide secrets that reveal information about myself.

It is literally the same as ordering me to tell them how to make sense of the unreadable data.

I'm not giving them a plaintext copy of something already existing elsewhere (assuming no unencrypted backups), but producing new information for them.

And unless you used FDE with full authentication (AEAD), which almost nobody does, there's nothing that says that this particular ciphertext represents the exact plaintext I've had at any given point in time.

With XTS mode (Truecrypt) you can cut and paste together different blocks from different ciphertexts under the same key for as long as they're in the right positions. Depending on how much you know about the computer and if you've got access to multiple backups, you can splice together something that even if it doesn't contain anything illegal, it would look suspicious and incriminating.

Consider for example LE getting your full file version history of a container from Dropbox.

And revealing the keys is a kind of testimony that you have had read/write access to the drive, and that it indeed is encrypted (not just random).


No, you're exactly wrong. The demand on Rawls is that he do whatever work is necessary to produce the drives in an unencrypted state. If he hid a printout of the password on Mount Everest, that means he is compelled by the court to climb Mount Everest.


I'm speaking in practical terms here. I haven't read the actual order, but I understand the language of the order may technically require him to do the work necessary to render his drives in a decrypted state. That's because they expect the only requirement to be entering the key.

If he had a password hidden on Mt. Everest and demonstrated that to the court's satisfaction, and then cooperated with the court's order to reasonably assist in decryption (e.g., allowing the court access to the sherpa that routinely retrieves this key and enters it to decrypt his disks via some remote mechanism), I assume he would be considered compliant.


And that is the fucking problem. It's a principled issue and you admit that it is. What your arguing about is how much is enough to violate the principle. Since people can only agree on principles, you shouldn't kill, then the law needs to fucking operate on principle alone.


This explanation (and the other forms in which it's presented in this thread) is really troubling to me. It sounds like in order to offer a defense of the inability to comply with the order, the accused has to provide evidence which could be used against him in the trial. In your example, the existence of the password on Mt Everest could be used against him, and was evidence the prosecution probably could not have discovered but for his compelled testimony. It's even more troubling in the case of the Sherpa: revealing the identity of an accomplice (as it were) is surely self-incriminating!

But if this were really how he obtains the password (and similar schemes of off-site passwords and accomplices aren't so outlandish in the case of servers which might require the keys on reboot a few times per year), how could he possibly defend himself from the contempt charge? It sickens me to imagine being in the same situation. If this isn't an instance of the cruel trilemma, I don't know what is =(


Isn't the grandparent quote stating the opposite of what you've said here?


Technically, maybe. The court's language is meant to clarify that the accused does not have to disclose his key, he need only unlock his disks. There is no reasonable expectation that this would require a significant effort or testimony on his part.

His case hinges on whether he can prove that the work necessary to decrypt the disks, which is understood to mean entering the keys which he remembers, is testimonial self-incrimination and thus illegal under the Fifth Amendment.

Believe it or not, most judges are aware of smartasses and are not required to accept "Well, I don't remember, and you can't prove that I do, so ha! You have to let me go now!" The evidence surely indicates that this man used his computer regularly, which necessarily required unlocking his disks, and that means that by all rational conclusions he is, or at least was, capable of complying with the order.

Until the court is fully convinced that he is no longer capable of complying, or until the order is dropped, modified, or stayed, Rawls will remain detained for his failure to comply.


> There is no reasonable expectation that this would require a significant effort or testimony on his part.

Whether or not this is true is precisely the crux of the matter. Your comment echoes the government's position: Decrypting the hard disk is not equivalent to testimony, and is therefore not protected by the fifth.

The defence and EFF's amicus brief argue instead that we live in a world where our phones and computers are effectively an extension of ourselves, and asking to decrypt those is equivalent to forcing you to testify on your most intimate secrets, which is most certainly not kosher.


> The evidence surely indicates that this man used his computer regularly, which necessarily required unlocking his disks, and that means that by all rational conclusions he is, or at least was, capable of complying with the order.

Well that is understandable but what if he burned the passwords just before he got arrested, heck he might even chewed them up and those are long gone. How would they find out? If he is a such dangerous child molester should they go full Sam L.Jackson Unthinkable style on him?


How far can court orders go? Let's say he was a crooked accountant and the police couldn't understand his spreadsheet. Is he obligated to show him what he was doing?

To me this is what the disk encryption is like. The cops can't understand how to read the disk. Is he obligated to help them? What if the pictures in there are encoded using a weird format? Should he be forced to produce a program to read them?


How does the Fifth Amendment apply here?


What if the fellow made a sworn statement he doesn't remember his credentials? It happens to me on a regular basis.

IIRC, the I don't recall defense has worked wonders for others in the past.


I wonder if he had an encryption scheme that deleted the data in the event of n password failures and also something of legal value like bitcoins on the drive. Perhaps, then he could argue that knowingly attempting to log in using potentially incorrect passwords constitutes undue harm.


Such a scheme could probably be circumvented by making copies of the encrypted file (or the entire disk), or denying the decryptor write access etc.


I co-authored a project that works on Debian that do unattended reboots of encrypted disk drives which allows for scenarios where Alice don't know any part of the key. Every time the machine boots up bob get a request on the network and he can chose to approve or deny. Bob in turn could be in a different country which would make coercion a bit hard.

(Project called Mandos)


I think I remember you giving a talk about this at SmashTheStack in Malmo, Sweden.

I believe I asked then about maybe having support for non-debian systems and eventually something like Windows in the distant future.. What kind of support would you need for it to be worthwhile investing in that?


(Other co-author here.) We did do that, yes.

(I’m not sure what support or investing would mean in this context.) A Windows programmer could probably port the server side program (which holds the passwords) relatively easily, since it is currently implemented as a normal daemon in Python, and could therefore conceivably be ported or re-written to suit any Internet-connected platform, and the network protocol is fully documented. The client program (which receives the password and uses it to de-crypt the disk), on the other hand, is not so simple to implement. But the problem is not the network protocol; that is relatively simple. The hard part is instead running in the limited environment which exists before the password is available. In Debian, this means writing a program to run in the initramfs system where a kernel is available, but no networking is configured, and no standard system services are available. I have no idea what this would mean in a Windows context. I have toyed with the idea that it might be technically possible to re-write the client to run in the EFI environment, but I have not looked into it – it may or may not be feasible; would one have to write one’s own ZeroConf library? How about a TLS library supporting OpenPGP keys (as per RFC 6091)? How would one even provide a password for unlocking the disk to, for instance, VeraCrypt? Would one have to write the whole thing as a kind of module in VeraCrypt, if such a thing is even supported? I haven’t the foggiest notion of any answers to these questions, and I’m not a Windows nor a macOS programmer, and we implemented it on Debian since that is what we used at the time (and still do). Also, I’m gainfully employed full-time, so I’m not really looking for more work. To sum up, I would not personally be very suited for this kind of work due to inexperience on other platforms, nor could I take it on even if I were, due to personal time constraints. However, I would gladly support (by being available on the Mandos development mailing list) anyone doing this kind of work.


Had to reset my password to login to write this.

I love the idea of Mandos, but I've had some trouble setting it up and getting it working in the past :( And there doesn't seem to be much help on the internet; most guides are flimsy with no real information in them


I’m both sorry and surprised about that, since I thought we had documented everything appropriately. The thing to do after installing the mandos-client package, for instance, is to read /usr/share/doc/mandos-client/README.Debian.gz. That file contains the instructions for setting it up, and also the command to verify that it works before rebooting.


>Alice pretends that Bob exists, but actually he does not, but police cannot prove that. What then?

Well it's pretty obvious what happens then. The police claim Alice is lying and hold her in contempt indefinitely. The man from the article claims that he doesn't remember the passwords anymore and can't possibly comply, he's still being held in contempt even though there's nothing concrete to show that he still knows the password.


Not just unethical. Illegal. Indefinite detention without charge is against the law.


What's the current status on §§ 1021-1022 from the 2012 NDAA bill? [1] Did that become law as it was written, and is it still active? It made provisions for the US military to indefinitely detain US citizens without due process. I've found these things difficult to keep track of frankly, with so many egregious laws from just the last ten years.

[1] https://www.aclu.org/news/president-obama-signs-indefinite-d...


Wikipedia indicates that it's still in effect.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indefinite_detention_without_t...

This is mainly because nobody has standing to challenge the law. To my knowledge, no US Citizen has yet been detained as an enemy combatant since the law was passed. It will be an interesting court case once that happens.


Obama quietly signed the following in January: https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/294...


Quietly? is that a necessary or even applicable verb here? It's public record, he was the President of the United States, and it's a major budgetary act for the biggest military in the world and covered by hundreds of news agencies. Are you quite sure he signed it quietly?


Well I can't edit my now-0 comment, but the point is, slipping in words like "quietly" assigns an intent which may not be present. As though Obama were trying to sneak the NDAA past everyone.

It's hard to covertly sign any legislation as the president, notwithstanding secret courts and laws (fisa, patriot act secret interpretations, etc).

Just saying, we don't need to try to make people think a certain way by guiding them with weasel words, people can read facts and make a judgement, without trying to subtly assign some bias in either direction.


Doesn't this boil down to the "I am willing but unable" situation? The man in this case was the "unwilling but able" situation. My question is wouldn't the man be shifted into the former situation if he just claimed to be now willing but to have forgotten his keys.


He did claim he'd forgotten the keys. Maybe he changed his mind on that later, but I haven't seen any statement of the sort.


This is a gambit that is often tried by folks in this situation. There is a famous case where someone was held in contempt for decades that you can read about on Wikipedia. At first he refused to turn over ordered monies, but later he had "lost" the money.

So, I'd say, if you're going to try to go with the "I forgot" defense, you'd better be very sure not to give the court a reason to doubt your honesty (e.g. initially refusing then changing your story).


Agreed. I also think it's hard to make the "I forgot" defense without demonstrating an effort to comply. "I tried to help but can't remember", while still suspect, is more compelling than "I can't remember and I don't feel like trying".

Although that makes me wonder if there's any legal incentive not to attempt to comply if you're not confident you remember. Maybe there's some greater legal vulnerability if the failed attempt is interpreted as deceit and treated more seriously than refusal.


The one bright spot is this leads me to hope they can't decrypt at will via some non-public method.


Or they're just not willing to divulge the methods existence for a kiddy porn case.


Using the same two-key method, attorney–client privilege might be of use, though not sure:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attorney–client_privilege


IANAL, but it would fail to meet the basic criteria, as the communication was not for the purpose of securing legal advice and, the prosecution would argue, the communication was made for the purpose of committing a crime.


IANAL, but what if the same keys were also used to encrypt client-attorney communications?


They compel you to release everything, but don't allow the client-attorney communications to be used as evidence.


Alice can also just embed the message into the noise of a JPEG file. A noisy image can be used for plausible deniability.


Or Alice can just claim that the random file is the key to another encrypted file :)


Alice has created a file containing random data. Authorities think it is an encrypted volume and wants Alice to give up the key. Alice has no way to prove it is just a file with random data and is imprisoned indefinitely for essentially having a file with random data =]


Mallory has created a file containing random data and planted it on Alice's drive. Then Mallory phones in an anonymous tip to the police...


Nice, even in times of Stalinistic oppression things weren't as easy...


So typing the simple command

    cat /dev/random > filename
can actually get you imprisoned. Good to know.


Alice is able to switch the tracks on a trolley hurtling towards the encrypted only copy of the rest of her key towards a track where Clive, the only person who knows the key to that secondary encryption, is tied...


Interesting thought experiment, but ultimately flawed. For this to make any sense, you first need to answer a question: Why are the authorities looking at Alice's computer in the first place?

Also, it's extrapolating a lot from a case that's actually a fair bit less sinister than what you're suggestion. Facts of this particular case here are that:

  1. The guy was a suspect to begin with, and they had
     enough evidence of him doing something wrong (from
     the Usenet side of the operation) that they got a
     warrant to search his computer.
  2. The disks are encrypted with off-the-shelf OS-provided
     full-disk encryption, which is relatively easy to verify,
     rather than some "purely random data that might or might
     not be encrypted".
  3. At no point has he denied having access to the keys (at
     which point it would essentially stop being a 5th amendment
     case).
Now, I'm actually of the opinion that he should _not_ have to decrypt those disks, but that's strictly a fifth amendment thing, rather than the more convoluted scenario you're suggesting.


Not sure what the man's crime is here. Does he even remember his keys after sixteen months in the slammer? I don't even remember my Gmail password after 16 days of vacation. Basically, like the article says, it like not opening a safe for an inquisitor: you are damned if you do, you are damned if you don't. Encryption is nothing new people, you are just putting your data in a safe.

We have a tendency to misconstrue, willfully misinterpret, or altogether ignore the law when it comes to prosecuting individuals who we believe to be standing on much lower moral ground. We do so because we want so badly to punish the accused that we are willing to reduce or eliminate greater good that some privacy laws are aiming to provide (i.e. Trumps silly travel ban which is based on his hatred of Muslims built upon imaginary news stories and personal exaggerations of particular recent events -- all laws out the window)


This was pretty much inevitable :(

> Encryption is nothing new people, you are just putting your data in a safe.

Well, you could also be held indefinitely for refusing to provide the combination for a safe. If there were safes that could keep them out indefinitely, anyway.

I suspect that they nailed him using ICAC's Black Ice app. It's a hacked version of the Freenet client that logs peer IPs, and tracks hashes that they handle. So his mistake was assuming that deniability was adequate, and failing to hit Freenet via Tor.

Edit: 2016-05-26 - Police department's tracking efforts based on false statistics: https://freenetproject.org/news.html#20160526-htl18attack


> Well, you could also be held indefinitely for refusing to provide the combination for a safe.

Is there case law supporting that? Traditionally I think the combination would be considered forced testimony.


Sorry, I got confused. In the US, keys can be compelled, but not combinations.[0] But the tide seems to be turning :(

0) https://www.quora.com/Can-a-search-warrant-compel-me-to-unlo...


Thanks for the background, but somebody has to say it: his failure was looking at child pornography.


>his failure was allegedly looking at child pornography

FTFY

It doesn't matter what they accuse him of, until they prove it, he's innocent.


Thanks.

I don't care what the charge is, if the government can not prove their case without compelling the person to testify / provide evidence against himself the judge needs to throw that case out. This is terrifying that anyone could be jailed for using what anyone would consider their 5th amendment right.


He's innocent in court (and my non-lawyerly (aka worthless) sense says the fifth amendment favors him).

But we're not a court, and our standard for speech shouldn't be "beyond a reasonable doubt". The parent poster was right. His failing was looking at child pornography.


What should our standard be? Being accused equals being guilty?

Tread carefully. The protections you give others are the protections you'll enjoy yourself if needed. And hoping you'll never need them is a very shortsighted strategy.


Well said.


But we're not a court, and our standard for speech shouldn't be "beyond a reasonable doubt". The parent poster was right. His failing was looking at child pornography.

That's what you think until you're falsely accused of such a crime...


For everyone who's poo-poohing this, go read the government's brief (https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls...). There are logs that show him visiting child pornography groups, there are recorded requests of him accessing files whose hashes matched child pornography, his sister says he showed her child porn and told his entire family that he had a problem with child pornography, and he admitted that he may have been emailed child pornography.

Now, replace child pornography with any other thing. Would you question me saying that he'd been downloading that thing?


Says who? Neither of us saw it, so we can't know.

There's a procedure though that we use to determine the likelihood of someone's guilt, based on evidence and legal arguments. Would you like to hear about it?


I think it's legitimate to say, in a discussion like this one where we're not dealing with punishment, that we should hold to a weaker standard (preponderance of evidence?) than should a criminal court.

That said, as far as I'm aware the only evidence we've seen is that he's been accused of the crime. I don't what portion of accusations are false (or even a proxy like conviction rate in comparable situations).


That might seem reasonable at first glance, but it tends to turn into a witch hunt — especially with modern day communication channels.

That is, you are effectively dealing with punishment (by treating a suspect as a criminal and tarnishing their reputation before being convicted) by not applying the same rigour as the courts.


I agree that social condemnation - especially mass condemnation - is a form of punishment, and should be treated with corresponding care. But I reject the attempt to extend that to all related reasoning - it is specifically a question of requiring a high confidence for punishment.


There's a lot more evidence in the government brief, which was linked in the article.


Fair enough.


This is not an activity I want to engage in or even associate with people who do, but a nonviolent private activity is not a reason to violently persecute someone, especially to this degree.


It's not a private activity, it directly supports an industry of violence against children


You can make the same argument for the adult porn industry, and that leads to one of two conclusions:

- That the viewer of adult porn shouldn't be prosecuted for viewing porn.

or

- That there is a societal / governmental acceptance of the exploitation of men and women, as long as they are adults.

The easy argument out of this hypocrisy is to claim that while children can never consent, adults can, but then that opens the can of worms of whether they're "consenting" under coercion, like under threat of not getting hired again to do work or if they're enslaved, and the answer to that is that it depends on the case.

At this point it turns political, with one side generalizing that most do consent, and another side also generalizing that most do not consent, and reaching an agreement is impossible because there is a half-truth to both sides, and after a lot of heated arguments, people get worn out, and nothing gets resolved.

So instead I'm just going to direct people to read up on the topic of victimology, which is a sub-genre of criminology, specifically how it affects human traffic (which are >90% women, and has a total volume of enslaved people higher than it was when slavery was legal) and get informed and then make up their own mind about it without bothering others.


Or you can make the same argument for the diamond industry. Buying a diamond you are committing a crime against humanity, as you are supporting war, slavery and a whole lot of violent stuff somewhere in Africa.


I'm surprised you haven't been called a pedophile/pedophile supporter yet. Every time I tried to have that argument, it happened (tho not in HN).


And that is the reason you can never have a rational discussion about the subject. No matter how strong the arguments you present, the other side can always say "b... but... but think about the terrorists and the paedophiles!" and if you reply you get called a sympathiser - for having a rational discussion.

Welcome to 2017.


Or 16, 15, 19xx, 18xx. Principled defense of something seen as morally wrong was always fraught with "so, you defend it, so, you must like it. Probably, you even do it, don't you?"

It's one of the first strategies in the book of shutting down your opposition and probably was one of the first things people tried the moment discussions started.


Yet another reason a universal basic income makes sense. Slavery by another name becomes much less likely.


This is a tenuous argument at best, even more so considering the protocol in question is freenet. Sure it's possible to force a commercial model onto any system, but I'd think freenet would be an especially terrible way to monetize. (And "industry" - seriously??)

Furthermore, there is presumably enough existing child pornography out there to satiate any viewer for their entire life. Perhaps increasing access to it is the way to discourage more being made! At any rate, paying for it could still be a crime, as opposed to the insanity of strict liability for bitstring possession.


I've seen articles about people using CGI as bait to fight it.


Supporting or undermining it by unpaid distribution of its disgusting output material? If he was directly supporting it, he would be already convicted based on tracing the payments, I guess.

And if obtaining and distributing the output material of a content industry without payment is supporting the industry, let that be put in writing…


> directly supports an industry of violence against children

Not necessarily, and even so, can it be proven?


If I see proof (undoctored video) of a dog being beheaded (a child being sexually abused) I think I'm safe to conclude that a dog was killed (a child was raped).

If then that video was sold (or distributed in any way) to fetishists of dog beheading I could conclude that there is some kind of commercial (distribution) process going on here.

Note for children: I'm using parenthesis in a way that shouldn't be done.


My point was that the distribution of the material, especially free of charge does not necessarily encourage further abuse, nor does its possession. I do not know, though I admit that I suspect that the abuse would be encouraged because it is being paid for.

Edit: In my opinion, the following offences ought to exist with relation to child pornography and abuse:

(1) Child abuse is an offence as it currently stands, or with revised ages of consent to better reflect philosophical, scientific and psychological evidence (2) The act of recording of abuse with majority or express intention of furnishing the material for charge or otherwise in order finance or encourage continuing abuse is an offence

I think the second part needs some elaboration. I don't think that recording a certain act taking place ought to be illegal, nor I do I think it ought to be illegal to share that material with others. However this presents a dilemma: the abuse may be encouraged by the fact that the material is being sold or even enjoyed. If this encouragement to continue abuse can indeed be proven in a court of law, by some standard deemed appropriate (either the standard 'beyond a reasonable doubt' or the more strict 'balance of probabilities') then the act of making the recording and the act of furnishing the recording, I believe, ought to be an offence.

On the other hand, if the recordings are made merely to provide the enjoyment of others, and not for the purpose of encouraging abuse, I do not think there should be an offence.

At the risk of over-emphasising the point: A child abuser may be encouraged by (i) money (ii) the thought that people are watching the recording (there may be further motivations).

If it can be proven that abuse continued and the abuse was contingent on one or more of these factors, there is sufficient reason to believe that the intent of the recordings aided another crime, which I think may be sufficient to culminate in an offence.


Well, enjo-kōsai is merely controversial in Japan. But bare female skin is illegal in Saudi Arabia.[0] De gustibus non est disputandum. What's key is mindfulness.

0) http://livinginsaudiarabia.org/73/pornography-in-saudi-arabi...


But without 100% proof he can't be jailed. The prosecutors don't have enough evidence to prove it, so how can he be jailed for it already?

"Innocent until proven guilty" is the foundation of our legal system


There are other precedents I think.

Here (Sydney Australia) the penalty for refusing a roadside alcohol test is the same as the top range blood alcohol penalty. So you can refuse a test, and they'll penalise you assuming the worst-case result you could have produced.

I'm guessing this guy is in a quite perplexing quandary - he's betting on whether they'll keep him in jail for as long for refusing to decrypt the drives as they would for the crimes that decrypting the drives expose?

(At least I _hope_ that's his quandary - I sincerely hope the reality isn't that he's genuinely forgotten the passwords, and when the FBI/NSA _finally_ bruteforce it, they end up with baby photos, teenaged angst poetry, and a few bittorrented Hollywood movies... That does, at least, seem quite unlikely...)


If he was using Freenet, there's no doubt that his node handled chunks of CP files, and that at least some of those chunks remain on the drive. Let's say that he never viewed any CP. Even then, can he be sure that investigators won't discover evidence that could be spun to demonstrate that he did view CP?

It is quite a quandary :(


If you didn't request it, your node won't hold decryption keys to the files.

Might not help him if they believe that the encrypted keyless fragments is enough (which would be a horrible legal argument).


That's true, of course.

But LEA are selecting nodes based on the hashes of those fragments. Many of them won't have cached CP fragments, but merely relayed them. But if his node did, prosecutors could argue that they've identified CP on his computer based on hashes, and have experts testify about reliability, etc. How many jurors would understand Freenet design?


He's not jailed for having CP. He's jailed for contempt.


How can they prove he is in contempt of the court? Someone who forgot the password would very well be found in contempt of the court, despite not doing anything wrong. How can you jail someone for being in contempt of the court when there is no proof that he has the password?

In fact, it seems dangerous for the judge to be able to jail anyone without a jury verdict. It seems to bypass legal protections.


> But without 100% proof he can't be jailed.

The standard is not "100% proof". Perhaps you should learn something about the legal system.


The standard for US criminal law is "proof beyond a reasonable doubt". I think "100% proof" is a close enough summary of that phrase... If the proof doesn't 100% convince the jury, then reasonable doubt still exists and prosecution should fail.


Beyond reasonable doubt can admit that doubt does exist, it's just not reasonable to entertain it. 100% proof strongly implies that there is no doubt at all.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reasonable_doubt


I don't think there's a difference. For instance, let's say we have a video of little Timmy shoplifting a candy bar. Clear face shot, maybe the video even has sound and there's a vocal-print match. Pretty slam-dunk case, right? Not much room for reasonable doubt there.

Oh, but you see, little Timmy was actually being telepathically controlled by a diabetic alien about to pass out from hypoglycemia, who had him steal the candy bar. Can you prove this was not the case?

This is what reasonable doubt protects against. There will always be the ability to create a (probably fanciful) scenario in which the defendant is not guilty. An unreasonable scenario, one might even say. Being able to convince the jury beyond reasonable doubt is as close to 100% proof as you are reasonably going to ever get.

> Beyond "the shadow of a doubt" is sometimes used interchangeably with beyond reasonable doubt, but this extends beyond the latter, to the extent that it may be considered an impossible standard. The term "reasonable doubt" is therefore used. [Emphasis mine]


I understood that reference to "Impossible standard" to mean from a jurisprudence perspective.

If you want to insist that "100% proof" and reasonable doubt are the same, that's of course your choice. I think you'll find that people will tend to disagree with you.


Fair enough. I think anything beyond this point dives pretty fast into a philosophical debate on "knowability", which I don't think either of us are actually interested in. Cheers.


Indeed! I'm sure there's a lot of great judicial literature on the topic if you're interested in diving further. My armchair is pretty comfy though, and I think I'm likely to doze off before getting too deep into it. :)


That seems like a silly distinction. It's easy to come up with "unreasonable doubt" for any argument.

"I doubt that, because a fairy whispered something to me in my sleep."


I've expressed my layman's understanding of reasonable doubt. How does your understanding differ?


> I think "100% proof" is a close enough summary of that phrase...

Not even close.


Do you have any refutation to the logic in the rest of my post? Or is "nope neener neener" the only thing I get?


That's just semantics. He's jailed without a conviction at this point.


Maybe. But we don't know whether he looked at CP or not.


And lets face it, the NSA claim - and win in court with this claim - that "collecting and storing" personal communications doesn't count as surveillance, until a human queries the database and reads from the collected interceptions.

While a personal hard drive full of child porn is unlikely to be "innocently" explained away quite that easily, I wonder if owners of, say, usenet binary hosting newsservers ever need to claim that defence?


Bogus defense IMHO. Acquiring the ability to query a database is enough to constitute surveillance. I wonder if my land lord could use the same logic to legally record me in the shower.

We have to understand that, much like it's a military's responsibility (and desire) to go to war, it is the goal of spy agencies to gather all the intelligence it possible can. In both cases it is up to law making bodies comprised of "the people" to check these agencies' ambitions.


I completely agree with you. It baffles me that anybody can stand up in front of their peers and claim "bulk collection" doesn't violate your privacy until/unless some human ever reads the data you've collected, and it's beyond parody that a judge in a court agreed with this example of mental gymnastics...


>until a human queries the database and reads from the collected interceptions.

Didn't it go further than this? Just searching the data for some signal wasn't a "search" because a machine did it, it was only a "search" if you were a match and if you were a match then they had "probable cause" for the search.

Not entirely sure how accurate that is but FWIW it seemed like that was the accepted reading of the twisted reasoning on HN back when that came out.


It's actually pretty clear that he did if you look at pages 3–10 of the government brief. The government just doesn't know exactly what's on the encrypted external hard drives, but they suspect it's a lot more child pornography, which could bolster the case against him: https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls...


His crime is disobeying a court order, which is a crime that you can go to jail for. Just like if you had the key to a safe, and the court orders you to open the safe, you would go to jail if you refuse to do so. If he forgot the keys he could have told the court that and the court would evaluate his credibility.

*edited changed from key to combination because combination locks are protected by the 5th amendment and keys are not.


The courts can compel you to turn over something that you have. Something that you know is protected by the fifth amendment, in particular for combination locks.

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/487/201/case.htm...

"""

JUSTICE STEVENS, dissenting.

A defendant can be compelled to produce material evidence that is incriminating. Fingerprints, blood samples, voice exemplars, handwriting specimens, or other items of physical evidence may be extracted from a defendant against his will. But can he be compelled to use his mind to assist the prosecution in convicting him of a crime? I think not. He may in some cases be forced to surrender a key to a strongbox containing incriminating documents, but I do not believe he can be compelled to reveal the combination to his wall safe -- by word or deed.

"""


...you just pasted the text from the ONE dissenting judge; the other EIGHT disagreed and ruled in the opposite.

https://www.oyez.org/cases/1987/86-1753


Per my other reply, the case he was dissenting about was not about being compelled to provide the combination for a lock. The dissent simply contained a supreme court judge's opinion regarding combination locks. If you can find actual caselaw for combination locks, I'll take it. Otherwise, I'll take the supreme court justice's opinion.


The other eight unanimously agreed with him, they disagreed that the particular case was analogous to a combination, the other justices were of the opinion that it was really a "key".


great, now look up what "dissent" means. Dissent is legal mumbo jumbo for "stuff that ain't law."

When you have a panel of judges, we go with the decision of the majority of judges. The decision of the minority of the judges is still published under the heading "dissent." It isn't the ruling and it doesn't affect the law, but it's published just to note that they disagreed and their reasons.

There are some 5th amendment encryption cases where there is a question about whether the government has shown that there is a reasonable certainty that the files contain the evidence being sought. In those cases the 5th amendment would act to protect the info. That doesn't seem to be the case here and in that case, it seems like clear law that he would have to give up the data.


I am well aware of what "dissent" means. Fortunately, this is a supreme court justice talking about a case that was not about a combination lock. Unless you can show something that says that you can be compelled to open a combination lock (I couldn't), I'll take the supreme court justice's word for it.


You're right, combination locks are protected by 5th amendment as Testimonial evidence. I was wrong in my original post, however this doesn't apply to computer encryptions which the court seems to treat more like keys to a safe which are not protected, I'll correct my post accordingly thanks.


So if I put a dial interface on my computer I can't be compelled to give up my "combination"?


You're combination is protected under the fifth, but you can be compelled to unlock your computer using that combination, which is exactly what the judge is ordering in this particular case.

And don't complain too me that it's essentially the same thing; this is the judge's reasoning, not mine.


> His crime is disobeying a court order, which is a crime that you can go to jail for.

Sure, but isn't the question whether he should go to jail indefinitely? If defying a court order is a crime, then perhaps it should have a well defined jail term.


It does, the term is "until you comply".


That's not what well-defined means. You might as well say we should jail people until their victims feel better.

Furthermore, there's no evidence demonstrating he actually can comply.


What about the 5th amendment? I think we can agree without too much of a stretch that our storage data is just an extension of our mind (verily, suppose someone had illegal data stored on their drive and an idedic memory? Destroying the data on the hard drive wouldn't destroy the data in their mind), and thus just as protected by our right not to testify against ourself?


His crime is disobeying a court order, which is a crime that you can go to jail for.

That's not his crime, or as the subtitle below the story's headline states: "He's not charged with a crime." He's held in custody, not serving a sentence for a crime of which he has been convicted. He has never been convicted of any crime by any jury. That's a huge difference, both legally and morally.


Some are arguing that the court has no right to order him to do so. 5th amendment and some case rulings are mentioned.


> Encryption is nothing new people, you are just putting your data in a safe.

I know this is an old argument, but what if I put the contents in a paper shredder, in the safe? It's still the data, it's just that it went through the shredder. Why is ok for the government to compel you to change the state of the data from encrypted to unencrypted? They couldn't compel Apple write software to decrypt a phone. Why can they compel me to write an encryption key to decrypt data.

Discloser all of my data is encrypted, and if the government asked I would really be torn about giving them keys.


Or, what if you had a paper in a safe that was written in an invented language? They may be able to compel you to open the safe (i.e., provide a BIOS password), but can they compel you to teach them how to read that invented language?


That's actually a much better example. Seriously, can they? It seems ridiculous, but then compelling you to decrypt anything is obviously ridiculous as well. Maybe you are reading and writing this data as is, who is to say?

I guess, the real reason why this question stands is that nobody gives a fuck about logic and solid law, someone (obviously) just wants it to be a crime and it is easy to sway public opinion in a way that allows for it to account as one. Which, again, reminds us that the current state of the law is that it is rotten by default.


>They couldn't compel Apple write software to decrypt a phone.

no, they didn't compel apple


FBI tried but didn't get their will through


> Not sure what the man's crime is here.

He didn't commit a crime. He is being held in jail for contempt of court. This is how the system works. This is no different than if a judge demanded that you turn over any other form of evidence - it should not be so shocking that you can be held in contempt for refusing to obey a court order.

It is bad, however, that he is being let to rot indefinitely. That is the problem here - not that he was jailed for contempt in the first place.


I would dare say that the really bad part is that there's no way to know for sure if he can even comply with that order. As I understand, he claims that he has forgotten the password. Obviously, it's a convenient excuse, but it's not something utterly improbable. What if he actually did forget the password? Why is the word of the judge alone sufficient to assume otherwise? There seems to be an obvious lack of checks here.


> Why is the word of the judge alone sufficient to assume otherwise? There seems to be an obvious lack of checks here.

Because the judge's finding is based on evidence – see my other comment[1]. The judicial power to make findings of fact is checked by the appeal process, which is now underway.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13633968


> He didn't commit a crime. He is being held in jail for contempt of court.

The problem is that contempt isn't classified as a crime and so it doesn't have a fixed term. There are moral hazards with having fixed terms like this, but the moral hazards of not having them, like this case, seem worse.


The difference is that the authorities can crack open a safe without the suspect cooperating. But it's virtually impossible to decrypt something without the receiving the key.


Unless it's something akin to a Da Vinci cryptex that destroys the contents when forced open. Just scaled up to modern day encryption levels.


He shouldn't have to decrypt his hard drives, and I support his decisions.

The problems with this are numerous.

First of all no one has any duty to provide the police with evidence as a 5th amendment protection. It's not a "right" for the police at all to have.

Imprisoning someone for failure to disregard their constitutional rights is absurd.

They have no evidence to hold him period.


"no one has any duty to provide the police with evidence as a 5th amendment protection"

I like that idea. However, the 5th amendment's protection is something different: "No person shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself."

Consider the case of someone running a drug lab or counterfeiting press in their residence. Police show up with a warrant based on probable cause to search the residence. The person is required to unlock the door and let the police in because the police have a warrant. The person is not testifying against themselves, they are unlocking the lock to allow a warranted search. If they do not unlock the door after being presented with a warrant then that is a new crime they can be charged with, and the police will come in anyway.

In these cases with encryption the courts have consistently been finding that the password is comparable to unlocking the door to a house to which the police have a search warrant.

It has also been counterargued that speaking or writing down a password is a form of testimony, one that can be self-incriminatory, and therefore is protected by the Fifth. Most courts have not been sympathetic to this argument, though there has been one exception.

In this case the man is in possession of a lawful order from a judge to facilitate a search and he is refusing to cooperate. Thus the judge jails him until he decides to cooperate with the lawful order from the judge. This is how it is done.


The difference is, one doesn't have to cooperate with a search warrant. The idea of encryption being a lock like on a locked door is ludicrous and downright dangerous. Using a fantasy metaphor in place of actual reality is incredibly misleading and outright manipulative.

The difference between a lock and encryption is that all locks in the physical world can be broken by outside parties. If someone doesn't want to open the door for a search warrant, the cops can bust it down. That can't be done with encryption. The only metaphorical equivalent to breaking encryption would be to brute force it which, given proper encryption, is unlikely to succeed. So now we have an innocent person being held indefinitely based on some metaphor the courts decide must hold up in the real world that has no real world basis in reality. Instead of the courts logically following up their own thinking, they now expect the defendant to do the police and prosecutor's work.

If it's a lock, the police/prosecutor should break it after obtaining a warrant. It's not the defendant's job to testify and give them the information they need to break it. If they are incapable of carrying out their job, why should the innocent defendant be compelled to do it for them?

Why should the innocent defendant be made to languish in jail indefinitely because the police/prosecutor are inept and incapable of doing their job without reverting to unconstitutional tactics?


I think this argument would be more compelling if instead, you pointed to the fact that they cannot prove that the hard drive contains anything at all. The problem of deciding whether or not the hard drive is encrypted is equivalent to decrypting the hard drive. It's like the police showing up with a warrant to enter a house that they cannot prove exists, or that I am the owner, and then holding me in contempt for failing to open it.

What if your hard drive was encrypted maliciously and then taken into evidence? Is it even possible to prove that this isn't the case?


It's not fantasy. Fantasy is a world where you can tell the police "I know how to open that thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo". The analog with other difficult locks is just fine; the fact that these locks are so good that they are unbreakable doesn't really change anything about the accused's obligation to cooperate with lawful orders.

The protection in the Fifth is to prevent a perverse system of coerced confessions, where innocent people can be placed on the stand and forced to falsely confess before the court. This has been expanded to preclude other types of unreliable confessions. Impeding the execution of a legitimate warrant, even when that warrant is issued in order to obtain evidence to prosecute oneself, is not protected by the Fifth Amendment.

The Fifth is not there to allow criminals to get away with things, antagonize the police, or make it hard for society to maintain order. It's not there because keeping "one innocent person out of jail is worth 50 guilty going free" or similar sentiments that are frequently expressed. It's there to prevent a common corruption in the justice process.

>Why should the innocent defendant be made to languish in jail indefinitely because the police/prosecutor are inept and incapable of doing their job without reverting to unconstitutional tactics?

Because he's violating a lawful order. If the accused wants to challenge the legality of that order, he can file a lawsuit to do so (and from the article, it sounds like he has). But unless the judge supervising that lawsuit issues a stay on the order in question, the accused is still obliged to comply and can be detained based on his/her refusal to do so.

Reformation of the contempt of court power is probably reasonable, however. This guy should be charged with obstructing justice and tried instead of kept in prison indefinitely. It'd probably be good to set an upper limit of something like 12 months on contempt of court detainments.

I'm not a lawyer.


Except it seems there is good case law to show that in fact suspected cannot be forced to open a combination lock, as it falls under fifth amendment protection. They can, however, be compelled to provide a key if it is a key-based lock. This applies similarly to biometric-based locks.

It's hard to believe that an encryption key is any different than a combination lock in this "encryption is like a safe" metaphor.

Relevant cases:

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/425/391/case.htm...

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/487/201/

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/530/27/case.html


Could it just come from our particular choice of words?

An encryption key sounds closer to a safe key than to a combination lock. A small broken analogy later, the judge rules that encryptions keys are keys, and the defendant may be compelled to provide them.

Just because we called it a a "key", instead of the more accurate "combination", or "code".


Law can be difficult because tiny nuances like this can sometimes matter. It's usually not because judges are too inept to comprehend the subject matter, but because they feel that the laws still on the books require them to undertake a stringent interpretation that has an effect most people would consider undesirable. In some highly technical cases, while judges can generally be taught the meaning, their unfamiliarity with the subject matter may cause them not to fully appreciate the effects and ramifications of some of their rulings.

Legal professionals tend to be technically minded and frequently accept conclusions that do not serve the interests of justice (except in the theoretical, abstract context of a perfectly-reflective, well-functioning republic) in order to comply with a strict reading of the text of the law.

That's a double-edged sword. It provides some protection against judges who would "legislate from the bench" (i.e., change the effects of the law based on their personal values instead of the values the community has codified through the legislature), but it also frequently restrains what would be considered a rational and fair implementation of the law in order to serve an ideological commitment to the particularities of wording.

Pretty much everything involved in attempting to create a generally applicable, fair legal system is a delicate balance. Too much familiarity with a subject and the judge can be accused of bias; too little and the judge may not understand the impact of their rulings. Too much commitment to legal wording can lead to some plainly undesirable conclusions where the real people and businesses before the judge become the collateral damage of a thought exercise, but insufficient commitment to implementing the community's values instead of one's own can lead to judges whose influence becomes oppressive or despotic. It comes down to needing judges with good judgment.

Constitutional reforms may be reasonable to modernize the system to be more responsive to the community's values and less dependent on the technicalities of outdated verbiage (the All Writs Act, which is referenced in this case, was codified into law 227 years ago), now that we live in an age of instant global communication and industrialism. Many such reforms could happen at the state level.


Gosh, compelled is such a nice euphemism for "psychologically and physically brutalized until complicit". I don't think it is right to "compel" you to produce anything, key nor combination.


I mean, yes, the thing that ultimately underpins all authority is the ability to exert physical force to see it honored.

I'm not clear on what you're suggesting.


I think it's pretty clear that the parent is accusing the state of using torture to coerce compliance, which is a strong indication that the state itself is no longer legitimate.


The state cannot exist without violence to back it up. Why would anyone pay taxes if you couldn't be thrown in jail for non-compliance?


I think you make the mistake of thinking that people oppose all state violence. Many people approve of some state violence in the name of maintaining societal order, but oppose torture. And I would posit that coercive incarceration is a form of torture.

It is a mistake to believe that people are ideologically consistent. And I would be hard pressed to believe that torture is not more extreme or less legitimate than other forms of violence.


Thank you. That pretty much sums up what I was getting at. I understand the need for violence when one man attacks me or my family. And I understand the need for violence when one man attacks any human around me.

These people break the Golden Rule and remove themselves from its binding contract of being treated equally. BUT, they still deserve to be treated fairly.

Sometimes, even you can get them to see the error of their ways, and use their past to create a better future for others, and all without violence. But asking someone to give you a variable to a mathematical algorithm that he owns is absolute horse shit.


This is just a very abstract way to say that you don't like some of the things that the state has characterized as crimes. That's fine, and you can utilize the organs of representative democracy to make your will on that point known (though a world where only violent crimes are recognized, like you're suggesting, is not usually considered appealing).

However, attempting to trivialize the issue by abstracting it out to "giving a variable to a mathematical algorithm" is not persuasive. Any sort of cooperation could be extrapolated to a similar point of abstraction that makes it sound absurd; in fact, furnishing a physical key to a physical lock could be described with no modification to your terms. In that case, you're ultimately asking for the pattern needed to actuate the pins such that they stick up in the lock mechanism and cause it to disengage. That's just "providing a variable to an algorithm"; the physical key itself is an implementation detail.

If you do not believe the court should have the power to compel some types of individual cooperation with the police, you should take that up with your local legislator. The Fifth Amendment itself provides no such protection. It prohibits the government's usage of only a very specific tactic: mandatory testimonial self-incrimination. Allowing the police to execute warrants and complying with lawful orders pursuant to the state's interest in enforcing its laws is not testimony.


[flagged]


Please don't conduct any more ideological flamewars on HN. It's definitely not what this site is for.

Also, please be civil to others when commenting here.


I'm sorry, but I didn't conduct any sort of ideological flame war. I simply stated my stance on the issue that the thread was about. Other commenters took up the mantle of twisting my words and forcing me to more clearly explain myself.

I didn't realize "gtfo" was too uncivil for HN. I generally do not use such language here, but...

Be civil. Don't say things you wouldn't say in a face-to-face conversation. Avoid gratuitous negativity.

I did not break that rule. I was not gratuitous about it and was trying to end an argument.

I understand that you think you know what this site is for, but my original comment was in line with the subject matter and was not flamewar bait.


>I understand that you think you know what this site is for

I would say that while probably imperfect, dang's understanding of "what this site is for" is pretty reliable, since it's his job to moderate it. ;)


And while I'm sure he does a fine job, I'm contesting his assessment of my motivations and insinuating that I broke any rule. You really like to drag things out. Why don't you just drop it?


>I am stating my views on state violence, and what power the state should have over others. And the state should never use violence, physical or psychological, to "compel" people to do anything.

This allows only for crimes of commission. Crimes of omission, like negligence, failure to pay taxes, etc., could not be prosecuted against this, because the state would be using its monopoly on violence to compel compliance with laws which impose affirmative requirements on individuals instead of merely enforcing laws that proscribe individual behavior.

Are you arguing only against indefinite detention on contempt charges or are you arguing against deploying state force to compel any type of active compliance?

>If they are a danger to society, then they can be locked away, but if they are not provably a danger to society in an uncompromised court of law, then that's it. Indefinite incarceration without legitimate reason is torture.

This isn't indefinite detention without reason. Habaes corpus is fully satisfied here. The government has given the detainee a rationale for his detention and, in this case, they've provided a remedy that he can employ to end his incarceration at will.

For the third time, I believe that the virtues of indefinite detention via contempt-of-court are dubious and that reforms are welcome. I'm not sure what you think you're disagreeing with here.

>Are you telling me if I have a problem with the way my state is run I should call my local Republican state representatives and not discuss my views on a mature open forum? Gtfo with that shit, this isn't your forum my dude.

Expressing your views to your state representative (not sure why the party of that representative is significant) is not mutually exclusive with expressing your views on HN. I was suggesting an option by which you could attempt to enact your views in order to clarify that those views do not reflect the current state of the law and would need legislative action to be realized. That has nothing to do with where you're allowed to express them.


If a citizen does not want to pay taxes, and if the taxes are fair and used efficiently, then they still should not be compelled but they can be denied all government aid as well as access to certain infrastructure, or possibly even deportation. None of these things compel someone to do anything.

If the person wants to live on their own, in the wild, then there is no reason our government needs to collect taxes from them. But do I believe someone should be jailed for not giving our country money annually to be spent on things they don't support? Absolutely not. I don't even agree with sales tax. Traditionally that tax is paid for by vendors, but in modern times it has been passed on to the consumer.

And this "if you don't like it, go somewhere else" mentality most folks have about things like taxes is something an abusive partner would say. Sometimes people can't feasibly go somewhere more in line with their beliefs, but they still choose to live peacefully on their own terms.

And believe me, I have attempted to communicate with my representatives and it is fruitless and now I receive spam mail I can't seem to get rid of. Even when I get direct responses, they are empty and simply say, "I get you feel this way, but this is how I feel."


The thing is, the person that attacks your family already broke the rule, so you can use violence against him.

You can be 100% peaceful and the state will still use violence against you based on its own criteria.


I don't think you understand what I'm saying.


It sounds like you believe the only legitimate state is one where a criminal suspect can say "no thanks" and walk away in response to a court summons or arrest warrant. What brings anyone to walk into a courtroom to face charges at all, other than the knowledge that they will be tied to a chair and wheeled in if they refuse?

Of course the state uses violence to extract compliance with social norms. That's what it's for. The much more interesting questions are about which norms it should enforce (criminal codes) using how much force (sentencing, prison conditions, police rules of engagement, etc) and subject to what controls (due process, civil rights, etc).


This seems like more a flaw in the legal systems desire to make decisions based on analogies, rather than a reason for the right to exist.

There's a public good from the right to avoid self incrimination, it's less clear what the public good of protecting people's right to keep content hidden in the face of a court order.


Your first citation has nothing to do with disclosing combinations. It's a question of whether documents that would be protected by the Fifth Amendment if they were in the clients' possession are likewise protected when they've been transferred to the clients' attorney's possession. SCOTUS ruled that the documents would've been ineligible for Fifth Amendment protection because they are evidentiary, not testimonial, so it didn't matter whether or not the attorneys or the clients physically possessed them.

Quoth Justice White from that decision:

    > Within the limits imposed by the language of the Fifth Amendment, which we
    > necessarily observe, the privilege truly serves privacy interests; but the Court has 
    > never on any ground, personal privacy included, applied the Fifth Amendment to 
    > prevent the otherwise proper acquisition or use of evidence which, in the Court's 
    > view, did not involve compelled testimonial self-incrimination of some sort.
The second case also does not involve either the disclosure of combinations or compelled opening of locks. It affirms that compelling a person to sign a document granting banks permission to transmit any account records which may exist to the government does NOT violate the Fifth Amendment because it is not testimonial self-incrimination.

The third case appears closer to the mark in that it discusses the way in which produced documentation can be employed to incriminate a witness who produced it, but that case specifically seems to involve the interaction of the statute under which the accused was granted immunity. It also deals with a witness who produced documentation pursuant to a subpoena and a grant of immunity provided in connection with that, not an accused who is the subject of the investigation.

I'm not sure where you pulled these citations, but none of them appear to have any relevance to the assertions you've made.

Some research seems to indicate that the question of whether a defendant must supply the combination to a safe has never been directly considered by the Supreme Court, though it's been mentioned, tangentially, as a distinct thing from using a key to "open a strongbox", with the implication that disclosing a combination may be protected but opening a safe with a key wouldn't be. This analogy is employed in one place in the decision issued in the third case, but it's only for illustrative effect.

I'm sure that in the not-too-distant future we'll see a case about this make it up to the Supreme Court (possibly even this one). My expectation is that SCOTUS will rule that it is proper to compel the defendant to decrypt the disks.


> Because he's violating a lawful order. If the accused wants to challenge the legality of that order, he can file a lawsuit to do so (and from the article, it sounds like he has). But unless the judge supervising that lawsuit issues a stay on the order in question, the accused is still obliged to comply and can be detained based on his/her refusal to do so.

So here's the thing about that. If he's filed an appeal on a lawful order, he should not have to sit in jail while the appeals process is working its way through. That alone is coercion. That corrupts the legal process. If he has a legitimate claim that the appeals court doesn't immediately throw out, then the lower court is putting pressure on him to not wait for the appeals court's decision by depriving him of my freedom while he waits.

Yes, the appeals court judge could issue a stay on the order. The fact that he/she hasn't indicates to me that the appeals court would prefer to use their own form of coercion and judicial corruption in the hopes that Rawls will just get tired of sitting in jail eventually and comply.

And that's the problem with contempt-of-court. If you can be held indefinitely without being charged with anything, that's a corruption of the legal process. Someone being held in that manner for long enough will likely do anything to get out of that situation, even confess to a crime that carries a sentence of a defined length, because knowing you'll be out in 10 years (or whatever) might be better than being held indefinitely.


>And that's the problem with contempt-of-court. If you can be held indefinitely without being charged with anything, that's a corruption of the legal process. Someone being held in that manner for long enough will likely do anything to get out of that situation, even confess to a crime that carries a sentence of a defined length, because knowing you'll be out in 10 years (or whatever) might be better than being held indefinitely.

Yeah, as I said in my original post, I agree with this. There needs to be a limit on contempt-of-court.

The flip side, however, is that someone who does something that would carry a large prison sentence would be incentivized to violate orders, spend one year waiting out contempt charges, get charged with obstruction and sentenced to 3-5 years, making a total of 4-6 years jail time. That could be a big win for the criminal if complying with the government's order would allow them to prove a crime that carries a much stiffer sentence.


> The flip side, however...

I think I'm ok with that. If the prosecution can't compile enough evidence on their own with the defendant's court-ordered, self-incriminating "help", I don't think they deserve a conviction.

Assuming the court order is lawful, I think a shorter sentence just for violating the order is a fair compromise. Obviously no law is perfect, and there will be exceptions, though.


I'm not a lawyer, but doesn't he also have the option to comply the order to decrypt, and then ask that the evidence should be supressed because the order contradicted the 5th amendment? That would provide a separate route for the constitutional challenge which would not require him to be in prison in the meantime. (Well, presumably he would be in prison for a child pornography conviction instead, so maybe it's equivalent.)


"The protection in the Fifth is to prevent a perverse system of coerced confessions, where innocent people can be placed on the stand and forced to falsely confess before the court."

That's what's happening here. It has led to an extreme corruption of justice where a defendant's rights are violated until he testifies against himself (which also violates his rights, so a Catch-22 situation). He is compelled to testify against himself (5th). He was not given a speedy trial (6th). He was punished in a cruel and unusual manner with life imprisonment despite not being convicted (8th). He is guilty until proven innocent.

All because he refuses to talk. This particular defendant clearly does NOT have the right to remain silent. In which case, that must not be a right. In which case, the 5th amendment either doesn't exist or is being violated.

We don't even know if this guy has the password. We don't even know if there is any actual data on the drives at all. He hasn't been convicted of anything. Yet he's spending the rest of his life, potentially, in jail because he refuses to be coerced by the corrupt government or does not have the information they want.


>He is compelled to testify against himself (5th).

The courts do not agree with that interpretation. Defendants and witnesses are required to comply with subpoenas and warrants and produce documentation on demand, unless they can satisfy the court that production of said documentation is potentially inculpatory and that providing it rises to the level of testimonial self-incrimination under the facts of the case. That's going to vary and the accused may win a lawsuit to confirm that that is indeed what's occurring in this case. At the moment, it's an unsettled question.

>He was not given a speedy trial (6th).

He hasn't been arraigned, so of course he can't be tried. He's been detained for contempt. If he wants a speedy trial, he can comply with the court order that allows the investigators to continue with his case, and he can go free in the mean time.

Perhaps contempt-of-court needs to be reworked such that indefinite detention under it is not allowed, but that's not a constitutional issue. Contact your representatives and let them know you want this law passed.

>He was punished in a cruel and unusual manner with life imprisonment despite not being convicted (8th).

He can end his detainment at any time by complying with the court order. He is willfully keeping himself imprisoned. He has not been sentenced and, theoretically, will be free to go once he complies with the court's order. It is very likely that he has chosen incarceration and a constitutional challenge because he prefers the remote possibility that he may win this challenge to the near-certainty of a felony sex crimes conviction if he complies.

>He is guilty until proven innocent.

It may be that some type of check on extended contempt detainments is appropriate. For example, convening a jury to evaluate the accused's ability to comply every 90 days may be wise.

But practically speaking, he is not guilty; he is being detained because he refuses to comply with a court order. If the court is unable to enforce its orders any time a person says "Sorry, I don't remember how to do that", its authority will vanish.

I understand the contention is that decrypting disks is testimonial self-incrimination. That's the issue before the court, and for whatever reason (which could probably be looked up), the courts hearing that issue declined to stay the original order while the issue pends.

I personally do not find that argument convincing, as the contents of the disk need not, and indeed cannot, be altered by the accused to plant a "false confession" merely by unlocking them. Any evidence revealed by the decryption would've been as it was before any threat or incentive was issued.

Courts have ruled on a variety of occasions that complying with requests to furnish evidence which may be inculpatory does not by itself rise to the level of testimonial self-incrimination. Imagine the fallout from a world where the courts did indeed rule that the defendant was not required to comply with any subpoena, warrant, or order that may reveal criminal behavior. Our system would fall apart right away.

The 5th is not designed to allow people to destroy or hide evidence. It's designed to prevent inquisitions, where a person's guilt is determined based on the linguistic trickery and/or the direct threats made by an inquisitor, instead of an evidentiary standard that must be proven. The 5th amendment still allows for confessions and it still allows the police to require accused individuals to furnish evidence and documentation, it just provides a protection to check the prosecutor's incentive to force false confessions.

>All because he refuses to talk. This particular defendant clearly does NOT have the right to remain silent.

There is no absolute "right to remain silent" in the United States. There is only the right to refrain from testimonial self-incrimination. Judges can and do regularly order persons to provide legitimate answers to questions, orders, and subpoenas if they cannot satisfactorily demonstrate how responding to them could reasonably jeopardize this right.

>We don't even know if this guy has the password.

True, there's no way to know that with certainty. However, there is a way to know beyond reasonable doubt. His regular use of the computer necessarily required him to unlock the disks. It's clear that at the time the order was issued, he knew how to do it.

Perhaps he can make the case that sixteen months after the fact, he is no longer able to recall the passphrases, and maybe that's his strategy; at some point, as time wears on, this will have to be considered credible.


> It's not fantasy. Fantasy is a world where you can tell the police "I know how to open that thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo".

And your alternative to this "fantasy" is that you go to jail for the rest of your life if you refuse to comply? I find that far more ridiculous.


Yes, effectively. The alternative to effectively giving oneself a life sentence is to comply with the order and allow the government the access they need to proceed with the criminal case. This man's incarceration on contempt charges will end on the day that he complies with the lawful order.

Rawls is rolling the dice here. He's hoping that he can press this issue on constitutional grounds and that he'll prevail, which will prevent the investigators from accessing the contents of his disk and, in all likelihood, prevent his conviction. If he wins on the constitutional matters, he'll be able to walk free as a bird when the case is decided (and may end up being entitled to compensatory damages). That's the outcome he's hoping for.

If he loses the constitutional case, he will probably decrypt the disks and allow the justice system to finish processing his case so that he can get an end date on his incarceration. In all likelihood, complying with the order will lead to his criminal conviction and a sentence of at least several years. After that sentence completes, he will be a convicted felon, and in most states, he will have to register as a sex offender. He will have to live under a variety of restrictions related to those statuses for the rest of his life.

Rawls's hope is that the court will rule that he cannot be ordered to decrypt his disks on constitutional grounds. This is all a wager on his part. As his incarceration on contempt charges is essentially voluntary, characterizing it as an "indefinite" or "life" sentence is improper. He has no sentence. To go free, he need only comply with the lawful order that was served upon him (of course, he will probably be arrested on charges related to the data on his computer shortly thereafter, potentially before leaving the jailhouse), or convince a higher judge that the order should be stayed pending the outcome of the lawsuit challenging its validity.

Another potential avenue to freedom, at this stage, would be convincing Congress and the President that the law should be modified so that either a) the judge's order is invalidated by new statutory requirements and the constitutional matter is no longer relevant; or b) the crime being investigated is no longer criminal.


> "I know how to open that thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo"

So "I know stuff about a thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo" is fine, real and serious, but "I know a thing that would allow you to open that thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo" is laughable?

Should you be also compelled by indefinite arrest to disclose location of the body of your victim (when other evidence against you is insufficient)? Because it looks mighty similar to disclosing password to encrypted evidence of the crime.


>So "I know stuff about a thing that you have a lawful order to investigate, and you don't, so any crime of which I'm suspected is now uninvestigatable, nanny nanny boo boo" is fine, real and serious

No, this isn't fine. If there is a lawful order to gather evidence related to the crime, the accused can be compelled to comply. For example, the accused can be compelled to provide documentation under subpoena, submit to police interrogations, be a witness in court, etc.

They cannot be compelled to testify against themselves. When someone invokes the Fifth Amendment, the presiding officer must decide whether there is a reasonable claim that responding to the question or demand as posed may incriminate that person. If the presiding officer is not satisfied that such a connection exists or that the inculpatory value of the response does not rise to the level of testimonial self-incrimination, they can, and do, order the person to comply. If the accused feels this order has been wrongly made and that their Fifth Amendment rights either were or could be violated, they are free to challenge the order in court, but that doesn't mean that there won't be consequences for non-compliance while the challenge processes (a judge overseeing the challenge may or may not issue a stay or restraining order to limit such consequences).

>Should you be also compelled by indefinite arrest to disclose location of the body of your victim (when other evidence against you is insufficient)?

No, because that unquestionably rises to the level of testimonial self-incrimination, whereas granting access to something found during the execution of a legal search warrant does not.

>Because it looks mighty similar to disclosing password to encrypted evidence of the crime.

Ultimately the courts will have to decide whether this is similar enough or not. Under the current law, the answer is non-obvious, and it must be established by the conventional legal process, which yes, is indeed pain-stakingly slow. But there is no exceptional injustice underway here. This is the way the system works. It's not always pleasant, but then, neither is the real world.

If you want to discuss reforms that could require all cases to reach a final resolution within 12 months of their initiation, I'm all for that. Dragging these proceedings out over 5-10 years is very frustrating. But again, the backlog and slow conventions of the courts are a different matter than whether or not this man's constitutional rights are being violated (except insofar as these apply to the 6th Amendment, which guarantees the right to a speedy trial; it does not, however, guarantee the right to a speedy appeal), whether his detainment qualifies as "torture", or whether some other grave miscarriage of justice is occurring here.


> They cannot be compelled to testify against themselves.

In my joking statement (that mirrored yours) I was referring to exactly that. Giving police information that currently is only inside a mind of a suspect. Not documents, not physical keys, not anything else.

I don't care that you can be compelled to provide documents. Which is silly by itself. Whole business of law should expect no cooperation from the suspect and should accept help from him with suspicion. Giving him opportunity to provide documents is giving him opportunity to forge some. Giving him opportunity to provide password to a machine may give him opportunity to give one that will cause the machine to overwrite the data you are trying to gain access to. Giving him opportunity to confess without double checking every bit of information he discloses with hard evidence is providing him the opportunity to take fall for someone else's crime.

> But there is no exceptional injustice underway here. This is the way the system works.

So the system is just temporarily exceptionally unjust. Unless you can somehow say that jailing a guy indefinitely for failing to disclose information only he poses, at the same time having not enough evidence that he committed any crime, is somehow just.


> The protection in the Fifth is to prevent a perverse system of coerced confessions, where innocent people can be placed on the stand and forced to falsely confess before the court.

Do you have a source for this claim? Compelled confessions are already invalid. I'm skeptical that this was the primary purpose of the amendment.


> Compelled confessions are already invalid.

Compelled confessions are not "already invalid" separate from the Fifth Amendment. To the extent that statutory restrictions prevent it, that arises from the same impulse of the Fifth and is most likely primarily intended to be supplementary thereto.

The right against self-incrimination is intended to establish a system of justice that requires prosecutors to obtain real proof rather than making it dependent on manipulating the accused, who may well be innocent, into believing that a confession is the only way out (that is, confessions extracted by coercion).

Similar rights existed in multiple state constitutions prior to the ratification of the federal constitution. Note also that incorporation didn't begin to occur until the late 1800s-early 1900s, so independent state statutes protecting this right would've been necessary, and their existence doesn't mean that the Fifth didn't also target this protection.

>Do you have a source for this claim?

This overview seems pretty accessible: http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/explainer/20....

Quote:

>The Fifth Amendment [...] was created in reaction to the excesses of the Courts of Star Chamber and High Commission. [...] These courts utilized the inquisitorial method of truth-seeking as opposed to the prosecutorial, meaning that prosecutors did not bear the burden of proving a case, but that sufficient "proof" came from browbeating confessions out of the accused. [...] With the abolition of the Courts of Star Chamber and High Commission, the common law courts of England incorporated this principle of nemo tenetur—that no man should be bound to accuse himself. By the 18th century, English law provided that neither confessions coerced during the trial nor pretrial confessions obtained through torture could be used. This was based on the belief that coerced confessions were inherently unreliable.


Being forced to decode written notes to incriminate yourself is about equal to producing the password that decodes the encrypted data.

In both cases you use a secret and some procedure to derive readable information from some other information.

And in both cases, it is generally impossible to prove you are able to!


The difference is that if a defendant is forced to decode a unique cipher they've made up, there's no independent way to verify its contents. You can't prove that an investigator didn't say "Look, the only way you're going to ever get out of here is if you 'decode' this and make sure it says that you committed the crime."

Whereas with a well-understood, industry-accepted cipher, you can use the key and obtain the evidence exactly as it sits independent of the defendant's disposition and without requiring any unique or special tooling to be provided by the defendant. There is no opportunity to influence the contents of the decrypted disk. Ultimately, encryption may end up strengthening the prosecution's case because it can't reasonably be argued that any evidence tampering or manipulation occurred prior to decryption.

When the defendant either discloses the passphrase or enters it to unlock the disks for the police without disclosing it, the disk will either decrypt or not, and when it decrypts, it will either contain the evidence or not. Nothing said to or done by the defendant since the evidence was seized can have any influence on the contents of the disk. That means the Fifth Amendment's purpose of preserving a prosecutorial justice system dependent upon the use of objective proof rather than individual manipulation remains intact.

It would be interesting to see how this would've played out if Rawls had been using something like TrueCrypt's hidden container encryption, which uses steganographic techniques to allow the user to generate distinct blocks of cleartext from the same block of encrypted data. In that scenario, theoretically, there is no way to prove that the hidden container exists and that you have not fully complied with the police's request to decrypt.


https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13636040


A few points -

Devils advocate, travel back to the 1950s. The government searches your home and takes a letter or other document that is clearly written in code. Can/would they jail you as in the current case until you decode it? And without even charging you with any other crime first?

At what point is "I used a one time pad" or "I don'remember" sufficient? I'm sure all of us have at least once (probably many) times forgotten a password, even for something relatively important.

The 'lock' interpretation also fails. It is obfuscation, they have executed their search warrant and they possess the obfuscated data. Can they force you to translate your documents written in some obscure language because they can find nobody else willing to do so for them?

Re: Orin Kerr - his argument fails as the government can execute their own search warrant to take documents they believe you to have - they need not rely upon you to voluntarily provide them at their request.


This reminds me of Les Earnest's story (http://web.stanford.edu/~learnest/les/crypto.htm) about being investigated for espionage as a teenager during WWII.


> I remember hearing that a local grocer was secretly a Colonel in the Japanese Army and had hidden his uniform in the back of his store. A lot of people actually believed such things.

Some things never change.


That was a quite good read, thanks!


Following from this, if perfect encryption leaves a ciphertext indistinguishable from random noise, then what proof does the court expect that a given decryption is the correct decryption?

If he were to hand them an elaborately constructed fake file system, who would they be to say those weren't the encrypted contents?

(For purposes of thought exercise, mooting arguments about headers / magic fingerprints / leaky metadata)


TrueCrypt let you encrypt your drive in a "plausibly deniable" way. One password would let you see the encrypted contents as would expect, but there was also a sort of duress password. If you mounted the drive with the second password, you would not see files added with the "true" password. You could even add files to this file system so it looked like a fully functioning file system.

How would the authorities know you have given them the correct password?

I'm not sure how effective it was, I remember there being some criticism of it.


There are several ways to utilise TrueCrypt to truly hide data. The issue is "operational security", not the tool you use. You need to think about how the data is stored, what it will look like whilst encrypted, how will you handle that under questioning. "yes my drive is fully encrypted, get stuffed" will not suffice. It'd be nice, but the reality is that you will be required to bow down in digital obeyance to the court/man/gov


It's not that effective against clued-up forensics, I'm pretty sure I've read of cases where prosecution successfully detected TC volumes. It does however deal with garden-variety "gun to the head" scenarios.


A possibly-related topic: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deniable_encryption

How can they even be sure that the decrypted message is the real one? I assume currently they're just using human heuristics (i.e. I know it when I see it) to tell if the decrypted data is actually valid?


You could perfectly encrypt a hard drive such that it could decrypt to anything, but the "key" (a one-time pad) would be as big as the drive itself. All real-world crypto software uses short keys, which are just big enough that it's impossible to brute-force guess them. In general for a given encrypted drive, there is probably no other key besides the real one that would produce meaningful looking output, because the space of all possible outputs is so much larger than the space of all possible keys.


I get the one time pad size argument (as well as the analog that a shorter key is therefore a hashing function in some respect?).

The thing I found curious though is that the legal argument seems to depend not on providing your encryption key (which is generally assumed to be protected), but the act of decryption.

In the absence of the key, any plaintext produced from a ciphertext is... questionable?


It is like splitting drive to two (interleved sectors for example) and encrypt odd sectors with key1 and evens with key2. And software can try key in first 2 sectors to figure out odds or evens to use.

If software gives you an option to use 2 keys or 1 key in the beginning ( so half data will be garbage ) you can always deny you have 2 keys


> In these cases with encryption the courts have consistently been finding that the password is comparable to unlocking the door to a house to which the police have a search warrant.

I thought it was the exact opposite, where things such as a lock combination or a memorized password could not be compelled, whereas things like a fingerprint or a key can be since they are physical possessions.

_DISCLAIMER_ (IANAL and above is IIRC)

Edit: clicked some links in the article

[0] https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/530/27/case.html

[1]https://www.wired.com/2012/02/laptop-decryption-appeal-rejec...

So it's a mixed bag. [1] was never enforced because authorities got the password from elsewhere.


This case has typical arguments compelling disclosure and dismissing the arguments against. BTW, I don't agree with this stuff, I'm just summarizing how courts for the most part are presently handling these cases.

http://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?q=GELFGATT&hl=en&as_s...


> In these cases with encryption the courts have consistently been finding that the password is comparable to unlocking the door to a house to which the police have a search warrant.

What proof do they have that he has the password to the harddrive?


And what happens if he actually forgot the password? Then what?


Surely, indefinite detention is an appropriate punishment for forgetfulness?


I have a technical question about this comparison. In the locked door example, is the warrant an allowance for police to enter the area without the owner's permission, or is the warrant an order for the owner to give permission and assist?


If you're home, you have to let them in. If not, they are allowed to break in.


So if they come to John Doe's house with a warrant and he just sits passively on his couch while they legally enter, he has broken the law? This page[0] (ctrl+f "You do not have to assist law enforcement when they are conducting their search.") seems to suggest that a warrant does not require you to assist them, though I don't understand the scope of that; whether it's assisting them in executing the warrant or what.

[0] https://www.eff.org/issues/know-your-rights


> If you're home, you have to let them in. If not, they are allowed to break in.

Right, but is it really a crime not to unlock the door?


Now extend that thought line to embedded brain chips. I don't like where it goes.


Well, they could be un-embedded and read out the hard way.

(Might still be encrypted after that, but the data is going to be made accessible one way or another unless the device self destructs and you won't be storing the key in there but in your wetware.)


Compulsive surgery before a conviction? Even worse.


You're doing this to yourself, all you have to do is give us a key... and think about the risks of such an operation. /s


Just stop claiming innocence and sign this confession and everything will be so much easier!


My thoughts exactly. I really don't understand why would you get down-voted. If there were brain chips, one could easily see the analogy and drawing a line would be much harder.


>The person is required to unlock the door and let the police in because the police have a warrant.

Is this true? The person is required to not do anything to hinder police but is the subject of a warrant ordered to assist them with the search? IMHO the difference between a key and a combination to a safe, which is the whole premiss behind being compelled to produce a decryption key being a violation of the 5th amendment, would seem to be at ends to that interpretation. Obviously if the door is unlocked when the warrant is served then the subject can't lock the police out but if there's an interior door that's locked, can the subject be compelled to provide the combination to unlock it? That's no different than being compelled to provide the combination to a safe so that would imply that the subject of a search warrant doesn't have to assist the police, just not actively impede the execution of the warrant.


Now consider, what if the police find nothing after executing the search warrant? "Hey, we know you have a counterfeit press somewhere -- give us the address where it is located".


Giving them the harddrive is like opening the door. Not my problem they can't read the documents they found.


I think the idea of 16 months for contempt is legally ridiculous. However, they have some evidence. I presume their de-construction of freenet will have given them some insight. The technical issue that concerns me, and I'm not sure if they have addressed, is how freenet stores data and whether the material they allege is his or a 3rd party's. Last time I looked into freenet it was doing the equivalent of storing chunks of other people's data, encrypted of course, on your machine. Like being a torrent server and storing some of the actual data the torrents refer to. A peer to peer data network, not just a reference library. Yes that sounds crazy, but that was the state a few years ago. No wonder it ran like treacle.


Yes, it's a bit crazy the way Freenet works, like mad scientist crazy.

> Freenet not only transmits data between nodes but actually stores them, working as a huge distributed cache.

> While users can insert data into the network, there is no way to delete data. Due to Freenet's anonymous nature the original publishing node or owner of any piece of data is unknown. The only way data can be removed is if users don't request it.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freenet#Distributed_storage_an...

You allocate a certain amount of space on your machine to an encrypted cache, that you can't even decrypt yourself or even know what it contains.

So there's no way to prove that someone even accessed a certain chunk of data, unless they saved it unencrypted to their machine, which I guess is what the Feds need to prove.


What happens if he says he doesn't remember his password anymore?

ie: sits down, and seemingly tries to decrypt, but tries 1( or 50 times) and says "Oh shucks, I forgot"?


That's a real concern after 16 months, assuming the password was obscure enough. And I doubt a judge would be amused, raising the specter of indefinite detention without trial.


Any significantly genuine attempt to remember the password will reduce the entropy to such an extent that your rpi could crack it. The fact that in our brain the fragments are hopelessly jumbled and you forgot if you added 1999! or 1990? to the end does not mean a computer cannot achieve a significant shortcut.

In fact I cracked one of my own filevault v1 passwords, from a Powerbook G4, using this technique. I had a muscle memory for part of the password, and that was enough to make it tractable. Cf vilefault, https://github.com/libyal/libfvde


That's precisely what happened, and the judge didn't believe him, partly because he declined to say on oath that he had forgotten the password.


>First of all no one has any duty to provide the police with evidence as a 5th amendment protection.

Your reasoning is perfectly fine and in line with most jurisdictions word-wide. This is just one of many cases where people elsewhere shake their heads in disbelief. How the US and UK deal with this matter is a big exception and considered both immoral and illegal in much of the rest of the world.

These two countries are 'special' in many regards, and you cannot and ought not take their sense of morality and their system of law as a basis for anything.


Can he appeal this judge's decision to imprison him? Or is he trapped given the lack of a conviction?


They are appealing, but it's not on any rushed schedule so the appeals court is just leaving him in there.


It's not as unjust as it seems because he does have the option of applying for a bail pending appeal which would release him until his appeal date. Unfortunately to do that you have to show that you have a reasonable chance of succeeding, and he doesn't have that. He's going to lose the appeal and he's going to stay in jail until he divulges the info or the judge releases him.

Just to give a bit more info here, this is not an unsophisticated defendant, this guy is a cop he knows the system and he knows what he's doing. He knows that he's better off going to jail for contempt of court than he is going to jail for kiddie porn. He's making a calculated decision to keep himself out of trouble, he's no martyr.


But I bet something led police to the hard drive in question in the first place. I wonder what "that" something was. In the U.S. you can be arrested and held for Reasonable Suspicion (or Probable Cause)


Whatever that was it clearly wasn't a criminal act or he'd have been charged for whatever it was. No further evidence has come to light after 16 months. That's far beyond "reasonable suspicion."

If the police can't find evidence of a crime then this guy should be released, even if he's the reason they can't find it.


Incorrect – the defendant had an iPhone which contained indecent recordings of his niece, and had previously admitted to family members that he had a problem with child pronography, showing them a large collection on the computer that was connected to the hard drives he now claims to have forgotten how to decrypt. This is explained in government brief[1] which was linked in the article.

[1] https://arstechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/fedsrawls...


Article mentions Freenet traffic detected at his computer. AFAIR Freenet is like BitTorrent, except nobody knows what you are downloading.


Doesn't mean it was illegal.

Protecting ones privacy and data is not illegal and is no cause for suspicion. Just because they detected freenet or even tor that wouldn't be enough for a warrant.

I wonder what evidence they did have for that warrentbin the first place.


Not indefinitely


Not indefinitely


I thought the U.S had better key disclosure law[1] than other countries? Personally I would rather not self-incriminate myself by revealing a key, no matter how draconian and lengthy the sentencing was. Why, you ask? Well I consider all my own personal data likened to an extension of my own mind, and revealing a key is like slicing a thin part of my brain and attempting to pick its contents. Never a gentlemanly thing to do in any circumstance.

In terms of being stopped and searched when traveling, I just carry a TailsOS bootable live USB. My laptop doesn't have a hard-drive and boots entirely from my TailsOS USB stick. I did not enable any persistent storage and any bookmarks I need to remember, I simply remember them by rote, like in that movie The Book of Eli[2]. My threat model is such that I don't want anybody knowing my business when traveling. The intrusiveness should only go so far as one question, like "Business or Pleasure?" and that's all.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Key_disclosure_law#United_Stat...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Book_of_Eli


If you need to cross a border, you will find that the border agents think they have the right to compel you to boot your laptop, including entering any secret or attaching any device required to do so. I doubt that they could ultimately stop you returning to your own country if you held out, but they could stop you leaving, and they could certainly make your life pretty miserable.

In my opinion you'd be much better with a laptop that booted to windows and looked like it had some simple things installed under a password you don't mind giving them. Then they'll probably never get around to asking you about the usb stick your tailsOS is installed on.

You can now get extremely large usb sticks in very small form factors. I have been toying with the idea of creating something that looks exactly (and nonsuspiciously) like a usb 'charging cable' but with built in memory. Ideally if it's plugged into power or a laptop, it just appears as a normal usb cable, but if the microusb end is not plugged in, it shows as a large memory stick you could also boot from.


There's nothing about TailsOS that could arouse suspicion if there's nothing persistent on it that could arouse suspicion, or draw more attention to you. TailsOS is strictly a utility like a wrench or a screwdriver. Providing you exit TailsOS properly and watch the screen as it's wiping the memory to ensure it has infact wiped. TailsOS can prove to be an innocuous O.S after you unload it from memory. They might ask questions, but they have nothing on you.

Bringing a Windows OS is stupid as Windows doesn't clean up properly after shutting down and leaves a forensic footprint which is difficult to cleanup unless you use something like Bleachbit[1] or CCleaner after using Windows. You typically want to offload cleaning up to the O.S level and avoid using such tools such as CCLeaner in the first place (Keep in mind, since this is Windows, there are issues with free space on the drive that leave deleted files remaining on the hard-disk, even after explicitly stating they should be deleted).

With TailsOS, In other words, you can browse freely and with peace of mind that you won't leave a forensic footprint behind, giving you an upper-hand over other passengers who have to self-censor their browsing for fear of scrutiny at a later date from border officers.

[1] https://www.bleachbit.org

[2] https://www.piriform.com/CCLEANER


That isn't an issue with Windows but with all file systems. When you delete a file it does not remove the data it marks the area it resides as "free" allowing anything to be saved there.

Even tails if not immune to this unless you use some secure wipe tool. Even they flash drives have wear level management that loves data around to make the wear on each chip equal so you can't be sure its even gone.


Windows doesn't wipe the memory properly though, and the default browser (MS Edge for Win10, and plain old IE for older versions), are awful default browsers, forensically speaking.

I'll leave this link here for those who use Tails and need to wipe files and other data, either there and then, or after the fact of deletion (clearing files from free space):

https://tails.boum.org/doc/encryption_and_privacy/secure_del...


Wow this is an innocent perspective. TailsOS would definitely raise suspicion even if you otherwise seemed as pure as the driven snow. Suspicion will prompt a deeper investigation, which is what you don't want.


> Bringing a Windows OS is stupid as Windows doesn't clean up properly after shutting down

I think you misunderstand my suggestion. You have a windows install that you don't actually use for anything. This is because a windows install is a normal thing for someone to have. You can keep your usb booted, forensic OS but make sure you're running it on something that they've seen a million times before, not some sort of l33t uber laptop without a harddrive.

The point is to look normal.


Or just make GRUB invisibly boot to a default Windows install unless a key is pressed. They'll never see the other OS. A Tails install on a USB stick might raise questions if they bother to look at it.


Very interesting. You don't have any need for persistent storage that exceeds the amount of information that can be remembered? (E.g. work artifacts, photos, passwords)


I don't want to assume on spaceboy's behalf, but I think all you need is to remember a master password to some sort of (online) password manager. From there you could use cloud services (eg. Dropbox) to access such documents.

Securing cloud hosted documents is obviously another discussion.


I have tried deterministic password managers, but as with most solutions they have flaws and tradeoffs[1] to consider.

[1] https://tonyarcieri.com/4-fatal-flaws-in-deterministic-passw...

[2] Also related: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13016132


Remote storage is an option.


From what I understand our legal system was designed to fail "open". Or rather that we are willing to let a guilty person go free rather than an innocent person go to jail.

I know everyone wants to have a perfect justice system but we have to ALSO decide which direction we would like it to fail until that time comes (never). In essence cases like this are more about this question. When the system fails, which direction do we want it to fail in?


As a starting point, see the Wikipedia article on Blackstone's formulation [1]: "It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer". It refers to an interesting article, "n Guilty Men" [2].

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blackstone%27s_formulation

[2]: http://www2.law.ucla.edu/volokh/guilty.htm


Thanks, these are interesting reads.


I've always been confused by this proposition; If there is an innocent person convicted of a crime, then there also has to be a guilty person that has gone free.. so it seems the ultimatum has to be

"are we are willing to let a guilty person go free rather than let a guilty person go free and an innocent person go to jail."

Which has a much more obvious answer..


That's assuming a hypothetical crime actually happened in the first place. In many cases it's possible that no crime ever happened. (For example, if the man in the article never actually had child porn that doesn't mean someone else did.)


Yes you are right, this is the exception.

Although, thinking about it from the point of view of someone being Convicted of a crime that never happened is fair enough, But when someone is not convicted of a crime that never happened we are not 'letting a guilty person go free' so both options in the ultimatum are broken with this.


Let's say you have 200,000 suspected criminals, some % of which are criminals. How many of them are you willing to put in prison? If it's looking that most likely around 30% are guilty, do you put 60,000 in prison and say "oh well, some false negatives, some false positives, whatever"

or do you just put 30,000 in prison to prevent most innocent persons from going to jail? Then you are letting half of the guilty people go free

It's a question of how many innocent people you are willing to jail to catch more real criminals


Or to give it an engineering flavor, the ROC: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Receiver_operating_characteris...

It seems we accept a higher FAR (False Alarm Rate, a diagnostic which gives a false positive) for certain communities (poor people, minorities) than others.

The consequence matters too: even people who support the retributive aspect of the death penalty may reject it in practice because of the excessive false conviction rate.


I see what you are getting at, but it would still be;

60,000 = "oh well, some false negatives, some false negatives AND false positives, whatever"

30,000 = "oh well, some false negatives"

Although i get the feeling we are moving into semantics, its just always bothered me the way this was worded. Anyway thanks for that perspective, made me think.


You have an interesting point. I think the struggle that I see as a layperson, is that the system fails hard when it fails.

Let me ask a question, is jail the appropriate sentence for a contempt of court charge? This is not the first time, reporters have been jailed for many months bc of contempt of court charges. Is this the appropriate sentence for the crime of not complying with a court order?

I don't know what the alternative would be... also, on the question of guilt vs. innocence. I can see myself agreeing with you that since the state has such a high burden of proof to meet, that the defense has a an implicit advantage, the issue is that the statistics are showing a far greater issue of a imbalance of justice being applied at different levels of society. There is no good reason that I can see where an innocent poor person goes to jail because of a bad defense, vs a guilty rich person who gets off because of a great defense.

Justice is supposed to be blind.


Well I would consider myself a layperson and welcome anyone with actual experience to help educate me on the subject matter. I'm saying this because I'm just offering my own opinions.

In reference to your question I'll pose another question: "Should this be counted as being in contempt of court?"

As to the innocent people going to jail because of bad defense, I think this is why we need to fail in the direction of the innocent. I'd personally rather guilty men go free than innocent men be imprisoned. I think if we're going to figure out the limitations of the 5th Amendment in the digital age we need to decide which direction the system is going to fail. I think many on HN will agree with me, but I'd be interested to know what the country as a whole believes (if anyone has that info).


That was before the for profit prison industry became a cancer that incentivized keeping non-violent people in prison.


I think that's most of it, but I also think there's been some weird shift in the way police and prosecutors behave over the last decade. Much has been written how we now effectively have debtor's prisons. People are fined and imprisoned because they can't pay the fines.

The crazy part for me is that this has all happened while the crime rate has been steadily going down, so there's not even a justification for it (from a crime standpoint).


Professor Orin Kerr has wrote about this exact case extensively, and provides a good insight into all legal aspects. I think it is well worth a read, especially the part about the 'forgone conclusion'.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...


Right. Well that changes things. There is some evidence of the contents. I wonder if there are hash values for those 20,000 CEM files and if they are still on freenet. If so LE could aquire, via the hashes, from the network, and prove, without opening the drives, what the contents are. At least it becomes a strong circumstantial case. If you were relying on a single file you could claim the odds of hash collision etc, but after a few hundred I think you are well past that. There is a pattern of behaviour here.

*edit - aquire not require..


> If so LE could aquire, via the hashes, from the network, and prove, without opening the drives, what the contents are.

Except those files may have been deleted already. You can't prove that you will find anything incriminating on that drive.


Speaking from experience of 1 month vacation I'm not sure I'd be able to decrypt after 16 months of not touching a keyboard.

My most important passwords (passphrases for gpg used by password managers and luks) are in my head and muscle memory.

When I update passwords I tend to have them written down until I've typed them enough times.

So after a months vacation I often struggle to remember my work password for example. While using phrases makes all this easier these days, 16 months is a long time to presumably spend without your keyboard.


If he were being forced to divulge the physical coordinates of a hidden thumb drive, it's highly likely he'd get Fifth Amendment protection.

But being forced to divulge the virtual coordinates of his hidden data is somehow different...


I like that metaphor. Encrypting data isn't so much like locking it in a safe as it is hiding it somewhere in the key space. The safe metaphor breaks down because you can drill a hole in the safe to see if there is anything inside. But you can't prove that some encrypted data exists any more than you can prove that a particular item is sitting around somewhere on Earth.


Seems to me the 5th should protect him. Question is, is that a good thing?

Should law enforcement have a right to search through court orders? In a world of unbreakable locks it seems very hard to get justice unless the law can do proper searches. If we end up in a world of unbreakable encryption everywhere, seems to me, criminal activity will have huge benefits. If we can't control crime, we can't have a just society. We can't protect a individuals rights if they are undermined by criminals. Of course, it's also hard if the state has too much power to protect and individuals rights. But somewhere we need pragmatic compromises.


If the only trace a criminal activity leaves is on a single encrypted drive, is it important if it gets prosecuted or not?

The police does parallel construction to avoid admitting access to illegally collected evidence, civil forfeiture to punish people for things police doesn't like without having to prove anything, etc — incentives for police to step over the rules are a larger problem than unbreakable encryption right now.


This is probably a lot less black and white then it might seem at first. If there is sufficient evidence, one can obtain a search warrant and this forces you to possibly act against your own best interest by allowing the police to search your home. On the other hand you can usually not be forced to testify against yourself.

So this becomes the question where decrypting a hard drive lies on this spectrum. Is it more like testifying against yourself or is it more like allowing the police to search your home? Assuming one agrees with the way testifying against yourself and searching your home is currently handled by the law.


> one can obtain a search warrant and this forces you to possibly act against your own best interest by allowing the police to search your home.

In Germany you never have to actively help the police even if they come with a warrant. They can't even compel you to open the door of the house or a physical safe. They will of course come in anyway and send you the bill for the locksmith, but it's your perfect right to just sit there and do nothing.

So with the hard disk encryption it's actually exactly the same: You don't have to help in any way, but of course the police can still take the drive and try to decrypt it. If they can't decrypt, well, bad luck. Not your problem, you don't have to help.


You made me realize that I was probably wrong here, i.e. you do not have to allow the the police to enter your home acting against your own best interest, and as far as I can tell this also applies to the USA.

This raises the question if there is any other situation where you have to act against your own best interest, otherwise my initial argument falls apart and it seems unreasonable to try to force someone to decrypt his hard drive.

Another question is, how far can I push the search warrant scenario? Am I allowed to use force against the police to prevent them from entering in the same way I may use force against burglars? Am I allowed to shoot at the police? Not that it would buy you much, it is pretty unlikely that you can hide at home forever, but from a purely theoretical standpoint?


I'd guess no one can fault you for assuming it's a home invasion in case the LE fail to identify themselves.

The downside is that you'll probably end up dead, since the police (in the US especially) have a record of killing even people who don't shoot at them.


Pretty sure that you don't have to help them but you can't stop them. So it will all depend on which side of the fence you land.

Whether not giving up keys is jot helping or is it stopping them.


A search warrant does not really require the target to 'allow' the police to search; the target could choose not to cooperate and police would break into the home, for example. As far as I can see, it is lawful to the target to do this. Similarly, in Rawls's case, the government is free to attempt to bruteforce the passphrase without Rawls's cooperation.


The comments here made me realize that I was probably wrong about the required cooperation in case the police shows up with a search warrant.


Obviously the former. The home search is analoguous with handing the hard drive to the police (they're free to search it). Giving the key is analogous to voluntarily digging up a secret stash in your back yard. And I disagree with it not being black and white, if you didn't already notice that. Rights are rights.


As I just wrote in other replies, I was probably wrong with regard to search warrants. Therefore my argument that sometimes you already have to act against your best interests falls apart unless someone can point at a better example than a search warrant.

Rights are rights.

But we make up those rights. If there is a right to not to incriminate oneself that applies in all circumstances, then I am of course with you, you should not be forced to decrypt the hard drive.

My point was that I am not sure if such a right applying in all circumstances exists and I thought the search warrant scenario proved that to not be the case but that turned out to be wrong.


I really hate to be writing this but it seems like the only solution...

Doesn't this whole situation and the threat thereof go away for 99.9% of the population if we decriminalize possession / "viewing" of child pornography? [Note: you could still be severely prosecuted for making it]

There doesn't appear to be anything else in the digital realm that can get you in such legal trouble. The only other thing I could think of is national defense espionage, or rogue WMD plans. And on these counts, 99.9% of people are going to be very difficult to put a plausible frame job for these crimes. Sure the 0.1% with security clearance could be framed here, but as far as I understand, that's a personal decision and risk each person go to make for themselves.

If you deny the prosecution the ability to use reasonable suspicion of CP to search, or compel a decryption of your digital files, it's going to be a long time before another case like this.


No, plenty of other stuff is illegal; just off the top of my head: Possession of copy-righted material Possession of hacking tools Evidence of hacking Data from corporate espionage Accounting fraud Fraud (e.g. fake credit info) Evidence of other crimes (e.g. account books of drug deals) Plans to commit other crimes

The list goes on. It just so happens the FBI is obsessed with CP, but if you decriminalize that, we'll have the same problems with other crimes.


This is a helpful brainstorm. But let me explain why I think these are far less worrisome.

Take corporate espionage: sure proprietary files from my employer could end up on hard-drive. But that would mean the FBI is willing to in addition to frame me, pay someone to go in and steal from my company. That's the type of thing that get's someone's boss's boss canned.

Do you see how high the conspiracy is going here? And do you know how messy this type of action gets when you need all these different nefarious actors executing FrontPageHeadline news if caught.

As far as the Drugs.xls, or the MobsterAccountPayable.xls, there already exists much legal room to disqualify a one-off document, without some kind of physical evidence - e.g. a guy wearing a wire says "Hears the money to pay Tony the Muscle" and you say "cool" or the guy who runs a storage facility says thats the guy who came in two months ago and rented that locker where the drugs were found. That's why the police are so obsessed with getting these type non-digital evidence: because a conviction on pure digital grounds is almost impossible with a halfway decent lawyer.

The thing about CP it doesn't have to be congruent with any other aspect of your life or be verified by anything physical or any witness. Even the motive/rationale is he had disturbing sexual impulses deep in his heart and its common sense that he wouldn't revel these to anyone so let's just assume he does.


I'm curious why he doesn't just claim that he forgot the key. There's no way to prove conclusively that he's lying, and a judge cannot jail someone for disobeying a court order that they have no way of obeying. If he's told them he knows it and just won't give it to them, then this bridge is probably burned, but it's probably his only shot. Absent a ruling from the Supreme Court on this issue, they can and will hold him until he complies, dies, or has already served the maximum possible sentence for the crimes he is suspected of committing.


Don't doubt that a judge can't or won't hold you indefinitely if they think you are lying. This guy was held for 14 years because the judge was convinced he was hiding assets in a civil case (divorce):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._Beatty_Chadwick

I mention this because there are parallels. In each case the man would say "I don't have the (key|money)" and in each case the judge can effectively sentence them to indefinite jail.


What happens if the drives develop bit rot over those 16 months preventing them from ever being decrypted? Based on the wording of what he is in contempt of, it sounds like he would sit in jail until death. To me, it sounds like the prosecution is trying to play a word game to get around 5th amendment protections.


investigators image drives, they dont work with the originals.


I know that, but read the exact wording they used to define why he is in contempt and what he has to do. That's the important part.

But I'll play along with your pedantic game. First, the wording says to give over his computer and hard drives. What if those hard drives failed? He can't handover the literal hard drives anymore.

Ok, you say it can be any hard drive then. The court will provide replacements and the disk images. If investigators providing those materials is allowed as a means to allow Rawls to complete said task, that means Rawls is allowed access to materials the court (or prosecution or him or some other entity) deems necessary. Not a big deal, right? Wrong. Going down that rabbit hole can lead to a slippery slope where courts can abuse the power of the wording to indefinitely contain anyone given that they assign them a task that "can" be completed with the given materials. However, the feasibility of the task may or may not be reasonable.

It's the twisting of the law through evasive language that is the problem here. They are deliberately avoiding the 5th Amendment by deploying language that skirts the letter of the law and ignores the intention/spirit of it.


As expected on HN I am not surprised to see people defending one's right to privacy and encryption. However, what's the solution then ? If all the "bad guys" who distribute illegal material do so encrypted volumes and refuse to give up the decryption key then what do we do ? It's a different world now; the police can't just take a drill out and open the safe.


They can hack his computer before nabbing him, grab tons of his data from connected providers, get a warrant to sneak in and plant one of several type of bugs that would allow them to aquire his pass phrase. Burst in while the machine is on and aquire the unlocked data or get the key from ram.

Failing that they can convict him based on other evidence or at least convince him that they can and cut a deal for access.

In the vital cases which are normally cited as examples of why we must allow cops to violate our right options abound.

What's left is petty crap and police incompetence which serve as poor justification for giving up our rights.


>As expected on HN I am not surprised to see people defending one's right to privacy and encryption. However, what's the solution then ? If all the "bad guys" who distribute illegal material do so encrypted volumes and refuse to give up the decryption key then what do we do ?

Why do we care for people distributing "illegal material" in the first place?

And how come this "illegal material" doesn't ever get decrypted? Catch them then.


> Why do we care for people distributing "illegal material" in the first place?

Is "distributing child pornography should not be a crime" really the hill you want to die on?


Omg people watching illegal porn is so bad that we should give up our privacy.

One day, some one is going to pass a law or do something that you don't like because the government will have unprecedented access and control of information flow. They can stop you seeing or even sharing. And it may be happening already but nobody knows.


I should not like to think anyone mistook me to be arguing in favor of restrictions on cryptography in general, because someone might use it in the commission or furtherance of a crime.

But responding to a case where cryptography is (maybe) used to conceal evidence of possession and/or distribution of child pornography, with, and I paraphrase, "why do we care about this kind of nonsense?", does not advance the cause of encouraging moderate legislation and jurisprudence on this subject.

At the very best, it makes one who advances such an argument look like so completely detached a privacy absolutist as to defend even the vilest of crimes in cases where it might overlap with his pet issue in a potentially negative way.

At only slightly less than the very best, it opens anyone who advances such an argument to allegations of wanting the distribution of child pornography to proceed untrammeled by law, and to those allegations being supported by citation of arguments like 'coldtea's, made in threads like this one.

I get that many here are very theoretically minded sorts, and that, being "systems thinkers", are much happier designing the perfect system of laws and judgment on a clean sheet of paper, rather than dealing with anything so messy as the diversity of politics and opinions which has such a significant impact in reality. I used to be such a person myself. It didn't help me understand a damn thing about the world in which we all actually live, and it made me a pointless nuisance rather than an effective agent in convincing people that even such a hot-button issue as child pornography is not an excuse to abandon all nuance.

I don't demand that my interlocutors, here or elsewhere, develop the same understanding, although I think it'd be a brilliant idea if they did. But I do ask, at minimum, that when they say ill-thought-out and pointlessly absolutist things which tend to make it harder for me to actually convince actual people that at-rest encryption is not dangerous but compelling those accused of criminal activity to divulge encrypted data is, they not act so surprised when I push back on that.


> At the very best, it makes one who advances such an argument look like so completely detached a privacy absolutist as to defend even the vilest of crimes

Oh come on, now who's being hyperbolic. Possession of child porn is clearly not the vilest of crimes, as child molestation is obviously much, much worse. And don't pretend like those are remotely the same.


I intended that to refer to both child pornography and child sexual abuse, although I appreciate I could've been more clear there.

And in any case, I don't think I strayed very far, if at all, into hyperbole, even taken verbatim. Child pornography may not be the same thing as child molestation, but it's still plenty vile nonetheless.


> Child pornography may not be the same thing as child molestation, but it's still plenty vile nonetheless.

More hyperbole. You really think young cartoon characters conducting sexual acts, which is illegal child porn, is as vile as perfectly legal scat porn? Or is your claim once again hyperbolic because, a) it's not your sexual preference, and b) you assumed, wrongly, that everything classified as child porn is necessarily harmful to children?


Where have I said anything of the sort? For all the accusations of hyperbole you're throwing around, you sure do seem to be more inclined to answer the points I haven't made than to answer those I have.


I'm responding to the literal meaning of your words. No one can divine your intended meaning.

You even said that my interpretation of your literal words was not far from your intent, and doubled-down on your claim that child porn is almost as vile as child molestation. I then pointed out that some cartoons are considered child porn, and contrasted that with legal porn that's also widely considered to be vile, then asked if you stand by your claim that underage cartoon sex is really more vile than this type of legal porn (which doesn't even touch on the issue of why vileness is a meaningful metric of legality, as opposed to something obviously meaningful like harm).

So I can't see how I'm arguing in bad faith.


US federal law [1], per the Department of Justice, disagrees:

> Visual depictions include photographs, videos, digital or computer generated images indistinguishable from an actual minor...

No language exists to include depictions of the sort you describe, which are trivially distinguishable from an actual minor.

Perhaps you argue from the law of a specific US state, but you need in that case to name the state on whose laws you base your argument, and explain why they have a stronger bearing on the matter at hand than the laws of the nation entire.

If you're going to continue to accuse me of engaging in hyperbole, authoritarianism, ignorant pseudoscientific wittering, and whatever else you can think of, that is of course your privilege, and I would never dream of suggesting you demur. But will you please leaven it a bit with actual substance, as in your comment full of rich, meaty counter-citations to my hypothesis around reinforcement, a comment which I look forward to perusing? That was an excellent comment, and I appreciate it! Quite aside from the tantalizing possibility of learning something new and thus improving my understanding of reality, one does eventually grow tired of the same thing over and over; a bit of variety appeals.

[1] https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/citizens-guide-us-fede...


Tell that to the people actually serving time for cartoon child porn:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legal_status_of_drawn_pornogra...


The, what, half-dozen or so of them, almost all of whom actually did possess, and were charged with crimes revolving around, actual child pornography as well?


I think people can argue all they want about making exceptions to various beliefs in various circumstances but I for one am happy privacy absolutists and people like RMS and the like exist.

Police have more than enough tools to catch people using encryption without the ability to compel people to decrypt data. At the end of the day if you have to try force someone to enter a password or fetch you a key then you already fucked up and should have to admit your failure and try assemble a case with what you were able to get before you fucked it up by not getting the data in-flight or otherwise unencrypted.


No, it's the "abolish BS laws" hill.

How about creating child pornography being a crime? That's what's actually hurtful.


One of the goals of anti-distribution laws is to quell e.g. a local market for foreign exploitation. It's similar to banning the trade of ivory - sure, it's illegal to hunt elephants in most jurisdictions, but it's sadly hard to enforce in some parts of the world. It's even harder to enforce when the promise of wealth inspires the desperate to violence - hence the goal of e.g. "conflict free diamonds" as well. It's taking the laws of supply and demand, and using them to apply an economic answer - reducing demand - to reduce supply.


Ah, so like prohibition ? Cause that worked so well for alcohol and drugs ?


The production of alcohol and many drugs involves a bit less fundamental horror - not that you want a meth lab next door.

Regardless, if you're saying we should focus more on treatment and less on caging people, I can get behind that. If you're saying we should just abolish the law and do nothing on the consumption side - we likely disagree on the harm done or the role of government in society.


> if you're saying we should focus more on treatment and less on caging people, I can get behind that

Same. But just lately it seems like the push is toward normalization, and that complicates the matter considerably.


Pretty sure that already is a crime. But I gather there's a large quantity of the stuff that exists already. Your proposal ignores it - legalizes its distribution, in fact. Why?


Actions such as crimes are traditionally illegal. Information about actions such as crime is traditionally legal. Should we ban all recordings of any crime under moralist or flimsy arguments such as that they encourage others to commit the crimes recorded?

Not only would this expand the scope of "criminal" to include people who have not committed such crimes (and may never do so), but I think it's a futile and petulant exercise, albeit one with benefit to intrusive law enforcement (and I'm echoing feedback provided elsewhere in this thread).


Images and videos of child sexual abuse aren't just "information about [...] crime"; their creation, possession, and distribution are all actions which themselves qualify as criminal under modern American jurisprudence. This is generally justified on the grounds of ongoing harm to the victims, which, while not unreasonable, I think might be a weaker argument than that distribution in particular may make and expand a market even when not done for money, in the same fashion that sharing pirated content tends to be a good way of gaining access to more of the same.

In any case, these are all currently crimes in their own right, so they fall under your first category, rather than your second, so I'm not quite clear what sort of point you're making here.


I think his point is that for pretty much every other crime - from murder to jaywalking - possession of evidence relating to that crime is not itself illegal. I know that if I ended up recording a murder (FPV drone) I'd turn that over to the police no question, but for CP? Drone camera, meet thermite.


Let's not be absurd, shall we? You'd be extremely well advised to make an immediate report of the crime, and you would certainly leave your drone's memory card as evidence, but other than that, I don't see what you'd have to worry about - and I've myself been involved in a couple of reports of possession of child pornography, back in my retail storefront IT days. It was really nothing like the Spanish Inquisition.


>these are all currently crimes in their own right, so they fall under your first category, rather than your second, so I'm not quite clear what sort of point you're making here.

I was answering the question below:

>Your proposal ignores it - legalizes its distribution, in fact. Why?

If, in response to my answer, you conclude that committing a crime is an action tantamount to sharing, viewing, or possessing information about it, I disagree, and I think your outlook is frighteningly authoritarian. "Action" was a poor word choice. "Actions which entail direct harm", such as raping a child, should be illegal, I should've said. "Actions which entail indirect harm", such as possessing, sharing, or viewing data, should not be, in my opinion.

That doesn't matter if you're ignoring actions' directness and level of harm altogether and arguing that, since a judicial body classifies an action as a crime, it is a crime, and so I should agree that it should be a crime. But, in that case, I also disagree, and I think you're being a poor advocate for orthodoxy.

>ongoing harm to the victims, which, while not unreasonable, I think might be a weaker argument than that distribution in particular may make and expand a market even when not done for money

Here, I think you're doing it more justice. Incidentally, though, I'm the other way around. The "harm to victims" angle is much more salient than the "increasing demand" one, but both are pretty spurious to me, and certainly seem like underwhelming reasons to imprison and permanently cripple the lives of people whose only actions consisted of manipulating bits in storage media to the direct harm of no one.


Well, what makes a crime is a law stating that such-and-so action is a crime, so I suppose I'd say that, since a legislative body classifies an action as a crime, it is pretty much by definition exactly that. We're discussing whether this specific action should be a crime, which is a separate conversation altogether, and one I think best carried out without reference to some sort of nebulous Platonic ideal of crime, to which you seem implicitly to appeal.

You're also underplaying your hand here somewhat, I think - either that, or you find your own arguments unconvincing. You've already conceded, in your concept of "indirect harm" (still harm, but less so?) and the weaksauce relative-injury argument which constitutes your last paragraph, that the distribution of child pornography does inflict ongoing harm on those abused in order to produce it - but you don't think that that harm suffices to justify the injury inflicted upon those who engage in such distribution, but not such production, in the course of being convicted of and punished for that crime. That the former are innocent, and the latter are not, seems not to move you; your concern appears instead to be purely utilitarian.

I don't suppose it would be surprising if you were indeed unconvinced of this - it strikes me as a very difficult position to defend! But I'd be interested to see whether and how you do so, nonetheless. Or perhaps I've misgathered your point?


Why not? It doesn't hurt anybody physically anymore, and if it keeps those people of the streets on on their screens, even better. It's not like they're gonna be cured of their tendencies if they don't have access to such material.


Are you sure? There's a strong neurocognitive argument to be made that reinforcing the tendency, by repeatedly acting on it with pornography to the end of, among other things, rather strongly triggering the dopamine reward system, will tend to strengthen the interest by reinforcing the circuits which interact with it, and vice versa.

I don't think anyone would argue this "cures" the tendency - certainly I will not! But, at the very least, I can't see how it could do other than make a pedophile less likely to graduate to child molesting, to have built a strong habit of not acting on the urge - and, again, vice versa.

There are also other forms of harm than the physical. I am not myself moved to dismay by the possibility of images of my own abuse circulating on the Internet, although that may have more than anything to do with the fact that, to the best of my knowledge, no such images were made, and in any case said abuse occurred long before the dawn of the era in which such distribution became trivially simple. But I hardly imagine it is my place to tell someone who does find such a possibility - or a certainty - dismaying, that she is wrong to feel that way, or that she should not consider herself to be harmed thereby. Nor do I believe it is anyone else's place to do so.


> Are you sure? There's a strong neurocognitive argument to be made that reinforcing the tendency, by repeatedly acting on it with pornography to the end of, among other things, rather strongly triggering the dopamine reward system, will tend to strengthen the interest by reinforcing the circuits which interact with it, and vice versa

Reinforcing the circuits to reward yourself with more porn, not with molesting children. Your whole point is exactly the kind of pseudo scientific rationalising every authoritarian uses to push their "moralistic" agenda.

Real studies have actually shown that exposure porn reduces recidivism and tendencies to molestation, except in a small class of pedophiles which already have violent tendencies.


That's a counterintuitive result, and I would be very interested to learn more about it. Rather than sling accusations of pseudoscience and authoritarianism, will you cite some of these studies?


I'm surprised you think whatever intuitions you may have developed on such a complicated subject as human sexuality and neurology actually mean anything. Plenty of people with just as much confidence as you that ordinary porn was harmful were similarly surprised decades ago when rape and sexual assault rates continued to fall despite the continued spread of porn. Why would pedophilia be any different than any other sexual fetish in this respect [1]? In fact, there exists direct evidence that legalized child porn reduces sexual abuse against children [3].

All of the studies purporting to demonstrate links between possession of child porn and child molestation are plagued with methodological errors [2]. This issue is so emotionally charged that most of the science around it is garbage. The stigma against child porn is no different than claiming that consumers of staged rape fetish porn must all be closet rapists, and viewing this porn will simply make them act on it. It's a patently absurd claim.

About the only possessors of child porn that are at high risk of molesting a child are the ones that actually produce it, and so had already sexual abused children [4].

[1] http://www.jstor.org/stable/1123799?seq=1#page_scan_tab_cont...

[2] https://www.fd.org/docs/training-materials/2012/FJC2012/Chil...

[3] http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10508-010-9696-y

[4] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2716325/


Thanks very much for the links, and for the substantive comment! I look forward to reviewing them at my earliest opportunity.


Is there really such a strong argument about not reincorcing etc?? There were people with such tendencies for millennia before there was even the possibility of photographic reproduction of such images.


There were also people for millennia who died of diseases now easily treatable and indeed routinely treated. Does this constitute an argument against modern medicine?


This sounds like a strong argument is there peer reviewed support for it?


In pedophilia specifically? I doubt it. But it's not a far inference from dopamine's role in sexual arousal and satisfaction [1], and its role in drug addiction [2].

While it would be a stretch to postulate that the effect of child pornography on those disposed to it exactly matches that of drugs which provoke massive dopamine release on those who take them, the effects of dopamine on sexual behavior in the human male, and its role in the brain's reward system in general, lend I think considerable plausibility to the hypothesis that engaging in pedophilic behavior centered around child pornography, and obtaining sexual satisfaction thereby, tends to potentiate further engagement in the same behavior.

[1] http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/01497634940...

[2] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2696819/


Is it reasonable to suppose that perverts would be more likely to offend or just consume more porn?


Empirical studies have actually shown that consumers of child porn are unlikely to molest children. Those that are arrested for possession of child porn AND have a high likelihood of future molestation ALREADY had a history of molestation.

This shouldn't be surprising. Consumers of rape fetish porn are unlikely to actually rape someone, but actual rapists are likely to consume rape fetish porn. Furthermore, in countries where porn of all kinds was legalized, including child porn, enjoyed falling rates of child molestation.

The OP is making some of the same old arguments people have trotted out against porn for decades, just couched in pseudo neuroscience. The fact is, we don't understand these relationships to the degree the OP needs to justify his causal claims.


Maybe, maybe not. That's a fraught subject around pornography in general, with tendentious argumentation on every side.

On the other hand, children are extraordinarily vulnerable to many forms of abuse, this among them. In a system of laws one of whose explicit purposes is to afford those vulnerable to mistreatment protection under law, I don't think it is on its face unreasonable to argue that children merit extraordinary protection as well. While there is perhaps a fair question to be asked around whether the sort of law under discussion actually serves that end, I would at the very least suggest anyone raising the question in a serious way be very well prepared to answer objections and counterarguments of every imaginable sort.


I can see the point I think. Shouldn't time be sound going after the people making the material?

You could argue that looking at CP is no different then looking at a murder photo.

Both are a picture of a crime you didn't commit.


>Is "distributing child pornography should not be a crime" really the hill you want to die on?

nice counterargument


If you wont stand up for the rights of even the most vile of humans, you deserve none.


I don't believe I have failed to do that. The conversation here revolves around 'coldtea's rather remarkable claim that distribution of child pornography should not constitute a crime.

Were I, though, for some unaccountable reason required to clarify my opinion on Rawls' situation despite it being in no way pertinent to the discussion at hand, I would note that I consider his treatment in contravention of both the right to speedy trial and, although I'm not as sure about this one, habeas corpus as well. The case as a whole, and the prosecution's attitude toward it, strike me as a solid example of the troubling habit of overreach our legislative and law-enforcement communities seem to be developing toward strong cryptography, which is as morally neutral as any other technology.

On the other hand, it's rather difficult to argue other than that a government unable to maintain order is unable to effectively govern, and not at all difficult to understand how, viewed from such a perspective, effectively impermeable cryptography might well seem an imminent danger to the security of the state and of those of its citizens not engaged in the sorts of activities which tend to undermine the ability of the government to maintain order. I understand that, especially since last November, the Overton window around opinions on the United States government has shifted such that mere deep and lasting mistrust seems absurdly moderate. But there is nuance here, and to ignore it in search of easy answers is as foolish in this context as in every other.

And quite aside from all that, there is the strong utilitarian argument to be made that this is not the hook on which to hang your defense of encryption, privacy, et cetera. Pedophiles and child molesters come in for about the strongest opprobrium our society ever brings to bear. Do you really not have anyone else around whom to build this case, so that you might have an easier time arguing against such mistreatment of someone as yet convicted of no crime? If you exclude refusal to decrypt a volume on demand from the permissible causes for a finding of contempt, you solve this fellow's problem, too. Can you really not find any way to do that that doesn't involve putting him front and center, where it is literally impossible to separate the substance of the issue from the allegations of extreme unsavoriness which will be leveled against his character, and by extension yours as well?

Remember, if you're going to make a meaningful contribution in this realm, you must of necessity do so in the world where we actually live, not the one where you'd prefer that we did. In the world where we actually live, pedophiles and child molesters are the lowest of the low, and even the mere accusation of involvement in such activities is often enough to ruin lives. It's already hard enough to sell the argument you're making. Why is it worth your while to make it a whole lot harder?


Gather evidence instead of hoping you can convict someone of evil-doings based on their own records?


If all the "bad guys" who distribute illegal material do so encrypted volumes and refuse to give up the decryption key then what do we do ?

"Bad guys" still have fifth amendment protection. You prosecute, satisfy the burden of proof and hope a jury convicts. That's what you do.

Outside of that, if you really want this changed, petition your representative to repeal the fifth amendment, I suppose?


need to stop thinking from an american centric perspective.


This is in response to a news story that happened in the United States, I thought we were remaining in that context. And if I'm to think outside of an American-centric viewpoint, what governing body do you point to that would protect someone's rights from being forced to provide evidence against themselves when being charged with a crime?

or

Is this something that ought not be considered either?


I think it is right to think in a american context here because no other western country would hold someone for so long just because he probably forgot his password. This is obviously a american issue. 


  "bad guys" who distribute illegal material
Honestly, I fail to see how or why this should be a problem, considering that no actual injuries are inflicted in the storage or possession of ones and zeroes.

Sure, that's an obtuse abstraction, but honestly, the buck stops there. At the end of the day, they have a circuit encoded in a given state. Magnetic media that can be arbitrarily degaussed.

It's not real.

Stop prosecuting it.

So, okay, you wanna argue. Let's get more specific.

Bad things people can "have" encoded on their digital storage media:

  1. stolen economic identifiers, such as credit 
     card numbers, and other mechanisms of fraud

  2. raster graphics and audio depicting nudity, 
     or evidence of events that have since transpired, 
     and prove culpability, via direct participation
     rather than simply the hoarding of collectible
     media files of whatever persuasion

  3. preferences and settings that can correlate 
     identity in other crimes, subscriber information
     such IMEI numbers and MAC addresses, and more

  4. classified information restricted from being
     leaked among state actors or the general public

  5. intellectual property that translates directly
     to business opportunities, insider trading,
     corporate espionage and other white collar 
     crimes

  6. copyrighted music and movies, oh noes!
Listen. If it can fit onto a credit card sized device, it's already too late. So nothing is being stopped by this sort of search.

The demand for relinquishing data, in any such situation is not unlike demanding all the things that people write on napkins and envelopes. Every scrap of paper in someone's pocket. Movie tickets, dry cleaning stubs, match books, and so on. Evidence of a crime? Possibly. Is everyone guilty until proven innocent? Gee, I don't know. Maybe we should just make everyone empty their pockets, and take pictures, just in case.

The fact of that matter is that these are essentially fishing expeditions for item #3.

It's not about "illegal data" at all, nothing is ever going to divert ones and zeroes as contraband. That simply doesn't happen, and doesn't work. It's about coming up with reasons to harass people, as vectors into prosecuting other crimes. Smoking out the paranoid, so that they crack under the pressure of getting sweated down in the hot seat.


If it is all 1s and 0s, I am curious how you feel about the NSA having a good deal of your personal information stored on their drives?


The obvious retort is that having it on a hard drive isn't the crime, the act of collecting it is. So it's the act and not the possession that is the crime.

I would note as a counter-counter argument that we often make things illegal that are not in themselves harmful, but can lead to harm.


Do we get to choose to live in a world where that isn't the case? No? Hey that sounds like a good reason to have fewer laws we can be parallel-constructed into violating.


> Do we get to choose to live in a world where that isn't the case?

Kind of. I do my best to avoid any relation with the U.S. including avoiding visiting it, taking up a job or incoorperate there. So even thought i am monitored by some shitty govs, there is no legal way that it means anything.


>Do we get to choose to live in a world where that isn't the case? No?

Why not?

Or, maybe a better question is, why do you think you could legalize child porn easier than we could outlaw or end programs like PRISM?


Few powerful forces oppose legal child porn. Very little money is on the line with CP and very few powerful people would be diminished if CP was legal.

To outlaw or end programs like PRISM you'd have to take on the entire political establishment, the military industrial complex and all branches of the judiciary and law enforcement.

It'd be far easier to legalize CP than do away with PRISM and the like.


This is the right way to analyze the situation, except we must remember that CP is of instrumental value to the legal racket, which is closely allied to MIC. CP gets them in all sorts of dubious positions, and spending lots of sweet taxpayer money, that they otherwise couldn't justify. "Legalizing CP" wouldn't have the effects we seek on the legal system as a whole, because they'd substitute some other issue (if one had to guess, "intellectual property" probably has the interest of various power players...) so they could continue business as usual.


Well if it's encrypted, how will you get a warrant for unknown data. And if you do have proof, then why do you need the data ? In these cases I think the only reliable and best way is to obtain the data by infiltration.

It's a bit like asking a burglar to break in. You either have enough proof, or you catch them in the act.


As I see it, the root question is "Would we rather guilty men go free or innocent men be condemned?" We can't have a perfect justice system, so which direction are we going to choose?


There is no god given right that demands to upturn every stone. Live with the fact that there is no solution that lets you look into the drives. Period.


I see these assholes as canaries. I don't mean to defend them in any way. But if they're vulnerable, so are we. At least potentially.


Just yesterday [0] someone (multiple people, actually) was claiming fingerprint locking on phones is unsafe based on fact the 5th amendment doesn't protect your fingerprints, but does protect your right to not reveal your password.

[0] - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13622684


I have a related, seemingly analogous situation that I'm curious about.

If a suspect might have physically buried important evidence hundreds of miles of way in the middle of nowhere, such that it is effectively impossible to find, can the courts "compell" the suspect to give up any knowledge of this, in a similar fashion as the man in the article?


No. But proximity carries a great deal of weight for purely practical reasons - when you already know you have the goods then it's maddening to not know how to access them.

Not an endorsement of the reasons for the guy's drive being impounded, which I'm ignoring completely for this example.


This is a good reason to have TrueCrypt hidden volumes and other forms of steganography. You can decrypt and still have more stuff that looks like random junk. No one can be sure you decrypted everything.

The best idea however is to have sensitive stuff stored encrypted on freenet, and log in using incognito browser sessions.


> No one can be sure you decrypted everything.

What exactly do you think they're going to do if they don't believe you've decrypted everything?


No idea.

They don't know anymore if ANYONE decrypted everything.

They would do whatever they do right now when they don't know things - about anyone.


So, you don't think they would, believing there is another layer of encrypted data that you could decrypt, lock you up until you "comply"?


But if you decrypt that then they can still lock you up pending the third layer password. By induction you are not getting out.


Yes, that's my point.


Modern encryption isn't that much difference in basic concept to a cipher, such that it takes data in readable form and makes it unreadable.

In Apple/Gov dispute on the San Bernardino iPhone case, Gov brought up the Burr case from 1807, arguing that a 3rd party could be compelled to decipher the contents, provided there was no self-incrimination (Apple argued Burr did not apply): http://www.macworld.com/article/3046095/legal/burrs-cipher-s...

Does anyone know if there has been an attempt to equate decryption to deciphering in US courts?


Aren't decrypt and decipher synonyms? What is their distinction, if any?


Not sure from the mathematical point of view.

Not a lawyer, but the Burr case seems to imply that the secretary could be compelled by court to translate the cipher (literally decipher) the letter, provided in doing so he was not going to incriminate himself.

If translating a cipher and decrypting a drive is held equivalent, then the subject of this article is likely protected, irrespective of how reprehensible the alleged crime is...


"My hard drive contains only the finest random bytes. There is nothing to decrypt. Please prosecute me for lying if you can prove otherwise."


I'm assuming when they boot up (their copy of) the hard drive, it prompts for a passphrase, and if you type an incorrect one it'll tell that it's incorrect (as opposed to simply outputting garbage). That's the most common case anyway.

If that's the case, and it likely is, then that's pretty concrete proof that there IS something to decrypt.

edit: Actually, the article says that the hard drive was encrypt with Apple's FireVault, so there you go.


Here we have an example of a forceful, totalitarian state. Where they cannot keep up their laws due to technological progress, they threaten you with violence and boredom (boredom as in sitting in a cage as long as you refuse to comply). In communist era Eastern Europe, secret police used to send in beautiful prostitutes and/or agents to deal with people held in captivity. Get a man to erect his penis. When that happened, strong men stormed the room, grabbed the victim, and inserted a glass rod into his penis. Then smashed it. I would not like to go into details on what they did to women. You can look that up.

Land of the Free - as long as you do not encrypt your shit, that is


I have problems remembering a password if I don't use it for a month or two. After 16 months, I'd probably have no idea.


Laws protecting the worst of us protect the rest and best of us.


Humanity is really close to produce tech that quite literally reads minds. Since those are not easily encrypted, what prosecution awaits judges so much obsessed with illicit topics, like the one discussed in this article? Either we'll have an orwellian "thoughtcrime" to become reality, or we change the legal system. For the moment, it is obvious that American legal system and basic information technology are quite different worlds.


I don't reside in the USA and I don't know the US law. After reading a certain amount of comments seems that the heart of the discussion is the fifth emendament. I agree that if the 5th emendament protects you from giving the combination of a safe logically follows that the same applies for encription passwords. But I don't agree with the root of this argumentation: if a court has a valid reason to think that a safe contains evidence that is relevant for the lawsuit, why should make any difference if the safe is locked with a physical key or with a combination? Somebody who has a different opinion could please explain me his point?


It seems like the state is holding the accused captive for failure to produce unencrypted hard drives. But how can the state prove that the accused has the ability to fulfill this request?


They can't. He told them he doesn't know the keys for the drives, and the judge doesn't believe him.


>"...Instead, the order requires only that [Rawls] produce his computer and hard drives in an unencrypted state."

This language makes it sound like the government is specifically asking the defendant to take an affirmative action to produce the evidence required to incriminate himself. That would be the same thing as issuing an order with the intent to compel an accused murder to tell the police where the body is. I really don't understand how a court could issue an order based on such an argument.


Is the ACLU not at all involved in this case? Shouldn't they be?


"The authorities say it's a 'foregone conclusion' that illicit porn is on those drives. But they cannot know for sure unless Rawls hands them the alleged evidence that is encrypted with Apple's standard FileVault software."

Then it ain't a "foregone conclusion". If it was, they wouldn't need him to unlock the drives; they could prosecute him with the evidence they used to arrive upon that "foregone conclusion".


Remember when Obama passed the law that allows for indefinite detention without charge? And how his supporters said "Yeah, but it's not like he would use it"?

I think it's already used all the time across the country now. A law that "is not supposed to be used" should not exist. If it exists, then it will be used. I'm sure this is some kind of Murphy law or something.


This case is about a federal statute that dates back to 1789.


Good to know that File Vault actually works.


To me, this is incredibly perverse: no one should be forced to assist the government in their own prosecution.


"I forgot the password"

Problem solved.


That was the answer the man in the case gave. The judge believes he's lying. His 16 months of imprisonment show that his problem is far from solved.

The better answer is to have a second encrypted volume on the disk. Perhaps put a few pirated movies on it or some personal documents as a justification for why it's encrypted. That way, when they ask you to enter your password, you enter that one and unlock the volume that's mostly not incriminating. The way that TrueCrypt and other encryption programs work, it's impossible to prove that there is a second encrypted volume.


Seems a bit harsh to be detained for 16 months because a judge thinks you're lying.


People say they didn't commit murders, too. Sometimes they claim that their wife ran off to Russia and that the whole murder case is an attempt by the Russian Mafia to frame the defendant.

Strangely enough, the courts are happy to decide something smells like bullshit and imprison people because of it.


Surprisingly easy to do. I have a LUKS laptop drive that I doubt I will ever get back into. Went on vacation and that was it. All I could remember is it's strong, random, >15chars and started with a S.


You expected to be able to remember a >15char random password?

Or did you have it in some kind of password store that you no longer have access to?


Since it was a laptop boot PW I generated (ranpwd), wrote it down, memorized over a week or so and then lost the piece of paper. Wasn't too concerned because I "had it"... until I didn't.


Don't take it across a border.


"I'm sorry sir, as personal encryption is classified as a munition there is a legal requirement that you must take proper care to ensure that you are able to respond to all lawful requests for decryption. This carries a penalty of 2-5 years in prison and a fine of $10,000."


Being charged, convicted, and sentenced in that way could be a preferable result – compared to indefinite detention without charges or trial!


This is a terrible precedent people don't always throw away old computers and are bad at remembering passwords


I'm not saying that this would actually become a reality but its just to point out that technology alone can't solve what is really a human problem.

Assuming that the courts maintain the 'safe' metaphor over the 'speech' metaphor for encryption I would expect a court to have some criterion like the the following.

The prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:

(0. That the search of the encrypted data is lawful)

1. There is actually encrypted data on the drive.

2. The data has not been modified or corrupted.

3. That the defendant actually knows the password.

Because you're completely right that people do forget their passwords all the time. You could being thousands of IT people on the stand who will rant all day about how their users cant remember a stupid eight character password without a post-it note. So the prosecution would have to give evidence that shows that the defendant is lying and knows the password. For example, if they're trying to access the defendant's computer the could show a video of them logging into it right before it was seized.


Worse is: never knew my password, and lost my keychain. Happens. :-(


There's a burden of proof here the court needs to meet before holding the defendant in contempt.

For starters, it's reasonable to assume the defendant owns the hard drives in question if they're in their possession, irregardless of their testimony otherwise.

Given that piece of information:

1: The court has to prove the disks are actually encrypted. It is not merely enough for the cops to pick up the disks, see some garbled data, and determine it's encrypted. Now if you're using a file level encryption protocol that leaves enough un-encrypted stuff on disk that you can identify the filesystem and the file encryption, then you've met the requirement. If you are using full disk encryption, especially something designed to hide the data and filesystem from anything but a forensics package and even a forensics package see's garble, then there's effectively no way to tell the disk is actually encrypted or with what.

AND

2: They have to prove the defendant, at some point, had the encryption key. That requires proving the method of encryption and key generation. With a door lock, you know there's a key. With a safe combo, you know the combo could be 12 digits and broken up between a dozen people. With an encryption system, any combination of things you know, are, or have could be part of the key. Compelling the defendant to reveal all of that is absolutely a violation of their 5th amendment rights.

Example:

Lets assume we're using windows EFS. Lets further assume analysis of EFS indicates the user named "YOU" owns the account. Furthermore, lets assume there are files that have date modified dates within the end users folder that indicate they had logged in the day prior to the search warrant being served.

You give the court the "I don't remember" line.

In that case, forgetting the password is destruction of evidence, not contempt. If a key escrow is used and they can prove it, same deal, destruction of evidence.


> With an encryption system, any combination of things you know, are, or have could be part of the key. Compelling the defendant to reveal all of that is absolutely a violation of their 5th amendment rights.

In the article is stated that he could actually compel to the order by decrypting himself the hard drive without telling the key to anyone. Could you please read my other comment about this topic? I need further explanation about the legal basis for a different behavior when is involved a physical key or a combination.


It's encrypted with FileVault, so #1 is satisifed. I suspect #2 is as well (I'm guessing using FV leaves "tracks" on the computer?).

Also, compelling them to decrypt doesn't necessarily mean compelling them to hand over the key.


We seriously need self destructing time based keys.

Once a device does not have a password in a time defined by the user - all of it is wiped.

It goes without saying that this should be off by default but definitely a good feature.


Police could just make a backup of a snapshot.


So much for my plan to:

1. Reformat a hard drive with DBAN

2. Name the new drive: the_art_of_the_deal_2_from_future

3. Start a LLC named Marty McFly

4. Mail said drive from said entity to the White House


Why don't they sue him based on what they already have. They have to have something strong enough to justify holding him for more than a year already, so wtf?


Are we just ignoring that he is a pedo, and likely has incriminating garbage on his laptop?


what's being ignored is the constitution. which is an even more grave injustice than child abuse.


We should jail oj until he tells us he did it?


We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13630087 and marked it off-topic.


Because he cares more about the general case and the discussion here, than about the particular article?


The context of the discussion is the topic of the article, whether or not he's interested in the general discussion, he needs to be willing to read a fucking article.

Or are we to believe this person is somehow well informed when they can't be bothered to read a short, simple article?


We are just to be courteous and not rude.

You'd be surprised how many people skim through or just read the title of the article, and then participate on the discussion.

But that's orthogonal to them giving valuable comments and insights in the discussion, since, as you'll surely have noticed, the context of the discussion is almost never the article -- it's only used as a starting point, and discussion them jumps to several different tangents.

Like, you know, any actual human discussion that's not finely constrained and regulated by some panel.


I read the article, it mentions the amendments by number but I don't have awareness of them by number alone.


People who are not from America probably can't be expected to know US constitutional amendments by number.


We need John ham in that black mirror Christmas episode..


Why don't they let him out on bail until the court is able to hear the case?


He might encrypt something again! :-)

It's a contempt-of-court thing; he's been order to take an action, and hasn't. (He might not remember the encryption passphrase, in which case the question is really, "Does he rot?" and so far the answer appears to be "Yup").


Let him go then.


What about the possibility that this guy (or someone else similarly situated) might legitimately not have the password to unlock the volume?

I have old hard drives and computers in my basement for which I'm quite sure I don't recall the root password.

Edited to add: I'm not coming out pro-child-pornography, but I think the EFF has it 100% correct here.

From the article: The Electronic Frontier Foundation told the court in a friend-of-the-court brief (PDF) that "compelled decryption is inherently testimonial because it compels a suspect to use the contents of their mind to translate unintelligible evidence into a form that can be used against them. The Fifth Amendment provides an absolute privilege against such self-incriminating compelled decryption."


Then his lawyer can argue that, but instead they are arguing the Fifth Amendment. The question is rather, does the Constitution render the court order illegal?


They have no obligation to believe him or release him in that case even if he did forget it.


Which is problematic, as now the penalty for forgetting a passphrase can become life in prison.


Most people don't realize that child pornography is "any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor". Under a bad cop, any sexually explicit pic of a person can be deemed "under 18 years of age", unless you have the actor's ID on file.

And there are many, many underage actors. Even if you buy legal porn which claimed actors were above 18, you are guilty. Especially if you've bought it. Here's how: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fabrication

In other words, I've ceased to believe people convicted of child pornography were paedophiles. The condemnation is simply unrelated to the moral standards of the person.

Hence, if he has any picture on this hard drive, he's right to plead the 5th.


Doesn't America have some rule against being compelled to provide evidence of your guilt?


There are limits to that and the Government keeps attempting to increase the limits of the 5th amendment in regards to electronic documents.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/201...

Above is another article on the same case.


It's mentioned right in the article - Fifth Amendment


Ah, that's what that is. The amendments are not recognizable to me by number alone.


Oversimplified:

1st - We can say whatever the fuck we want. We can religion. We don't have to fight for our right to party.

2nd - We can have guns.

3rd - We don't gotta share our beds with soldiers.

4th - We don't gotta open the door for the cops.

5th - We don't gotta say shit to the cops.

6th - We can have lawyers.

7th - We can have jury trials.

8th - When we fuck up, the punishment for me is the same as it would be for you.

9th - If there isn't an explicit law against it, then we can do it.

10th - If it's not explicitly made a federal issue in the constitution, then it's a state issue.

Reading these... it's hard not to be very proud of how much they got right back in 1791. And pissed off at how much they aren't getting right today.


Yes, with exceptions. One exception being the "foregone conclusion doctrine".


My idea is to just hand over the password, which is 'asdf'. If the password fails it's because whoever is in possession of the computer has already logged on and changed the password -- no longer my responsibility.




