Instead, they store a token provided to them by the payment processor which represents the card. That token stays the same even if your account info gets updated. So the only thing the merchant updates is the "metadata" of the payment instrument for end user's convenience. The actual heavy lifting associated with the update is handled on the payment processor side.
That said - from what I understand Amazon is a bit of an exception here and they actually store the full blown card info (other than CVV which is "illegal" to store) so they have to deal with the implications of account updates themselves.
I work for a payment gateway and I've written several Account Updater integrations.
"it turned out the last four digits and the expiry date matched the card on my Amazon account."
I checked, and Amazon does indeed only show you the last 4 digits and expiry date.
And if you read my post carefully I'm not saying that they did :)
Visa: https://usa.visa.com/dam/VCOM/download/merchants/visa-accoun...
Mastercard: http://www.mastercard.com/ca/wce/PDF/ABU_Fact_Sheet_2011_EN....
Amex: https://icm.aexp-static.com/Internet/NGMS/US_en/Images/Cardr...
To my knowledge, you can't opt out as a consumer.
We'd submit a file containing a batchof account numbers we wanted information on. This submission is by posting to a URL.
We could then poll a URL for status on that batch. When processing was complete the status changes, and an email would also sent to us. This could take two or three days.
We could then retrieve the results from a URL. They might be partial results, in which case we could keep polling that status to find out if more results were available. Some cards would never get a response.
Apple seems to have a fancier level of service from the card associations that gives access to some kind of push interface.
My bank sent me an offer to upgrade my card. This was the card that I use with Apple Pay. I accepted via online banking. Less than a minute later my phone beeped. It was a notification from Apple Pay that the new card had replaced the old card on my Apple Pay.
This is a great document for understanding how Apple Pay (and Android Pay) works at a low level: https://www.emvco.com/specifications.aspx?id=263
Nothing sinister going on here at all.
When I cancel a card, that doesn't mean that certain people should predict their own capacity to use a new card.
Glad to know that the destruction and replacement of a card might not work. I will now reconsider my tactics for revocation.
Clearly, I need to destroy, uproot the account, migrate elsewhere across provider boundaries, and deny further awareness of cards that might possess the property of re-use.
Certain companies must only be aware of disposable numbers, since they seem to be frisky about what I'd elect for them to know.
Some cards offer one-time-use numbers, those work great for one-time transactions but a vendor won't be keen on accepting them for recurring payments as you would have to re-enter a card number every billing cycle.
Typically disposable numbers are easy to identify (for the vendor at any rate), much the same way a Visa or MasterCard are different from each other.
You can see a few parterns here:
https://www.paypalobjects.com/en_US/vhelp/paypalmanager_help...
Final https://getfinal.com/ is a startup that looks to be built around this concept.
If you want disposable cards https://privacy.com would be better suited.
https://stripe.com/blog/smarter-saved-cards
With this it seems this isn't a viable route (anymore?).
That's a terrible strategy. It doesn't free you of any actual liabilities if you're under a contract.
It's like saying that refusing to send a check to pay your electricity or post-paid phone bill is a way to "get out of a contract". The company will just send you to collections (most likely) or sue (if your debt is large enough).
A lot easier to just stop the payments and stop using the service. 99.99% of companies are not going to sue you over a few hundred dollars for a service you're not even using.
Can you not just give them notice in writing, say by registered post? Or do these contract limit termination so that it must be done over the phone and the contract isn't terminated until the company says it is? And if so, is that even legal?
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anticipatory_repudiation
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jones_v._Flowers
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Actual_notice
I don't think so. I'm looking for straightforward contract termination, and the providing of notice for contract termination, where the contract already explicitly permits termination. I don't think failing to perform on a contract needs to come in to it.
I assume that contracts for services such as electricity and cable already have such termination clauses, so it just a matter of how notice of termination is served.
