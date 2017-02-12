Ask HN: Are there 'dumb' ways to make money as a developer in your spare time?

As a 30-something, I've suddenly come to realize that retirement savings are important, and that small amounts of extra savings can add up. Suddenly an extra $100/week actually sounds worth thinking about. Are there simple ways to earn a few extra bucks as a developer in your spare time? Or is it just down to 'invent some SaaS offering and hope people like it'? What simple things have you do that have brought in a small bit of extra income?