How much does it converge / diverge w/ Xonsh (http://xon.sh/)?
Besides the obvious fact that Xonsh is (from what I can tell at first glance) a Python-like shell scripting language, and Ergo a bash-like shell language written in Python.
reply
Ctrl-A/E,end of line beginning of line, and Alt-B/F, move forward and backward by word are your friend.
Lots of innocent keyboards abused for no reason.
How much does it converge / diverge w/ Xonsh (http://xon.sh/)?
Besides the obvious fact that Xonsh is (from what I can tell at first glance) a Python-like shell scripting language, and Ergo a bash-like shell language written in Python.
reply