Ergonomica – A cross-platform shell written in Python (github.com)
Cool project.

How much does it converge / diverge w/ Xonsh (http://xon.sh/)?

Besides the obvious fact that Xonsh is (from what I can tell at first glance) a Python-like shell scripting language, and Ergo a bash-like shell language written in Python.

Huh, neat project, but it points me towards asciicinema, which is a really neat service/idea I've never heard of before. What a good lil niche service.

A better alternative is ttyrec + tty-player which doesn't depend on a third party service to host your data.

Watching the screen share it's apparent they don't use efficient terminal movements.

Ctrl-A/E,end of line beginning of line, and Alt-B/F, move forward and backward by word are your friend.

Lots of innocent keyboards abused for no reason.

