Ask HN: What are solid but not expensive ways to license desktop apps?

When not selling on the Mac or Windows app stores, what is a good way to release and license software on your own, without breaking the bank? Any good recommended licensing services? One that charges per-install rather than a large blanket fee would be nice. And one that can offer monthly app subscriptions rather than pay-once would be nice too. I've worked with Nalpeiron in the past but it was very expensive and at least at the company I worked for, it was a single annual charge of quite a lot.