reply
beginning of a new type of activism right here.
corporations manipulate the data. data activist or journalists are tasked with teasing out the bullshit in the data itself.
You don't have any right to say who comes and goes to your neighbours' properties, any more than they have any right to say who comes and goes to your property.
If you want to decide who gets to stay in a given house, you should buy that house. Otherwise it's none of your business.
Have you ever lived next a to unit used for AirBnB? I have. After one incident where 8 college students partied the weekend away non-stop, I finally let the HOA know. They then aggressively enforced the building policy of a 28 day rental minimum.
But you do. You agree to abide by certain rules when you rent/buy and your neighbors have every right to see that the rules you ALL agreed to are followed.
But I do have a say in what types of commerce are allowed to take place in my community, or my country for that matter.
And although I am normally a laissez faire capitalist, I would love to see Airbnb utterly destroyed through lawsuits and over-regulation. Why? For political reasons. The latest tactic of the left is to attack any commercial entity that has the temerity to express any pro-Trump sentiments. And I think the only way for the right to counter that is to employ the exact same tactic, a hundred-fold, against companies who publicly oppose Trump, or political agendas supported by the right. And Airbnb, led by the smug boy-billionaire Brian Chesky, falls squarely in that category.
There are numerous stories[1] of people's lives being turned upside down as a result of using Airbnb. I think televised congressional hearings are called for. And there are probably billions of dollars worth of commerce that are going untaxed as a result of Airbnb. I don't think a few click-through TOS agreements should shield them from responsibility.
1. http://www.airbnbhell.com/
As far as politics, you're playing that game of false-equivalence that I thought we'd kind of moved past. Pro- and Anti-Trump aren't just two teams with different uniforms.
Another example of the free market not working outside a very simplistic view.
If the new participant was offering a worse deal than the incumbents, nobody would trade with them. It is only because the new participant is offering a better deal than the incumbents that their actions change the market prices. And that's a good thing.
I don't feel that ...
>There are rules for renting out appartments for good reasons. For example, it influences the worth of appartments around it, and it messes up housing costs in a broader area.
... is really an useful argument against free market as it fails to explain why either of those are inherently bad things.
Noise complaint is a valid argument up to a certain point. Of course, I don't want anyone to have a concert upstairs.
Don't get me wrong. I am no fan of Uber or Airbnb or many of the things they represent. However, we must agree that the ends do not justify the means. This is just one step away from FUD like "Oh, if we have Airbnb we might have {{insert trendy to hate -- black, Hispanic, Arabic, Chinese, Canadian}} people staying over for the weekend next door and who knows what they're going to do to me in my sleep". I think if you subscribe to this idea then we should throw the baby away with the bath water as well. Nobody is allowed to visit anyone in their homes. Absolutely no parties even if you own your home. Only the legal registered occupant may be present at any time (I guess we will add provisions for EMS and law enforcement).
I will agree with you the day I can get a fellow passenger kicked out of a train or an aeroplane for failing to quiet their devil spawn that won't stop wailing for over n hours.
I am not accusing you of malice but please realize that the anti-Airbnb rhetoric is no more of a "grass-roots" movement than the so-called "tea party movement". Yes, there are people with valid concerns. No, they are not the ones driving this train. It appears we share a common goal with "them" but we do not.
It's about cities like NYC that have less than one percent vacancy rates, where a couple of AirBNB related effects put upward pressure on rents:
1) A person can stay in an apartment they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford, pushing rents up (I personally know several people who maintain apartments like this, either by leaving for a couple days per month or maintaining an apartment after moving out of town.)
2) A full apartment stays off the market because it is being used as a dedicated hotel
Both of these make a difference in rent prices, though it's hard to say how much.
I'd be happy to see a ban on AirBNB while residential vacancy rates are lower than 3%. I love the service but not what it does to my already pretty unaffordable city.
Similarly, if we allow illegal immigrants to rent flats then that will also push rents higher. Should we attempt to prevent this as well? If not, why not?
There are lots of factors that impact housing supply and demand. Whether they should be regulated / stopped generally becomes a question once the public actively engages in discussing it (see foreign investment in the Pacific Northwest for an example).
Basically, if the public doesn't care, the politicians don't care. Since a pol's main incentive is to get re-elected, the issue has to become important to their constituents, otherwise it effectively doesn't matter.
GP wasn't asking whether it would be prevented, merely whether it should.
More Uber/Lyft/taxi traffic at random hours of night - check
Strange people coming and going, pickups at all hours - check
Trash cans are never brought back from the street - check
Yard care - non existent
Socialization - zero
There's 0 contribution to the neighborhood from an AirBnB house - I say this as a person who has no problem having a roommate in my own home. There's pretty much zero incentive for an AirBnB'er to give a shit about the neighborhood (I don't blame them).
This isn't an outlier. A lot of my friends live in houses that are pretty much crash pads (Arlington/DC area), and there's the same problem - when people only live somewhere for a month or two, they don't participate in the community.
reply