Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A lone data whiz is fighting AirBnB (backchannel.com)
39 points by thewhitetulip 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





He's not alone. The article talks about the importance of his collaborator Slee. Weird, click-baitey article title.

reply


"data activist"

beginning of a new type of activism right here.

corporations manipulate the data. data activist or journalists are tasked with teasing out the bullshit in the data itself.

reply


I find the anti-AirBnB comments on this site quite confusing, because in most other cases HN seems to be pro-free markets. If a landlord wants to rent their place out to short-term tenants, and tenants want to rent it, and AirBnB want to act as a marketplace, I can't see what the harm is.

You don't have any right to say who comes and goes to your neighbours' properties, any more than they have any right to say who comes and goes to your property.

If you want to decide who gets to stay in a given house, you should buy that house. Otherwise it's none of your business.

reply


" If a landlord wants to rent their place out to short-term tenants, and tenants want to rent it, and AirBnB want to act as a marketplace, I can't see what the harm is."

Have you ever lived next a to unit used for AirBnB? I have. After one incident where 8 college students partied the weekend away non-stop, I finally let the HOA know. They then aggressively enforced the building policy of a 28 day rental minimum.

reply


You don't have any right to say who comes and goes to your neighbours' properties

But you do. You agree to abide by certain rules when you rent/buy and your neighbors have every right to see that the rules you ALL agreed to are followed.

reply


>You don't have any right to say who comes and goes to your neighbours' properties, any more than they have any right to say who comes and goes to your property.

But I do have a say in what types of commerce are allowed to take place in my community, or my country for that matter.

And although I am normally a laissez faire capitalist, I would love to see Airbnb utterly destroyed through lawsuits and over-regulation. Why? For political reasons. The latest tactic of the left is to attack any commercial entity that has the temerity to express any pro-Trump sentiments. And I think the only way for the right to counter that is to employ the exact same tactic, a hundred-fold, against companies who publicly oppose Trump, or political agendas supported by the right. And Airbnb, led by the smug boy-billionaire Brian Chesky, falls squarely in that category.

There are numerous stories[1] of people's lives being turned upside down as a result of using Airbnb. I think televised congressional hearings are called for. And there are probably billions of dollars worth of commerce that are going untaxed as a result of Airbnb. I don't think a few click-through TOS agreements should shield them from responsibility.

1. http://www.airbnbhell.com/

reply


You make good points about community.

As far as politics, you're playing that game of false-equivalence that I thought we'd kind of moved past. Pro- and Anti-Trump aren't just two teams with different uniforms.

reply


There are rules for renting out appartments for good reasons. For example, it influences the worth of appartments around it, and it messes up housing costs in a broader area.

Another example of the free market not working outside a very simplistic view.

reply


If a new participant enters a market and that causes changes in pricing, it is not because the new participant has made the market less efficient.

If the new participant was offering a worse deal than the incumbents, nobody would trade with them. It is only because the new participant is offering a better deal than the incumbents that their actions change the market prices. And that's a good thing.

reply


only because they don't have to meet basic safety regulations.

reply


Can you make a good argument for why free market doesn't work here?

I don't feel that ...

>There are rules for renting out appartments for good reasons. For example, it influences the worth of appartments around it, and it messes up housing costs in a broader area.

... is really an useful argument against free market as it fails to explain why either of those are inherently bad things.

reply


Of course you have a right to say who comes and goes in your neighbors properties and what kinds of things they are allowed to do, as I am sure you would insist were they to open a concert venue or dog fighting arena.

reply


> Of course you have a right to say who comes and goes in your neighbors properties and what kinds of things they are allowed to do, as I am sure you would insist were they to open a concert venue or dog fighting arena.

Noise complaint is a valid argument up to a certain point. Of course, I don't want anyone to have a concert upstairs.

Don't get me wrong. I am no fan of Uber or Airbnb or many of the things they represent. However, we must agree that the ends do not justify the means. This is just one step away from FUD like "Oh, if we have Airbnb we might have {{insert trendy to hate -- black, Hispanic, Arabic, Chinese, Canadian}} people staying over for the weekend next door and who knows what they're going to do to me in my sleep". I think if you subscribe to this idea then we should throw the baby away with the bath water as well. Nobody is allowed to visit anyone in their homes. Absolutely no parties even if you own your home. Only the legal registered occupant may be present at any time (I guess we will add provisions for EMS and law enforcement).

I will agree with you the day I can get a fellow passenger kicked out of a train or an aeroplane for failing to quiet their devil spawn that won't stop wailing for over n hours.

I am not accusing you of malice but please realize that the anti-Airbnb rhetoric is no more of a "grass-roots" movement than the so-called "tea party movement". Yes, there are people with valid concerns. No, they are not the ones driving this train. It appears we share a common goal with "them" but we do not.

reply


I think - hope - we see a crackdown from insurance companies as airbnb-style sharing becomes more common. They should have more data as to accidents/claims/etc. This is part of the 'free market' wrt sharing that hasn't really played out yet. Most people renting out their house are not telling their insurance companies that they're effectively running a business from their home, and this will effect claims/premiums.

reply


I'm not anti-AirBnB. I'm pro-community. A house is in a neighborhood. An apartment in a shared building. I think we need to make sure we have some rules in place to make sure AirBnB-style sharing is a benefit to everyone and not just a benefit to a few at the expense of everyone else.

reply


If a city wants to block all roads and cutoff water and electricity to said landlord (it's their infrastructure), I can't see what the harm is either.

reply


The city is run by the people though, not private ownership. Apples to oranges.

reply


Sifting through data looking for the unseen is one thing but this has got to be the biggest waste of time ever. AirBnB giving people a place to sleep. Yes, strangers in your apartment building..like you know your neighbors anyway.

reply


It's not about people being uncomfortable with others in the building (a valid complaint, however).

It's about cities like NYC that have less than one percent vacancy rates, where a couple of AirBNB related effects put upward pressure on rents:

1) A person can stay in an apartment they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford, pushing rents up (I personally know several people who maintain apartments like this, either by leaving for a couple days per month or maintaining an apartment after moving out of town.)

2) A full apartment stays off the market because it is being used as a dedicated hotel

Both of these make a difference in rent prices, though it's hard to say how much.

I'd be happy to see a ban on AirBNB while residential vacancy rates are lower than 3%. I love the service but not what it does to my already pretty unaffordable city.

reply


Yes, it's true that in a city with an artificial housing scarcity like NYC, AirBnB alters the distribution of who gets to consume housing. It opens the market to people who wouldn't otherwise be able to purchase.

Similarly, if we allow illegal immigrants to rent flats then that will also push rents higher. Should we attempt to prevent this as well? If not, why not?

reply


> Similarly, if we allow illegal immigrants to rent flats then that will also push rents higher. Should we attempt to prevent this as well? If not, why not?

There are lots of factors that impact housing supply and demand. Whether they should be regulated / stopped generally becomes a question once the public actively engages in discussing it (see foreign investment in the Pacific Northwest for an example).

Basically, if the public doesn't care, the politicians don't care. Since a pol's main incentive is to get re-elected, the issue has to become important to their constituents, otherwise it effectively doesn't matter.

reply


Are you arguing that your analysis of what's right and wrong should rightly play second fiddle to a politician's chances of getting re-elected?

GP wasn't asking whether it would be prevented, merely whether it should.

reply


I've noticed that on a lot of Airbnb articles on here there are green accounts that are pro-Airbnb. With their huge funding I wonder how much is going to astroturfing. I doubt they're above paying people to comment online.

reply


I (as a non-green account but not a very old one) sometimes feel it's difficult to express my opinion on this website about Facebook, Uber, Amazon and AirBnB. My comments typically go negative for a bit without comments, then maybe there is a bit of conversation.

reply


I lived next to a popular airbnb rental. The lack of neighborly respect, trash, and noise are not imagined problems. At this point cops now cruise my rural dirt road once a day just because of it. Commercial activity in a residential area is a serious problem.

reply


I just purchased a home next to an AirBnB house - it's a mixed bag - well, it's pretty much all downsides.

More Uber/Lyft/taxi traffic at random hours of night - check

Strange people coming and going, pickups at all hours - check

Trash cans are never brought back from the street - check

Yard care - non existent Socialization - zero

There's 0 contribution to the neighborhood from an AirBnB house - I say this as a person who has no problem having a roommate in my own home. There's pretty much zero incentive for an AirBnB'er to give a shit about the neighborhood (I don't blame them).

This isn't an outlier. A lot of my friends live in houses that are pretty much crash pads (Arlington/DC area), and there's the same problem - when people only live somewhere for a month or two, they don't participate in the community.

reply


I have all the same problems but my neighbors are college students. Gentrification is a bitch. I'd say even 1-year residents are a detriment to the community.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: