Ask HN: Do you have examples of Facebook using your microphone for ads?
A few days ago we had this thread [0] where someone asked about a Facebook ad that arrived mysteriously on their page. I saw several possible explanations for this in the thread. Later I found a post by Facebook [1] stating explicitly that it does not use the microphone for ads. I was satisfied, until last night.

Last night, while we were at home, my wife mentioned to me that she would like to get a storage box to hold her external hard drives. She described her ideal one as a metal box with some sort of foam to hold the drives in place. She had never searched for something like this before and wasn't even aware that something like this existed. A couple hours later, an ad for such a product landed up on her Facebook page. I was a little freaked out.

So, do you have any examples of where something like this has happened to you? Am I being paranoid and this is just a coincidence? Or could Facebook actually be listening in on us?

[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13597225 [1] http://newsroom.fb.com/news/h/facebook-does-not-use-your-phones-microphone-for-ads-or-news-feed-stories/






Considering that this would be pretty easy to prove, but no one has yet, Occam's razor says this most likely was something else entirely. One possible explanation could be that the ad was shown to her before as well but she didn't notice it, yet it subconsciously registered and created a need or idea for such a product (i.e. you're switching around cause and effect). Another is that your wife is quite predictable in her demand of such a product due to other factors that are trackable by Facebook.

If you are using Facebook on a recent phone client, or through a browser, whenever this happens, try this:

- There is a little "chevron" menu popdown in the advert, generally top-right.

- Tap it, and then pull down "Why am I seeing this?"

Then you will find out why you are seeing the advert.

Source: I used to work at Facebook

"One reason you're seeing this ad is that bluefrog Plumbing + Drain wants to reach people who are part of an audience we created based on data provided by Acxiom. Facebook works with data providers to help businesses find the right audiences for their ads."

So, it's Acxiom doing the listening?

Axciom does all of the data buying and creating models to figure out what people like.

Source - Used to work with Axciom data myself

I find it highly unlikely and am inclined to believe Facebook on this one.

I'd say it's much more likely that your wife had seen that ad before your conversation but wasn't particularly conscious of seeing it.

You're basically describing how advertising works - making people feel they want to buy something without them even realising.

If Facebook indeed does this, it should be fairly easy to trigger by repeatedly mentioning some kind of product in front of a running Facebook app. If not, it's a "can't reproduce" for me.

How would you know whether that product's maker pays for that sort of marketing? Perhaps if you tried ten products and got one positive, that would suffice.

Does it actually matter much whether there are current, proven examples? If you give their app access to your microphone, they're going to use it for ad targeting and worse as soon as it's politically / technically / economically expedient to do so.

I run a website that shows random images.

I ALWAYS get emails asking why I have showed an image that relates to what they person was just talking about.

But the images are random! It's the well understood concept of confirmation bias.

It's just depressing to see here, because I thought the readers of hackernews were more sophisticated than random sampling of the general population.

Wait... I just confirmation biased myself by only concentrating on the replies which believed that Facebook listens via your microphone, and ignoring those that disagreed.

Not verbal communications, but I have seen ads relating to SMS messages I've sent or received. Perfect example was my wife advising the vacuum cleaner was broken, next thing I see when I logged onto Facebook was an advert for vacuum cleaners.

I do not. However, I've heard it anecdotally many times. You can definitely find similar stories on reddit.

I'm guessing Facebook is doing some pretty complicated work to find that interest and serve the ad, but as evil as Facebook is I doubt they're straight up lying about using the microphone to listen and serve ads.

/puts on conspiracy hat

Facebook might obtain the ad profile match from a third party which obtained microphone access and would let them bot claim 'at this one company we do not use microphone recordings to target ads'

You should be able to convert this into an experiment. Find an off-the-beat market and start talking about it in the presence of your phone (and maybe with the app open, don't know the particulars of when the app can activate the microphone). If an ad for a product in the space appears it would confirm the hypothesis that FB is listening in.

I think best option is try talking some 'unique' topic again and see whether related ad popups or not.

Please do share your results :)

Ps : record the topic and take screenshot if you like to make a proof.

IMO this is what's known as a coincidence. The odds against seeing an advert for a product you have just talked about are incredibly low, but there are also a hundreds of millions people using Facebook every day, each seeing hundreds of ads and discussing lots of products with their spouses. Eerie coincidences are inevitable.

Derren Brown did a great demonstration of a similar phenomenon by asking 100s of people to bet on a series of horse races. Of course one person backed the winning horse on all races and thought it was magic. What they didn't realise is that there were a lot of others doing this too and having one person back all the winners was (in that experiment) an inevitability.

I've had a number of ads pop up for things my wife and I have discussed verbally without searching. Even if Facebook themselves do not monitor the mic, nothing prevents someone else (Apple, Google, etc) from doing so and feeding that information to FB. It's certainly occurring but it's not clear that FB is directly responsible.

reply


Have you considered wrapping your mobile phone in tinfoil?

You may need to look up the definition of "certain."

Why does'nt someone sniff the network traffic and see if this is happening or not. https man in the middle attacks exist.

I talked to my friend about my tooth pain couple of days ago and I saw an ad for dentist yesterday. Can't have it appear again for the screenshot. Keep in mind I newer saw dentist ads before..

reply


Google "confirmation bias".

Me and my boyfriend were talking about possible tiles to use for our future home, we never actively looked it up, as it was a conversation that sprung from watching a series. (In the episode during a bathroomshot we saw interesting tiles) During this conversation I was holding my phone. Next time I scrolled through fb, I got an ad for freakin' tiles.

This has happened many times. Since I deinstalled the fb-app and use facebook only through mobile safari, this has stopped.

This is a well known phenomenon that has been understood for thousands of years.

It's called "coincidence".

There are many books available on the topic if you wish to increase your knowledge of the concept. Meanwhile there is a Wikipedia article to get your started:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coincidence

My partner, who is bald, was sitting with his arms crossed, and I teased him for looking like Mr. Clean. We both got ads for Mr. Clean in the next 48 hours.

reply


This is an absurd urban myth, and it's embarrassing to see such nonsense on this website.

Well, global three-letter agency surveillance was an urban myth until it wasn't.

reply


No it wasn't.

But even if was, then your logic would be absurd. You would be saying that every urban myth is true because a single example was true. That is nonsensical.

^ the original poster has made an absurd extreme claim, that Facebook listens to your microphone and serves adverts depending on what it hears.

It's not up to me to disprove such an absurd extreme claim, it's up to the OP to prove it.

That's how the world works, or else everyone would spend their entire lives having to disprove the claims of cranks and conspiracy theorists.

Let me spell it out for you: You claim that X is nonsense without any reasoning whatsoever. Why was NSA surveillance before 2013 not an urban myth? Why is facebook eavesdropping on you nonsense?

And no, I wasn't implying anything - I'd like some arguments regarding your point. And saying 'thats nonsense', 'you're wrong' does not make any of your points valid.

