Ask HN: What could disrupt email?

Email is a powerful tool for asynchronous communication and it's here to stay. The way in which we interact with email may change over time as user interfaces change. We've gone from desktop to mobile and soon there may be some other dominant platform.
To answer my own question. In large corporations email is typically still used to announce or notify at scale. So what we're really looking for is a way to strip out this notification aspect. That's basically just an enterprise version of twitter with an opt-in model for streams which allows you to keep track of what everyone's doing in the organisation without having your inbox spammed. Notice I'm not talking about the collaborative use of email since that's already being solved by tools like Asana, Slack and Atlassian.
I have used Slack but it doesn't come anywhere close to emails in terms of ease of use, especially for people in non-technical fields.
I would like to see an email client with an edit button for messages. I have already thought a lot about this feature [0]. Feel free to comment on the issue.
[0] https://github.com/deckar01/amend-mail/issues/1
SMTP might be here to stay, but a low cost protocol independent messaging protocol with an Identity layer can and will come along.
Why does no official comm happen on email? No ID validation.
Maybe PKI can help.
Solution will either be use case by usecase or platform change like FB or chat
I would only optimize it for business users. Shorten the text (maybe force that even with AI or limitations, keep it async, chat is too sync). If you follow this rules Emails get a lot more productive. I like the simple adobtable approach of Emails in the "GitLab handbook" https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/
Nothing will replace email altogether any time soon but if you offer a better tool for one of the many, many use cases it has, people will switch. Email became the default means of communication because it was the only way to communicate; it's not anymore.
What's really unfortunate is that everything I have listed is proprietary. We're putting our communication channels (both as users and as companies) in the hands of private companies that could shut us down at any moment.
For business opportunities might be around workflow and
decisionmaking.
Slack dramatically reduced my email volume by replacing a use case that email handled badly, for example.
A consumer analogy, Facebook - believe it or not - replaced a bunch of email use cases. I still have a friend who sends out email updates with photos while traveling, for example.
SMS and messaging apps, of course.
Someone could do a map like this list of companies that replaced specific use cases of Craigslist
https://www.cbinsights.com/blog/craigslist-unbundling/
The op's question was about business though.
Imagine trying to kill XML because JSON is better...nearly impossible. Email may slowly die over time, but I don't think it's likely you can kill it outright.
