Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What could disrupt email?
10 points by parvatzar 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite
As the defacto standard for business and corporate communication?





One of my coworkers was fantasizing the other day about starting a company where they don't send any internal emails. His plan involved prioritizing face-to-face communication, dedicated Slack channels, and a suite of tools that made it easier to index, and search across Slack. It was an interesting thought experiment, but it broke down in a lot of areas, and I think our conclusions were: 1) It would only have a chance of working in a small organization with a single team, or few teams that communicate regularly and effectively. 2) It's one thing to favor other channels of communication, but outright banning of email didn't have a lot of benefits other than forcing people to favor said alternate channels.

reply


You're thinking about it the wrong way. First ask yourself what's wrong with email and why does it need to be disrupted? What problem are we actually trying to solve by replacing email.

Email is a powerful tool for asynchronous communication and it's here to stay. The way in which we interact with email may change over time as user interfaces change. We've gone from desktop to mobile and soon there may be some other dominant platform.

To answer my own question. In large corporations email is typically still used to announce or notify at scale. So what we're really looking for is a way to strip out this notification aspect. That's basically just an enterprise version of twitter with an opt-in model for streams which allows you to keep track of what everyone's doing in the organisation without having your inbox spammed. Notice I'm not talking about the collaborative use of email since that's already being solved by tools like Asana, Slack and Atlassian.

reply


I love email. My only problem with email is that it's too difficult to reliably run your own server with a Gmail quality interface. I have Fastmail for email on my own domain and it is quite nice but the more experience I get the less I want companies involved in being the gatekeepers to my critical and personal information.

reply


Does email need disruption? I have not faced any problem with emails as a form of business communication.

I have used Slack but it doesn't come anywhere close to emails in terms of ease of use, especially for people in non-technical fields.

reply


An email client that aggressively advocates for and implements new protocol features. Browsers accelerated web standards and stole market share by doing this.

I would like to see an email client with an edit button for messages. I have already thought a lot about this feature [0]. Feel free to comment on the issue.

[0] https://github.com/deckar01/amend-mail/issues/1

reply


I completely second byoung2's comment. When we say email , the thing we refer to would be free email services for personal use or inbox hell at work. The same question without Gmail,Yahoo mail and other is easier to answer.

SMTP might be here to stay, but a low cost protocol independent messaging protocol with an Identity layer can and will come along.

Why does no official comm happen on email? No ID validation. Maybe PKI can help. Solution will either be use case by usecase or platform change like FB or chat

reply


What can we use email to disrupt?

reply


Nothing. Everybody tried.

I would only optimize it for business users. Shorten the text (maybe force that even with AI or limitations, keep it async, chat is too sync). If you follow this rules Emails get a lot more productive. I like the simple adobtable approach of Emails in the "GitLab handbook" https://about.gitlab.com/handbook/

reply


I wouldn't say nothing. Discord and Slack are making a serious dent into one of the primary use cases of email. Facebook has also entirely replaced email in f&f communication. Twitter+Facebook have mostly replaced product newsletters. It's also slowly-but-surely being phased out in identity confirmation, by oauth2 (which is a really, really sad thing given the proprietary lockin of oauth2).

Nothing will replace email altogether any time soon but if you offer a better tool for one of the many, many use cases it has, people will switch. Email became the default means of communication because it was the only way to communicate; it's not anymore.

What's really unfortunate is that everything I have listed is proprietary. We're putting our communication channels (both as users and as companies) in the hands of private companies that could shut us down at any moment.

reply


You can replace certain use cases of email, but you wont replace all the use cases at once.

For business opportunities might be around workflow and decisionmaking.

Slack dramatically reduced my email volume by replacing a use case that email handled badly, for example.

A consumer analogy, Facebook - believe it or not - replaced a bunch of email use cases. I still have a friend who sends out email updates with photos while traveling, for example.

SMS and messaging apps, of course.

Someone could do a map like this list of companies that replaced specific use cases of Craigslist

https://www.cbinsights.com/blog/craigslist-unbundling/

reply


For personal uses, email has already been disrupted by Facebook, WhatsApp, and instant messengers overall. Longform newsletters are the last real use case, because RSS failed to disrupt it. Facebook and others are working on that as well.

The op's question was about business though.

reply


Nothing... I would like to see better interfaces for email. I am looking for 2 things. Conversational layouts so long message chains can be easier to read and review (this is difficult as not everyone in a cc'd email chain gets each email). A better way to manage multiple accounts from one inbox.

reply


“Every program attempts to expand until it can read mail. Those programs which cannot so expand are replaced by ones which can.”

-JWZ

reply


Email is tough to kill because it's not a company or a product, it's a decentralized set of standards. Email sucks in a lot of ways, but it's simple, works everywhere, and it's baked into a lot of places (confirmation emails, password reset emails, alert emails, etc). There are better technologies out there like messaging and slack, but they're controlled by companies and not open/decentralized, and while they have integrations, they aren't baked into a lot of places (e.g. no Amazon confirmation slack messages or bank alerts through FB messenger).

Imagine trying to kill XML because JSON is better...nearly impossible. Email may slowly die over time, but I don't think it's likely you can kill it outright.

reply


I don't know about disrupt but I sometimes message new business contacts on linkedin. It gets kind of annoying after a bit though.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: