Instead, there are two tiny tests, and I found a couple of issues in 30 seconds of looking at the code.
EDIT: I should prove my point.
1) Race condition on calculating uuid (obviously won't be too serious for a good uuid implementation)
2) No check that file is written successfully.
3) No check when json is invalid, just silently swallowed, or filesystem full.
4) Makes one file a json file, will scale terribly past a few thousand json files.
Not sure what you mean exactly by 1 and 4 though.
What are the use cases of this project?
Huh, what does that mean?
* Serverless typically implies something accessible from more than the host you're on
* It's not zero configuration, there's at least 1 configurable parameter (albeit with a sensible default)
* I'm actually not even clear why this is a document store limited to JSON, other than you're piping it though a JSON python module.
Having done some things like this in the past, as you continue, you'll probably want to create subdirectories based on the first N characters of the UUID, but I'm not sure you wouldn't get considerably more value of just putting your json blobs into an AWS Dynamo table.
What is the correct terminology to highlight this architectural distinction?
By the way sqlite just got support for JSON :
https://www.sqlite.org/json1.html
SQLite stores all its data (every table and all entries in tables) in one single file. JSONlite does store every JSON entry in one particular file, as much I saw. So, JSONlite uses the file system (one directory) as data storage -- in contrast to SQLite!
