Ask HN: If future is AI – how can a company overtake Google/Facebook/Baidu?

Recent raise of AI to mainstream has also meant companies with large amounts of text/audio/video data are 'only' capable of having significant impact/progress. Google/Facebook/Baidu are way ahead in these. Any AI company would want to be with Google/Facebook etc for the data. There is a little paradox in this like a zen koan. So if future belongs to AI - how should 'young turks coming out of school' plan to make impact or overtake likes of Google/Facebook.