Welcome to the real world of digital nomadism (hackernoon.com)
13 points by mskvsk 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





I think that I'd be way more interested in reading about this phenomena if there was literally any term used to describe it other than "digital nomad".

There's also just the creeps who really enjoy being served by other humans, but can't really afford to own a full time servant class anywhere but SE Asia so that's where they live. Something really rubs me the wrong way about the white people who do this, lots of really creepy stuff going on.

The majority of nomads I've met were nice people and didn't have the master/servant mindset. However, I knew some people who do, though.

As for the term, I don't like it either, but this is how languages work, I guess. There is little we can do at that point.

I'm in Bali now and can see where you are coming from.

This is def an age thing though. The older you get the more you want to settle (in general).

True.

