Ask HN: Understanding how companies can be structured

Recently, there has been a lot of news about how companies are structured. Most of this has been in regards to how they are structured to avoid paying taxes in certain countries. This has made me realise that I know almost nothing about how companies can be structured beyond simple limited liability companies, and very little about the laws governing these structures. My question is, what is a good way to start learning about this? Does this fall under accounting, or law? One way to phase this might be: "How would I become an expert in minimising tax obligations of companies?"