Tree Style Tabs for Pale Moon 27.1.0
github.com
richardboegli
1 hour ago
richardboegli
1 hour ago
Older versions of Tree Style Tabs no longer work with current version of Pale Moon.
So oinkoink made a quick fork and fixed it.
