Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: Which game engine is the easiest for a Beginner to learn?
1 point
by
Zerak
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
discuss
|
favorite
Hi, I'm a student that has been self-teaching coding for a while now. I'm trying to create a game just to challenge my capabilities.
If I were to develop a simple Android game, would Unity be a good choice?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: