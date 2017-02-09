Hacker News
California Farmers Backed Trump, but Now Fear Losing Field Workers
nytimes.com
pm24601
26 minutes ago
verroq
0 minutes ago
Wait these people that willingly hire illegal workers who are willing to work under minimum wage with little legal protection are worried their workers will be deported and will now have to pay higher wages?
