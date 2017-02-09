Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
California Farmers Backed Trump, but Now Fear Losing Field Workers (nytimes.com)
10 points by pm24601 26 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Wait these people that willingly hire illegal workers who are willing to work under minimum wage with little legal protection are worried their workers will be deported and will now have to pay higher wages?

