Ask HN: Seeking relaxing, cheap vacation spots for personal coding
Sometimes I'd like to just get away and code for fun. Any tips for finding a spot w/ decent Internet, low expenses, and minimal distractions?
I'm based in San Francisco, CA, but am open to traveling anywhere.
