It looks jarring to have a top bar that has such a high contrast with the rest of the page. Not to mention the color palette used is very...odd. Very off white and pure black (255, 255, 255) do not go well together. They could have at least made the entire site dark themed in which I doubt there would be so much drama around it.
https://twitter.com/mdo/status/830149416556191744
Most of these extensions popping up that revert GitHub's header to white are simply removing the `.header-dark` class which (currently) applies the dark styles and according to @mdo the styles will be permanently applied as a default.
The only way to revert them after this would be to reapply the old styles so if someone really wants that they might want to save them now.
At first I assumed this was part of an incremental change to go fully dark, although I'm not sure why they would release it part by part.
But then a tweet [0] seems to imply that it's not gonna happen anytime soon.
[0]: https://twitter.com/mdo/status/830210985512218624
