It looks jarring to have a top bar that has such a high contrast with the rest of the page. Not to mention the color palette used is very...odd. Very off white and pure black (255, 255, 255) do not go well together. They could have at least made the entire site dark themed in which I doubt there would be so much drama around it.
At first I assumed this was part of an incremental change to go fully dark, although I'm not sure why they would release it part by part.
But then a tweet [0] seems to imply that it's not gonna happen anytime soon.
[0]: https://twitter.com/mdo/status/830210985512218624
