Fix the GitHub Dark Menubar (github.com)
27 points by adamisntdead 22 minutes ago | 9 comments





I am baffled by how Github thought this was a meaningful design change.

It looks jarring to have a top bar that has such a high contrast with the rest of the page. Not to mention the color palette used is very...odd. Very off white and pure black (255, 255, 255) do not go well together. They could have at least made the entire site dark themed in which I doubt there would be so much drama around it.

To the GitHubbers reading this thread, I like the dark menubar. I thought it was a feature of GitHub Enterprise only though, to distinguish the two :) I guess not!

The dark bar itself isn't really the issue, I'm all for a dark layout for GitHub. But as it is right now, with the header being dark and the rest light, it just looks very jarring and distracting to me. Your attention keeps being pulled to the top bar, but that's not where the real content is.

At first I assumed this was part of an incremental change to go fully dark, although I'm not sure why they would release it part by part.

But then a tweet [0] seems to imply that it's not gonna happen anytime soon.

[0]: https://twitter.com/mdo/status/830210985512218624

So, what colour should the bike shed be?

Sorry to break the news but this is already done: https://github.com/DennisSnijder/MakeGithubGreatAgain

Why did they change it? It's so distracting now.

Why is this not a user preference? Double why can't I color it to the color theme that I would enjoy?

:) First time I saw the new dark menubar was on this repo

Srs.

