Two months ago I started my journey to learn to code and build my first app. The result is When To Surf, it tells you the best time to surf wherever you are. There’s been other surf apps like Magic Seaweed, but they’re not usable for beginners and require a manual to use. My app is very simple and easy.
I wrote more about it on Medium: https://medium.com/@AndreyAzimov/i-learned-to-code-and-build...
I’m interesting in your feedback.
