Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Yale will rename Calhoun College to honor Grace Hopper (nhregister.com)
48 points by daegloe 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite





A great choice! Grace Murray Hopper is an amazing inspiration not only for women but computer scientists in general.

reply


Grace Hopper on nanoseconds: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEpsKnWZrJ8

(excellently presented use of a visual aid to scale)

reply


Cracked me up - "remain concerned that we don’t do things that erase history" Salovey said.

reply


Renaming doesn't erase history, it makes history. The previous name and the renaming are part of the history of the named subject.

reply


Sure, if people look under the surface. However it is still sugarcoating history, hiding the bad people, and making it seem like the good people were always appreciated.

Maybe it is a fair sacrifice for the sake of redeeming the past.

It certainly is an interesting new kind of cultural war.

reply


Not sure why that's funny? It's a legitimate concern.

reply


No reason they can't rename something more appropriate after Calhoun, like a dumpster or sewage plant or something.

reply


I wondered, "Why does GFK_of_xmaspast feel so strongly about this person?" I hadn't known (or recalled) anything about John C. Calhoun.

Calhoun himself writes in 1837:

> But I take higher ground. I hold that in the present state of civilization, where two races of different origin, and distinguished by color, and other physical differences, as well as intellectual, are brought together, the relation now existing in the slaveholding States between the two, is, instead of an evil, a good–a positive good.

...

> Compare his condition with the tenants of the poor houses in the more civilized portions of Europe–look at the sick, and the old and infirm slave, on one hand, in the midst of his family and friends, under the kind superintending care of his master and mistress, and compare it with the forlorn and wretched condition of the pauper in the poorhouse.

reply


> She was on the team that developed the first computer language, “compiler,” in 1952

Yup, journalists at it again.

reply


The Education of a Computer, Grace Murray Hopper.

http://xover.mud.at/~marty/iug2/p243-hopper.pdf

I'm not sure what your objection is but she wrote this in 1952 and specifically used the words compiling routine.

reply


It's worded like she invented a language called "compiler", not that she worked on the first compiler for a programming language.

reply


How would you explain her significance to laypeople?

reply


I think tyteen4a03 is making light of specifically how the sentence was parsed. It was likely an editing or drafting error, because it should have originally been "... first computer language compiler in 1952." The article as presented currently makes it seem as if there's a programming language referred to by the name "compiler" that she helped develop.

reply


"Grace Hopper invented the concept that computers should be provided instructions that look more like human language instead of forcing programmers to translate their instructions into numbers manually."

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: