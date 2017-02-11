reply
(excellently presented use of a visual aid to scale)
Maybe it is a fair sacrifice for the sake of redeeming the past.
It certainly is an interesting new kind of cultural war.
Calhoun himself writes in 1837:
> But I take higher ground. I hold that in the present state of civilization, where two races of different origin, and distinguished by color, and other physical differences, as well as intellectual, are brought together, the relation now existing in the slaveholding States between the two, is, instead of an evil, a good–a positive good.
...
> Compare his condition with the tenants of the poor houses in the more civilized portions of Europe–look at the sick, and the old and infirm slave, on one hand, in the midst of his family and friends, under the kind superintending care of his master and mistress, and compare it with the forlorn and wretched condition of the pauper in the poorhouse.
Yup, journalists at it again.
http://xover.mud.at/~marty/iug2/p243-hopper.pdf
I'm not sure what your objection is but she wrote this in 1952 and specifically used the words compiling routine.
reply