About 20 years ago, somebody built a pair of robots which could move furniture. They were little forklifts which could cooperate. With one at each end of a couch or large object, they could lift and move things much bigger than the robots. Good idea, but too expensive at the time to get out of the lab. Today, that could work.
It was done with six axes of force sensing on the forks, and minimal communication. Both ends would get into a balanced lift position and push a little bit towards the other end. Then, the master end would do most of the planning and control. The other end just followed by maintaining the force situation - balanced lift and a little push towards the master end.
This would be a nice project today. Maybe even useful. Think of the Kiva platform with a forklift attachment.
I understand the appeal of DRY* and OPC* but doing PWM on the Pi (1, 2, or 3) is pretty straightforward when you read the code. It does require that you learn how to actually program the Pi at a much deeper way than you can with sticking to other people's Python modules but isn't that the point? Learning how to do this stuff?
* DRY (Don't Repeat Yourself), OPC (Other People's Code)
The idea was to put every piece of furniture on little platforms that can be driven around. The costs are quite prohibitive, especially for couches and other furniture that have to carry quite a load, the Mecanum Wheels on Aliexpress that can carry >100kg are very expensive and too large for my taste. If anyone has a better idea how to actually make this happen, i'd love to hear some ideas.
