Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook Has No First Amendment Right to Send Unauthorized Texts, Says Court (reason.com)
35 points by objections 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





What annoys me about Facebook is that:

* Production appear to be the only QA they do

* Most of the time _something_ doesn't work... then you come back and it suddenly works, then it's broken again

* The news feed is non-deterministic. You can refresh and see something completely different

* Features [like the one in question] are always "opt-out" or "on by default". The attitude is "force the user to use the new feature" rather than improving it until people _actually want_ to use it

I'm glad to see them get into hot water on that last point. I see this user-hostile "we know better than you" authoritarian attitude taking over quite a few tech companies.

reply


The news feed is non-deterministic. You can refresh and see something completely different

This always struck me as intentional. It gets you to refresh more and stay on the site longer hoping to get a little bit of something new.

reply


Facebook's attitude - "when Facebook forces itself on you, it's just good parenting".

reply


Facebook is borderline scammy with it's practices. I few months ago I made a mistake of installing Facebook Messenger (which is now only called "Messenger" in the Play Store) to communicate with a friend who was in town. To use the app I had to verify my phone number. When my friend left town, I removed the app. To my surprise, I kept receiving notifications from an app called "Messenger" which is not accidentally also how the SMS app in stock android is named. There is no way to disable it from my phone and after 15 minutes of looking around I could not find a way to fully disable it in the browser either. I could remove my phone number from the account entirely, but then I would not be able to use sms to recover my account. The best I could do was to set the maximum number of messages to 1 per day.

That, and you also can't change your relationship status to married retroactively without Facebook notifying every person in your contact list.

reply


On my dad's birthday, my aunt got one of those "reply 1 to post happy birthday" texts. She replied 1. And it posted 1 onto my dad's timeline, not happy birthday.

https://www.reddit.com/r/facebook/comments/2qbg9j/reply_1_to...

reply


Oh what a very well thought a and nicely implemented feature... Not

Typical of fb "new features". Annoying and half broken

reply


Version 2 posts "true" to the timeline.

reply


Is anyone from the TCPA bar here? How long does it typically take for a TCPA class action law suit to proceed?

The timing on this seems unfortunate (for professional TCPA claimants):

We have a president who might not like this law so much[1]. He also wants to reduce regulation (see his executive order). Ajit Pai has first amendment rights as one of his core issues[2]. I could, howe er, be incorrectly conflating Pai's conception of the first amendment and Facebook's.

Ready for a repeal of the TCPA? We could be headed that way.

[1]: Thorne v. Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

[2]: https://www.fcc.gov/about/leadership/ajit-pai

reply


> Facebook attorneys argued that the TCPA's allowed exceptions—for emergency communications and debt collectors

Debt collectors get a special exemption?

reply


I think it is because debt collection calls are regulated by a different law (the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act).

reply


They should charge a small amount of money to maintain a "Facebook account", and argue that responding "Happy Birthday!" is repayment of a debt via the increased ad exposure. The birthday reminders themselves also have a monetary value, based on the conversion rate.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: