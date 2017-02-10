* Production appear to be the only QA they do
* Most of the time _something_ doesn't work... then you come back and it suddenly works, then it's broken again
* The news feed is non-deterministic. You can refresh and see something completely different
* Features [like the one in question] are always "opt-out" or "on by default". The attitude is "force the user to use the new feature" rather than improving it until people _actually want_ to use it
I'm glad to see them get into hot water on that last point. I see this user-hostile "we know better than you" authoritarian attitude taking over quite a few tech companies.
This always struck me as intentional. It gets you to refresh more and stay on the site longer hoping to get a little bit of something new.
That, and you also can't change your relationship status to married retroactively without Facebook notifying every person in your contact list.
Typical of fb "new features". Annoying and half broken
The timing on this seems unfortunate (for professional TCPA claimants):
We have a president who might not like this law so much[1]. He also wants to reduce regulation (see his executive order). Ajit Pai has first amendment rights as one of his core issues[2]. I could, howe er, be incorrectly conflating Pai's conception of the first amendment and Facebook's.
Ready for a repeal of the TCPA? We could be headed that way.
[1]: Thorne v. Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
[2]: https://www.fcc.gov/about/leadership/ajit-pai
Debt collectors get a special exemption?
