Show HN: Beehive – An open source IFTTT powered by Go's templating engine (github.com)
61 points by mueslix 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





This looks amazing. Thank you for making it available as open source -- I can see how a vibrant community could ensure quality and up to date modules.

I recently tried to use this kind of system to pipe news from facebook pages into an RSS feed. Impossible. Facebook hand-picks which developers get API access, and only allows ultra-restricted usage, so for example there's no way they would allow API access for a generic Beehive user, even just for reading public posts.

Want to scrape data from the HTML? They aggressively detect anything that may or may not be automated, and give you a CAPTCHA.

I see it as yet another abuse of their monopoly position. So many artists post public updates exclusively to this platform, and this is exploited to make sure everyone stays locked in and is forced to use facebook directly, ads included. Even the slightest competition would make it obvious how ridiculous this is, but the current monopoly is self-perpetuating.

Facebook doesnt hand pick anyone to its api.

just create a facebook app (no approval needed), have users sign in to that app to get their access token. then use the api posts endpoint to get all posts from any page. its that simple

Since you would self-host your own Beehive instance, there's luckily a way around that: create your own Facebook app for development (you will never publish it) and use its tokens to connect your Beehive with it.

That being said, there's no Facebook Hive yet (any takers?), but that's exactly how it works with the Twitter Hive.

Quite interesting that this just been posted.

I have to produce an events application with a UI similar to this: http://i.imgur.com/e0R1Kp5.png

The UI is already done, so that's not the reason for the post.

My question is, on the backend, is there a pattern I can use to easily execute the steps?

I know there is a combination of logic, cron, a MQ and a db to hold the flow. But I am unsure on how best to approach the development of this framework.

Probably if someone is passing by and you've built something like this. I'd love your input as I'm a bit unsure how to proceed.

I'd really like best practice and implement something that is robust!

Thanks

