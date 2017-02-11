Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel Suddenly Serious About Neuromorphic Chip Future (nextplatform.com)
The article misses the core issue: neural network architectures are still in flux, with extensive research into every aspect of architectures. "Neuromorphic" chips are essentially hardwired for one architecture, which makes so power efficient but less flexible. While it's too early for chipmakers to commit to a fixed neuromorphic design, they are all certainly exploring the space.

Meanwhile, the major upcoming AI processors are taking two directions: larger numbers of simplified GPU-type cores (such as NVIDIA Xavier and Intel's Lake Crest/Nervana chips), and FPGAs.

Simplifying GPU cores means lower precision as fp32 and fp64 are overkill for neural networks and take up lots of silicon. The current NVIDIA Pascal added fp16 and byte operations like the DP4A convolution instruction[1]. Even smaller precision is practical (down to 1 bit with XNORnet[2], and the DoReFa paper[3] gives an excellent summary of the falloff in accuracy as you go to 8-4-2-1 bits for weights, activations, and gradients).

