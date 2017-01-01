Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?
22 points by tylerpachal 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 42 comments | favorite
I live in Toronto, Canada and work as a Software Engineer for a medium-sized startup. Overall I like it here; but I am in my mid-twenties and since I don't really have anything tying me to Toronto (I just rent an apartment and don't own much furniture or a car) I often find myself wondering/fantasizing about other places I could move to for work.

I hear Colorado and Texas are good spots for software engineers, and places in Europe sound nice as well. I worked a contract in South Korea and had a good time there but can't see myself living in Asia long term.

If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?






Currently in California looking to get out. It's too expensive, too crowded. The state of California is beautiful but laws and people ruined the whole thing. I feel like we don't have enough privacy here, we live on top of each other even outside of the main cities.

If you're coming from Toronto I think the weather is not your main concern... So definitely avoid California. You'll get a higher paid job and will spend the extra money into taxes, housing, etc. So it's all fake here people don't save more money (we're all cash poor in Cali).

Texas is the best alternative to California in my opinion. It's warm(er), you get more space and privacy for less, people are actually nicer (especially around the Austin area) and the food is amazing. I've always thought Texas was the craziest place on earth but after visiting a couple of times I totally see myself staying over there for a few years.

I went to the OpenStack summit in austin last year and really loved the city. I live in the south west of the UK, which although can be nice for 4+ months of the year, I am really pretty sick of the winters now. Its just dark, wet, cold and what daylight exists during the day, is overcast with a grey sky.

It was not just the weather that I liked in Austin I should mention, but also the culture and people. Really loved the place.

I have trouble recommending Texas--even Austin. Personally I pretty much hate the climate for much of the year and it's not an ideal spot for most of the outdoor activities that I favor.

Other than the West Coast, I'd probably advocate for either New England or Colorado.

If you move to the US, make sure you factor in Health Insurance costs that can cost anywhere from a few hundred to few thousand per month.

If I could move anywhere for a tech job, I will go with Hong Kong (a bit biased as I lived there once already). Technically, it is China but they have their own economy and Hong Kong is an awesome place. Yes, housing is expensive but everything else is cheap and quality of living can be outstanding. If you are single, HK can be a great place.

EDIT: I realized that my context was not clear when I talked about healthcare costs. I was assuming that OP may not have a regular job where employer covers most of the premiums. If the OP was on their own (freelancer etc), then the costs are definitely in the hundreds to few thousand per month. But even if you have employer sponsored plan, it can cost you a couple of hundred easily depending on the type of plan. If you are married with kids, then add more.

Not sure why anyone would downvote this. It's a valid concern for anyone coming from Europe or other places with universal healthcare and whereas most tech companies in the US offers healthcare, many small ones don't and if you start your own company it's a big issue.

Health insurance in the US is around 70 to 100 dollars a month depending on your company and plan.

Working for a major tech company, just my wife and I on my plan and us being young with no health issues, I paid $500/mo last year. I switched to an HSA this year as I don't think we got our money's worth from the old plan, but you can certainly rack up quite a big insurance bill. The only time I've ever had it be under $100/mo is before I got married.

I just quit my job and moved to COBRA (which continues my current insurance for 18mo). My out of pocket is 21k per year for spouse, baby and me.

If you are starting a company be ready to pay at least 7k for insurance for yourself.

We pay $805/month as a family of three. My company pays an additional $1376/month on our behalf.

If it's a big company, and if it's just you...

It never gets to be a few thousand even if you have a family of 6.

You are incorrect. The tech companiew here, even the small ones have best in class insurance coverage. Most companies cost anywhere from 1000 to 4000 per year for only the primary employee, many others add much more on for dependants.

You're still assuming a big company. Imagine you work for a startup and have to purchase insurance on an exchange.

Teachers tend to work for rather large companies. We just call them public schools.


I'm really not assuming big company, I'm assuming teacher.


You've been saying company, and the GP set the context of company, but okay, fine. Big organization: company, not-for-profit, union, government, etc.


> anywhere from a few hundred to few thousand per month.

This isn't true

An unsubsidized silver plan (i.e. on an exchange) for a family of four can run into the thousands.

If you are US-based and remote, I would recommend taking a serious look at the US Virgin Islands. I would explain further but I'm currently sitting on the beach :)

If the criteria is "for a tech job", then move to San Francisco. The environment here and the learning on offer is unparalleled. And when I say learning I mean good, bad, indifferent, easy, hard, etc.

This is not to say you can't get those elsewhere, but the density here makes it more likely and more intense. A few years at a couple of SF tech companies is a decade of experience elsewhere. The tech companies here are in all different industries, sizes, stacks.

I say that coming from Australia, living full-time in SF - and still openly struggling with the lifestyle here now and then.

If you're trying to balance lifestyle, then I'd follow the other comments here -- Melbourne and Sydney are both terrific cites, great lifestyle and accessible culturally, but still different enough for North Americans to be interesting. The tech scene is still early, but growing rapidly. I haven't spent much time in Austin, but that feels like it may have similar attributes.

I quite like Denver/Boulder and Seattle too, but you might find that's not a huge enough departure from Toronto.

If you like big cities, New York or London might suit. If you're not a fan, then you'll be paying all the big city costs (rent, lifestyle) and getting zero back. London can be particularly tough. London might be worth it if you want a base to explore Europe. Otherwise can be a hard city to live.

Western Europe could be fun too, but the tech scene is much more varied and patchy. If you're looking at, say, Paris or Berlin, then you'd really need a passion for those cities. Plus I'd also suggest you'd want to narrow down to the 2-3 companies that you'd want to work for there -- i.e. the company first, the city second.

See also: https://hired.com/state-of-salaries-2017

I'm very happy working remote and living in the heart of Vienna, Austria, which was voted best city to live in a couple of times in a row: http://www.businessinsider.com/what-life-is-like-in-vienna-2...

Boulder (or Denver) is pretty great if you like hiking, skiing/snowboarding, rock climbing, or just generally being outside.

I currently live in Boulder and with the amount of sitting I do it's nice to be so close to nature. I've gone skiing ~20 times this season and will be transitioning to trail running in the spring.

I haven't spent a lot of time there but, if I had no ties to anyplace else, I'd very seriously consider that area. I'd miss the ocean but it pretty much ticks all the other checkboxes.

Looking to relocate to South Korea or Singapore.I have worked in Singapore and absolutely loved that place. If anyone is looking for a devops engineer for nix or windows please hit me up.

The pacific coast is amazing and gorgeous. I would not necessarily want to live in a major city (SF or LA) but would want to be within a couple hours driving distance. But a house on the beach? yes please.

Really, anywhere where there is lots of nature and the illusion of seclusion.

> illusion of seclusion

Brilliant!

Back home to Ireland. My heart never left, but my wife couldn't really make a living there. So I am in the USA.

While the circumstances of the original poster are different, this is a sentiment that I personally relate to. I have ties to the place I live in beyond my work and "cool tech. people". I'm willing to make some amount of sacrifice on the job/tech/earning front just to maintain these. That's the way I'd approach this.

To be honest, as I get older: rural Northeastern Ontario where I grew up gets more appealing. Internet access and the good-tasting-beer scene has gotten much better. And these days anything I'd want to shop for I can get delivered. The perks are reasonable housing costs and easy access to outdoor activities: own your own lake? Why not!

(This said after working in Kitchener-Waterloo, Toronto, Ottawa, London UK, Manila. And visiting many more places. A second place would be somewhere rural but close to a ski hill, Collingwood or Charlevoix or the BC interior.)

I visited Colorado (Denver) on a business trip and fell in love with it. Would certainly move there if the conditions arose.

Japan. The perfect blend of high-tech metropolis and rural solitude, and chock full of stuff you just can't get anywhere else.

Think of yourself in 5-10 years from now. Where do you want to be career wise and relationship wise? Then backtrack from that and do the first step to make it happen. You're very lucky to not be tied to a specific location so use that to your advantage!

In SoCal now which is very nice, but other places that come to mind for differing reasons are:

Asheville, North Carolina

Knoxville, Tennessee

Detroit, Michigan

Charleston, South Carolina

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Edinburgh, Scotland. Visited twice and I loved the city.

i think this will help clear up some reality: https://www.expatistan.com/cost-of-living

This only lists major cities. If you want to save money, don't live in a major city.

Worked in China, Ireland, US and Australia. Moved to Nepal days after the earthquake hit to be closer to my wife's family. Love it here, completely different pace and way of life. Highly recommended it to any digital nomads who want to come work, visit or trek.

Montana, but I'm already here so life is great.

If I could work 100% remote? Back home in northwest Maine. It's beautiful, it's cheap, I know everyone, my family is all there, there's a ton of stuff to do outside, it'd be a great place to raise children. It's home, and always will be.

In case you missed it:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13298734

Australia, certainly, just not sure where. Sydney is great but it's way too expensive and I hear dreadful things about the commute. Adelaide is a lovely city but perhaps a bit too dull for a young adult couple.

I've heard good things about Perth and Brisbane but haven't had the chance to visit them yet.

Otherwise I'm happy to stay in upstate New York. It may be cold half the time and gray for even more, but there's also a comfort in having roots in one of the best places in the world to deal with climate change.

Love my job in Germany, but as Nomad, the best places where I lived were Portugal and Australia. I would go for Portugal, since it's not isolated in the Pacific.

