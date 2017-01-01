|
|Ask HN: If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?
|
22 points by tylerpachal 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 42 comments | favorite
|I live in Toronto, Canada and work as a Software Engineer for a medium-sized startup. Overall I like it here; but I am in my mid-twenties and since I don't really have anything tying me to Toronto (I just rent an apartment and don't own much furniture or a car) I often find myself wondering/fantasizing about other places I could move to for work.
I hear Colorado and Texas are good spots for software engineers, and places in Europe sound nice as well. I worked a contract in South Korea and had a good time there but can't see myself living in Asia long term.
If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
If you're coming from Toronto I think the weather is not your main concern... So definitely avoid California. You'll get a higher paid job and will spend the extra money into taxes, housing, etc. So it's all fake here people don't save more money (we're all cash poor in Cali).
Texas is the best alternative to California in my opinion. It's warm(er), you get more space and privacy for less, people are actually nicer (especially around the Austin area) and the food is amazing. I've always thought Texas was the craziest place on earth but after visiting a couple of times I totally see myself staying over there for a few years.
reply