Ask HN: If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?

I live in Toronto, Canada and work as a Software Engineer for a medium-sized startup. Overall I like it here; but I am in my mid-twenties and since I don't really have anything tying me to Toronto (I just rent an apartment and don't own much furniture or a car) I often find myself wondering/fantasizing about other places I could move to for work. I hear Colorado and Texas are good spots for software engineers, and places in Europe sound nice as well. I worked a contract in South Korea and had a good time there but can't see myself living in Asia long term. If you could move anywhere for a tech job, where would you go?