Ask HN: How much ReactNative developers cost?
6 points by dmitryame 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
I need to build an in-house development team for a product which was originally built in ReactNative by a consultants firm. Can anyone share their experiences, how much a ReactNative developer can cost on average?





