Ask HN: What happens to speeding tickets after driverless?

In a fully autonomous car you can make the argument that a world-class expert is doing its best to provide a safe ride and adapt to conditions. Police depts will claim that traffic stops provide a preventative effect on violent crime. Activists will claim that they lack probable cause in most cases, that radar guns don't work when there's more than one car in the line of sight, or that terry stops support civil forfeiture (i.e. asset seizure). Will the ticket system fade away? What will take its place? (video surveillance inside all cars?).