Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What happens to speeding tickets after driverless?
1 point by awinter-py 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
In a fully autonomous car you can make the argument that a world-class expert is doing its best to provide a safe ride and adapt to conditions.

Police depts will claim that traffic stops provide a preventative effect on violent crime. Activists will claim that they lack probable cause in most cases, that radar guns don't work when there's more than one car in the line of sight, or that terry stops support civil forfeiture (i.e. asset seizure).

Will the ticket system fade away? What will take its place? (video surveillance inside all cars?).






Excellent question by the OP. Civil Forfeiture is an issue when not done for the right reasons. If compliance is made absolute by driverless cars for the rules of the road( traffic based) then apart from not needing traffic cops is the least of our worries. I would suggest reading cory doctorows work on this subject. http://this.deakin.edu.au/culture/car-wars You are right to worry about constant surveilance. Who controls the ID layer to activate these cars will be paramount.

there might be an ID check everytime someone enters a self driving car, which lets be honest will be shared most of the time. So it may be sold to us as an easy payment system. Frictionless as the SV people say.

Absolute compliance with a set of rules will bring about change in the way we think about results of non compliance

reply


Wrote that quite fast banging out the words, which means the grammar will be shoddy. Just shows how pertinent the issue is

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: