|Ask HN: What happens to speeding tickets after driverless?
1 point by awinter-py 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|In a fully autonomous car you can make the argument that a world-class expert is doing its best to provide a safe ride and adapt to conditions.
Police depts will claim that traffic stops provide a preventative effect on violent crime. Activists will claim that they lack probable cause in most cases, that radar guns don't work when there's more than one car in the line of sight, or that terry stops support civil forfeiture (i.e. asset seizure).
Will the ticket system fade away? What will take its place? (video surveillance inside all cars?).
there might be an ID check everytime someone enters a self driving car, which lets be honest will be shared most of the time. So it may be sold to us as an easy payment system. Frictionless as the SV people say.
Absolute compliance with a set of rules will bring about change in the way we think about results of non compliance
