Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Want to Make a Lie Seem True? Say It Again. And Again. And Again
(
wired.com
)
3 points
by
varunvkrishnan
9 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
CuriouslyC
6 minutes ago
Better than saying it over and over is to imagine the scenario of the lie repeatedly. Memory is malleable, and this actually creates "false" memories.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply