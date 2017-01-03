Hacker News
4 Kinds of Dystopia: Orwellian, Huxleyan, Kafkaesque and Phildickian
expressiveegg.org
9 points
by
penfold
1 hour ago
danharaj
7 minutes ago
Omelas deserves an honorable mention: a dystopia where a small minority are abused and forced to suffer in an otherwise pleasant society. It's already here.
reply
