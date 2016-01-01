Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Posix Has Become Outdated, Usenix(2016) [pdf] (columbia.edu)
15 points by pjmlp 46 minutes ago | 3 comments





I know people tend to hold up POSIX compliance as something that's of utmost importance, but from my conversations with Bionic's maintainers, there's an awful lot of cruft and poor designs in some of the POSIX APIs.

POSIX compliance is important if you value portability - especially for business critical systems (e.g. you want your bank's transaction processing data to work on IBM Z/Series's UNIX, whatever Linux distro they use, and say... SunOS).

My main takeaway from the article is POSIX is too antiquated and anemic as a "system API" - however I'm surprised the article doesn't seem to touch upon the shortcoming's of POSIX as it relates to the UNIX design philosophy - and that's my personal main concern regarding *nix's future development course - should we continue to uphold "everything is a file", ioctl(), and piping text-streams as the best way to advance the art?

Coming from a modern Windows developer experience - I think there's a great deal to be learned from the failures of the vaporware "object-oriented operating system" concepts of the mid-1990s and how the concept has been resurrected in the form of PowerShell object-piping and WinMD today.

That said, UNIX and GNU/Linux have always evolved in small steps - pretty much every great-leap-forward is doomed to failure to continual controversy (see systemd) so maybe they're not the right place to test new design concepts - but some new OS will - and eventually that OS will supersede Linux in the way many people believe Rust will replace C++.

I don't know enough about the POSIX APIs to comment with any authority on that, but I certainly wouldn't be surprised if a long running software project that has been required to stay largely backwards compatible as it evolved has become crufty.

However, the importance of POSIX isn't really to do with specific design details, but rather because it aids in software portability. This is still a desirable trait. In other words, the answer is to design a better portability solution (N.B. For anyone thinking of posting it, the XKCD standards link is not relevant here, you'd want to design something that had support from key stakeholders before it was implemented, there's no requirement to fragment the market).

