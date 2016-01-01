reply
My main takeaway from the article is POSIX is too antiquated and anemic as a "system API" - however I'm surprised the article doesn't seem to touch upon the shortcoming's of POSIX as it relates to the UNIX design philosophy - and that's my personal main concern regarding *nix's future development course - should we continue to uphold "everything is a file", ioctl(), and piping text-streams as the best way to advance the art?
Coming from a modern Windows developer experience - I think there's a great deal to be learned from the failures of the vaporware "object-oriented operating system" concepts of the mid-1990s and how the concept has been resurrected in the form of PowerShell object-piping and WinMD today.
That said, UNIX and GNU/Linux have always evolved in small steps - pretty much every great-leap-forward is doomed to failure to continual controversy (see systemd) so maybe they're not the right place to test new design concepts - but some new OS will - and eventually that OS will supersede Linux in the way many people believe Rust will replace C++.
However, the importance of POSIX isn't really to do with specific design details, but rather because it aids in software portability. This is still a desirable trait. In other words, the answer is to design a better portability solution (N.B. For anyone thinking of posting it, the XKCD standards link is not relevant here, you'd want to design something that had support from key stakeholders before it was implemented, there's no requirement to fragment the market).
