Network-enabled web based ANSi art application (437.rocks)
2 points by nosuchthing 38 minutes ago





Thanks, this looks fun and useful. It is worth checking out the artwork created by members of http://blocktronics.org to get a feel for the type of art that this tool is intended to help with, and for inspiration.

reply


This is by Andy Herbert[1] of BlockTronics[2]

[1] https://github.com/andyherbert/ansiedit

[2] http://blocktronics.org/projects/

reply




