Network-enabled web based ANSi art application
(
437.rocks
)
2 points
by
nosuchthing
38 minutes ago
|
sagebird
7 minutes ago
Thanks, this looks fun and useful. It is worth checking out the artwork created by members of
http://blocktronics.org
to get a feel for the type of art that this tool is intended to help with, and for inspiration.
nosuchthing
37 minutes ago
This is by Andy Herbert[1] of BlockTronics[2]
[1]
https://github.com/andyherbert/ansiedit
[2]
http://blocktronics.org/projects/
