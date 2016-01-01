Hacker News
Formally Proofed Secure and Private Single Sign-On for the Web
spresso.me
zie
57 minutes ago
A talk about Web SSO from the authors of SPRESSO is available from 33C3 [0] talking about OATH, OpenID Connect, Mozilla Persona and their solution(SPRESSO) for secure, private formally proofed SSO.
[0]
http://ftp.halifax.rwth-aachen.de/ccc/congress/2016/webm-hd/...
