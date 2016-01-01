Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Formally Proofed Secure and Private Single Sign-On for the Web (spresso.me)
1 point by zie 59 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





A talk about Web SSO from the authors of SPRESSO is available from 33C3 [0] talking about OATH, OpenID Connect, Mozilla Persona and their solution(SPRESSO) for secure, private formally proofed SSO.

[0] http://ftp.halifax.rwth-aachen.de/ccc/congress/2016/webm-hd/...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: