Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
News API – A JSON API for live news and blog headlines (newsapi.org)
2 points by jonbaer 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This looks interesting. Curious what the imagined use case for this might be? My first thoughts ran towards data analysis. But would love to hear any other perspectives.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: