News API – A JSON API for live news and blog headlines
(
newsapi.org
)
2 points
by
jonbaer
32 minutes ago
nstart
20 minutes ago
This looks interesting. Curious what the imagined use case for this might be? My first thoughts ran towards data analysis. But would love to hear any other perspectives.
