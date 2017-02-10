Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Amazon Owned Alexa Analytics Reads +50% NYT and WaPo Traffic from China (ricolahnews.com)
9 points by fastermind 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Alexa is not a reliable source for traffic reporting. It is based on toolbar installs and potentially some A9 advertising data.

Why would traffic matter at all? If NYTimes wanted more ad page views they would just remove the 10 article cap on US traffic. If this was a chance at them trying to pad traffic numbers then any US based advertiser would easily see the origin of the traffic and not pay for it.

Is this click fraud or actual readership?

It's real - someone needs to keep publishing this stuff and MSM won't

