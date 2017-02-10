Why would traffic matter at all? If NYTimes wanted more ad page views they would just remove the 10 article cap on US traffic. If this was a chance at them trying to pad traffic numbers then any US based advertiser would easily see the origin of the traffic and not pay for it.
