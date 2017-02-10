Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
It’s about 50 degrees warmer than normal near the North Pole, yet again (washingtonpost.com)
22 points by ramonvillasante 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





So what's the excuse from the denialists today about why we shouldn't worry?

Just as cold weather in the winter doesn't disprove global warming. A warm day at the North pole doesn't prove it either. Weather != Climate.

A single cold day doesn't disprove global warming. An entire winter worth of cold days kind of does.

Likewise, a single day of warmth doesn't prove global warming. An entire winter of warm days does.

>"Extreme temperature spikes such as this one have occurred multiple times in the past two winters, whereas they only previously occurred once or twice per decade in historical records"

It sounds like this is becoming a trend, which is what is worrisome.

> While this week’s sharp temperature spike resulted from the arrangement of these intense weather systems, scientists say such spikes are probably becoming more frequent and intense. Rising greenhouse-gas concentrations are increasing average temperatures and shrinking Arctic sea ice. Earlier this week, the National Snow and Ice Data Center reported January Arctic sea levels were the lowest on record.

This entire paragraph is why people deny global warming.

They admit we don't know if this is unusual. In fact we know it's a normal occurance, just it's 'probably' happening more often yet.... jump to Global Warming.

This is not science, this is politics and it's why people go hard the other way.

If you think this is not science, your conception of what science is is flawed. People deny anthropogenic global warming because they don't want to look at the details, take the time to really understand the issues.

Most people have no clue about anything going on around them except for what pays the bills (and even then). I was listening to some random radio host telling how "stupid" doctors and healthcare administrators are, that we should be concentrating our efforts on "prevention" rather than fitting a brand new hip onto a 96 year old person. He then went on to cite cancer patients in particular: we should not cure cancer, we should prevent it. His recommendation? "Preventative" MRI and SCANs for everybody over 30, because these would help "detect cancer" earlier.

I don't have to explain to you how clueless that man is/was. But there you have it. The general population is clueless about everything and people speak out of their asses all the time. So in a sense, you were right, but it's the other way around: the problem is politics and human nature, not science.

Unfortunately, we don't have the luxury of running a double-blind placebo controlled trial on the relationship between CO2 emissions and the climate.

Venus already gave evidence. The Mariner missions gave us the atmospheric observations that clued us in to the possibility of CO2 as a greenhouse gas in the first place.

