|
|Ask HN: Best C#/.Net resources?
|
1 point by paloaltokid 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
|Hi HN, I'm about to start on a project involving C# and .Net. I've worked with these technologies in the past but it's now been many years since I last touched them. Now trying to orient myself around the best practices, tools, etc.
Anything you'd like to recommend? Favorite books, screencasts, courses? Awesome tools & libraries?
Thanks in advance!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
reply