Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Best C#/.Net resources?
1 point by paloaltokid 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Hi HN, I'm about to start on a project involving C# and .Net. I've worked with these technologies in the past but it's now been many years since I last touched them. Now trying to orient myself around the best practices, tools, etc.

Anything you'd like to recommend? Favorite books, screencasts, courses? Awesome tools & libraries?

Thanks in advance!






What kind of application is it?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: