> Procter & Gamble, with brands including Gillette, Crest and Charmin, is the biggest advertiser in the United States, spending $2.4 billion in marketing last year, according to Kantar Media.
In other words, P&G is setting $2.4b (3% of the Education Department's budget, FWIW) on fire every year to fight over the fixed-size market for commodity goods like disposable razors, toothpaste, and toilet paper. I don't see how this ends well.
