Microservices on ECS rolling update challenge

Hi, I am working on the ECS cloud deployment for migrating monolith to microservices. In the website https://convox.com/blog/ecs-challenges/ the challenges are outlined very well. Could anyone please provide information about how did you solved the challenge of Rolling Deploys especially to maintain 2 versions. Did we need to create new ecs service for every version? Use api gateway to manage version? What are the best practices? Thanks Vaibhav V