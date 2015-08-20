Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Do DMT Users See Insects from a Parallel Universe? (wisc.edu)
48 points by quakeguy 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





There is some evidence that seems to indicate that the humans have an evolved "built in" reaction to snake/snake like patterns:

http://www.psychologicalscience.org/journals/cd/12_1/Ohman.c...

As reptiles, snakes may have signified deadly threats in the environment of early mammals. We review findings suggesting that snakes remain special stimuli for humans. Intense snake fear is prevalent in both humans and other primates. Humans and monkeys learn snake fear more easily than fear of most other stimuli through direct or vicarious conditioning. Neither the elicitation nor the conditioning of snake fear in humans requires that snakes be consciously perceived; rather, both processes can occur with masked stimuli. Humans tend to perceive illusory correlations between snakes and aversive stimuli, and their attention is automatically captured by snakes in complex visual displays. Together, these and other findings delineate an evolved fear module in the brain. This module is selectively and automatically activated by once-threatening stimuli, is relatively encapsulated from cognition, and derives from specialized neural circuitry.

This makes sense, as humans have co-evolved along venomous snakes for presumably a very long time.

Is it possible that when drug users of a wide variety of backgrounds report similar hallucinations (here insects), it taps into similar mechanisms, activating neural pathways that deal with the recognition of insects?

reply


Interesting that Satan is described as a "serpent" in the Old Testament.

reply


I saw these weird drapes folded around me that were brown, green, and white stripes. They were gently heaving, and I knew that they were living creatures that were watching over me. I didn't take enough to have a full breakthrough, but in that moment I was certain that I was dying, with all of my consciousness welled up into my head, as if that's all I was. When I came to and regained awareness of my limbs, I was relieved to feel tears on my face because I guess that meant I was still alive. For a couple of weeks I wondered if I really had died. The feeling was that strong. Now, I think that's absurd, but still a tiny part wonders...

The lesson learned was that I needed to start questioning my convictions more. Just "feeling sure" isn't enough to certain of something. I try to maintain a little bit of skepticism and doubt toward every thing these days.

reply


Drugs are illegal because the illuminati don't want humans to know of the lizard pope. That was in years past. The pope is human and the president is a turd. But look at that law and order suddenly raining down... DMT users right now can't even report their visions because of the power of the state and who want's to tell people about the turd-human they saw while tripping?

reply


I'll take what you're having.

reply


The more common term is "entities" or "elves"-and I can't really say I've ever seen them.

reply


SG-1 fixed this once...

reply


Do people of all cultures see insects, or is it just westerners on DMT?

For example, I've heard that schizophrenia manifests itself in different ways across cultures. Voices are almost always negative/destructive in western cultures, but often times take on playful manners in non-western cultures.

reply


What if someone was raised without ever having seen an insect?

reply


https://www.quantamagazine.org/20150820-the-case-for-complex...

Sorry had to do it.

reply


So, assuming you mean to imply that DMT "insects" are real creatures composed of dark matter, such a being would still be affected by Earth's gravity if it was nearby, even if it couldn't interact with our "normal" matter at all. This seems to imply that it would be pulled through the surface of the earth, towards the center.

So if any of you see intelligent insects walking around on your next DMT trip, ask them how they keep from being sucked into the planet.

reply


>So if any of you see intelligent insects walking around on your next DMT trip, ask them how they keep from being sucked into the planet.

Obviously, they have non-Euclidean wings which hold them aloft on the luminiferous aether.

reply


No apologies needed, we get it right. :)

reply


Lol, no apologies needed. Unless you're Canadian, in which case it's customary. Wonder what those scientists would have to say about dark matter in the midst of a DMT bender. Can they get NSF funds for that?

reply


[flagged]


You've had nothing constructive to say in this thread. Why don't you chill? No one is causing any harm here except you.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: