I couldn't find any prior mention of this coin on HN. It looks like an interesting idea - proof-of-stake, UBI-style distribution - where the Grantcoin Foundation uses it's funds to "back the value of Grantcoin currency on markets where it trades" - but I can't find a more detailed explanation of what that means.
(There's a few longer documents on their page I haven't had time to go over - maybe in there?)
reply
I couldn't find any prior mention of this coin on HN. It looks like an interesting idea - proof-of-stake, UBI-style distribution - where the Grantcoin Foundation uses it's funds to "back the value of Grantcoin currency on markets where it trades" - but I can't find a more detailed explanation of what that means.
(There's a few longer documents on their page I haven't had time to go over - maybe in there?)
reply