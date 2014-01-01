Hacker News
The Curse of Smart People (2014)
19 points
by
luu
59 minutes ago
BrailleHunting
3 minutes ago
Perhaps "smart" is too un-nuanced by conflating the real performance of many types of intelligence areas (social, emotional, political, spatial, logical, etc.) into a singular narrow attribution based on brief interactions? (Also yet another example highlighting where language constrains thinking.) And therefore the overvaluing of maximizing possession of one strength at the detriment of avoiding complementary strengths in other areas? Effectively, a personality monoculture where greater personality diversity would likely have tangible benefits (leadership, sales, marketing, strategy, design, etc.)
Animats
9 minutes ago
The author may have been headed somewhere with that idea, but he didn't get there.
