Ellie – An Elm Live Editor
(
humblespark.com
)
37 points
by
bpierre
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
napsterbr
18 minutes ago
Nice! (Still wouldn't trade it for my favorite editor + hot reload, but this kind of app help people get on board)
Elm made me enjoy frontend development again. Can't recommend it enough.
reply
jnbiche
6 minutes ago
Cool, now if there were Vim bindings, I could really use it for something fun (don't have the patience to use arrow keys + mouse). Even crude bindings covering the basic Vi command. Anyone know what are they using for the text editor? If it's something like CodeMirror, adding Vi bindings is pretty trivial.
reply
lukewestby
3 minutes ago
It is codemirror! We'll put this on the roadmap.
reply
innocentoldguy
3 minutes ago
Ellie has been quite helpful in my efforts to convert my company to Elm, so many thanks to its creators.
reply
sdroadie
7 minutes ago
Seems really well-suited towards teaching functional programming.
reply
madnight
28 minutes ago
Definitely better than
http://elm-lang.org/try
reply
