Ellie – An Elm Live Editor (humblespark.com)
Nice! (Still wouldn't trade it for my favorite editor + hot reload, but this kind of app help people get on board)

Elm made me enjoy frontend development again. Can't recommend it enough.

Cool, now if there were Vim bindings, I could really use it for something fun (don't have the patience to use arrow keys + mouse). Even crude bindings covering the basic Vi command. Anyone know what are they using for the text editor? If it's something like CodeMirror, adding Vi bindings is pretty trivial.

It is codemirror! We'll put this on the roadmap.

Ellie has been quite helpful in my efforts to convert my company to Elm, so many thanks to its creators.

Seems really well-suited towards teaching functional programming.

Definitely better than http://elm-lang.org/try

