How do we actually get there? Is "just" changing zoning actually enough? Is there a case study? Over what time-frame? With what downsides?
NIMBYism isn't a magical spell cast by Satan: it's an organic outgrowth of people's incentives. What is the way around it? I don't believe that then 1,001st reiteration of the advantages of mixed use developments is the answer. What kind of compromises work to keep NIMBYism from obstructing all of these developments?
reply
Changing zoning and eliminating minimum parking requirements, height limitations and setbacks is a good start.
Case studies? Towns in the US before zoning, and much of modern Europe?
Politically... it's a much tougher problem. People are used to their 'burbs and feel they have a right to tell other people what to do with their own land.
Signing up for organizations like the various YIMBY groups, Strong Towns, and so on is probably a good first step.
If you don't have a local YIMBY group - make one!
http://newworldeconomics.com/the-eco-metropolis/
and the other articles on that site give some ideas about how to make it work.
This is why people are now becoming skeptical of new construction, new neighborhoods in the Bay Area. For a San Francisco example, check out the new mission bay developments. The area still feels dangerous and empty. Not enough realistic businesses - there is no legitimate reason to be on the street, other than wanting to 'hang out' in public spaces.
Once Mission Bay becomes a nightlife draw, with a mix of uses - like the Castro or Polk for example - then it will be an example of something done well. Until then, nope.
https://williamhe4planning.files.wordpress.com/2013/03/sf_ci...
But almost all modern buildings I've seen, both residential and commercial, have huge lobbies. This means the shops are very thinly distributed at street-level, even in downtown areas with tall skyscrapers.
Its still too early to tell if Mission Bay is a success or not. Most of the housing here is either still in the development pipeline[0,1,2] or just finished within the last 1-2 years. Mission Rock [1] is probably the most ambitious and likely to draw crowds. Also, the 4th street retail area is just starting to sprout up with shops. It just takes time for neighborhoods to develop.
0: http://www.onemissionbay.com/
1: http://www.missionrock.com/
2: http://www.dbarchitect.com/project_detail/161/FIVE88%20Workf...
Perhaps an argument could be made that, this time, architects have finally gotten smart about the failures of designed spaces.
The classic critique being "Notes on a Synthesis of Form": https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0674627512/ref=oh_aui_deta...
I confess to not having fully read my copy of this book yet, so I cannot offer a rousing rebuttal to a 'better designed space'.
The neighborhood ends up being filled with people rushing home after work, and since it isnt a mixed area, ie: not many families, the after-dark streets seem dangerous.
I used to live right near Laguna and Market, and the amount of how much traffic meant I always felt safe no matter the day or night. Lots of businesses open late too.
It also benefits the city because there are more people in general.
I totally agree with you. It took years for South Beach / Ballpark in SF to become anything that remotely resembles a neighborhood. I remember considering it, briefly in 2008, but my gf decided it wasn't safe enough for her. I didn't like the lack of city amenities.
There is more now, but that's been driven by nightlife chasing after post-work startup people, presumably needing to find somewhere to drink after a rough day :-)
You know, the free stuff, no parking space minimums for new developments, rezoning city areas to allow for shops, enabling actual new developments in the first place instead of NIMBYism.
Certainly in London there seems to be a slip towards more of the working from home 1 day a week. It definitely feels like there are more working parents doing flexible hours out of necessity but there's a a fair amount of bias in that I've seen a lot more of that struggle from living it myself for the last 5 years.
I take the train from a commuter area and there's no real financial incentive to do 4 days commuting with 1 day off. Which I find sad - I think Train lines should _have_ to include discounted 4 day per week season tickets. Then again, I'm in a southern trains area so the trains aren't running half the time anyway....
Step 1. Tear down your city
Step 2. Rebuild a completely new city in its place.
How expensive could it be?
And that's why USA dooms the Earth in terms of carbon emissions. The whole country is built with costless petroleum in mind. It doesn't require completely tearing down the cities (another comment suggested altering the zoning plans), but if there isn't a very strong change of cap in terms of city planning, it'll keep being unfathomable to get rid of your car as an American citizen.
The pollution tax (=integrating the cost of global warming in everything that's based on petroleum) is another way to solve it, but it will lead to the same result: Rearchitecting american cities.
Doesn't sound like a big deal but consider that land is cheap, land with buildings is not. You can find an acre around where I live for 250,000-350,000 dollars but you want to buy four neighboring houses and build density, that's going to start at 2.4 million.
And of course, you have to pay for each house what someone looking to live in it would be willing to pay. Density is only acheived when the price of density becomes worth it. If you're building a city from scratch, density is cheap but very few cities get built from scratch.
It is land and zoning that makes things expensive.
Tear a building down and replace it multiple times, it doesn't matter.
One study in Dallas is looking to get rid of a downtown freeway connector and use that space to build out more of the city. http://coalitionforanewdallas.org/. It is an ambitious project but is very interesting.
http://www.carfree.com/
http://www.carfree.com/intro_cfc.html
How do we actually get there? Is "just" changing zoning actually enough? Is there a case study? Over what time-frame? With what downsides?
NIMBYism isn't a magical spell cast by Satan: it's an organic outgrowth of people's incentives. What is the way around it? I don't believe that then 1,001st reiteration of the advantages of mixed use developments is the answer. What kind of compromises work to keep NIMBYism from obstructing all of these developments?
reply