A Low-Cost Solution to Traffic: Building cities that reduce the need to drive (governing.com)
I'd like to see a little more from new urbanists than for them to endlessly restate their thesis. Yes, okay, we've now seen the 1,000th reiteration of the idea that dense mixed use residential/commercial developments have a number of advantages.

How do we actually get there? Is "just" changing zoning actually enough? Is there a case study? Over what time-frame? With what downsides?

NIMBYism isn't a magical spell cast by Satan: it's an organic outgrowth of people's incentives. What is the way around it? I don't believe that then 1,001st reiteration of the advantages of mixed use developments is the answer. What kind of compromises work to keep NIMBYism from obstructing all of these developments?

> Is "just" changing zoning actually enough? Is there a case study?

Changing zoning and eliminating minimum parking requirements, height limitations and setbacks is a good start.

Case studies? Towns in the US before zoning, and much of modern Europe?

Politically... it's a much tougher problem. People are used to their 'burbs and feel they have a right to tell other people what to do with their own land.

Signing up for organizations like the various YIMBY groups, Strong Towns, and so on is probably a good first step.

If you don't have a local YIMBY group - make one!

This is not directly what you want, but a better statement of the article's fundamental claim is given here:

http://newworldeconomics.com/the-eco-metropolis/

and the other articles on that site give some ideas about how to make it work.

The problem is zoning. If zoning didn't outlaw the type of cities they are describing, then perhaps it would happen.

This is why people are now becoming skeptical of new construction, new neighborhoods in the Bay Area. For a San Francisco example, check out the new mission bay developments. The area still feels dangerous and empty. Not enough realistic businesses - there is no legitimate reason to be on the street, other than wanting to 'hang out' in public spaces.

Once Mission Bay becomes a nightlife draw, with a mix of uses - like the Castro or Polk for example - then it will be an example of something done well. Until then, nope.

Does anyone know why we never see new apartment and office building with shops on the street level? This seems like the most natural configuration for dense city, and SF has quite a bit of land specifically zoned in this way. See the orange regions here:

https://williamhe4planning.files.wordpress.com/2013/03/sf_ci...

But almost all modern buildings I've seen, both residential and commercial, have huge lobbies. This means the shops are very thinly distributed at street-level, even in downtown areas with tall skyscrapers.

New buildings tend to have boring street-levle commercial spaces (banks, tanning salons, etc) because the underground parking requires ramps at street level, and that makes the shops shallow. Interesting businesses generally need a fair amount of space back (like old buildings all have). Basically if you build for cars you're going to lose pedestrian amenities.

That's literally the only type of building I see being built in Seattle. For both towers and 4 to 8 story compounds.

I agree with most of your statement but only partially agree with your view on Mission Bay. As a Mission Bay resident, I think it feels sleepy and a bit sterile, it does NOT feel dangerous at all. I've been in neighborhoods that feel sketchy in SF, but Mission Bay is not one of them. Its actually the only dense, urban area of SF I can think of that's both clean and quiet.

Its still too early to tell if Mission Bay is a success or not. Most of the housing here is either still in the development pipeline[0,1,2] or just finished within the last 1-2 years. Mission Rock [1] is probably the most ambitious and likely to draw crowds. Also, the 4th street retail area is just starting to sprout up with shops. It just takes time for neighborhoods to develop.

0: http://www.onemissionbay.com/

1: http://www.missionrock.com/

2: http://www.dbarchitect.com/project_detail/161/FIVE88%20Workf...

Good points, but we are still running against the age old problem of a designed environment vs a natural environment.

Perhaps an argument could be made that, this time, architects have finally gotten smart about the failures of designed spaces.

The classic critique being "Notes on a Synthesis of Form": https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0674627512/ref=oh_aui_deta...

I confess to not having fully read my copy of this book yet, so I cannot offer a rousing rebuttal to a 'better designed space'.

We had friends who moved to mission bay because they wanted to live in a place that wasn't built in the 20s. They moved out after a year for the reason you mentioned.

Also the T is the least well served line. Shadows of racism because of where it ends up, but still.

The neighborhood ends up being filled with people rushing home after work, and since it isnt a mixed area, ie: not many families, the after-dark streets seem dangerous.

I used to live right near Laguna and Market, and the amount of how much traffic meant I always felt safe no matter the day or night. Lots of businesses open late too.

I have said this repeatedly, but the key to making cities awesome for residents is to shrink the max footage any business gets on the block. Small store fronts increase variety in a given distance and allow for much shorter walking distances to far more stuff.

It also benefits the city because there are more people in general.

Yea that's why building the warriors stadium there was a great idea, it will bring the much needed foot traffic during games or concerts for more business to open up.

Is this sarcastic? Stadiums are dead zones. During the game everybody is in the stadium. When there's no game you have a completely empty block. Before and after games you have huge crowds coming and going.

Basketball (41 home games + playoffs) and baseball (81 + playoffs) are much better attractors than football (8 games + playoffs). Football stadiums are also much larger. The Staples Center in LA, Camden Yards in Baltimore, Wrigley in Chicago, and Fenway in Boston are all great in this regard.

I think the GP was serious.

I totally agree with you. It took years for South Beach / Ballpark in SF to become anything that remotely resembles a neighborhood. I remember considering it, briefly in 2008, but my gf decided it wasn't safe enough for her. I didn't like the lack of city amenities.

There is more now, but that's been driven by nightlife chasing after post-work startup people, presumably needing to find somewhere to drink after a rough day :-)

No I wasn't trying to be sarcastic, I really think its a good idea. San Francisco is not like any other typical American city, any big singer/artist on tour will come to San Francisco and this will be the only big event arena in the City. Owners are expecting 200 events/year.. That's a lot days when the streets of mission bay will be filled with 20k people.

Low cost is not defined in this article. Absolutely no strategy is given other than "build new walkable cities someplace else", which seems hard to justify as low cost to me.

Since this journal is called Governing after all I imagine it has something to do with policy.

You know, the free stuff, no parking space minimums for new developments, rezoning city areas to allow for shops, enabling actual new developments in the first place instead of NIMBYism.

I will never live further than 10 minutes from work again. Traffic is such a waste of life.

I totally agree, but also recognized how amazingly lucky we are to even consider making such a commitment. Most folks don't have options like that.

I think that's part of the problem though, as a consequence of car ownership we've normalized having a terrible commute. We can't build traffic-free cities if we're not committed to the idea.

Two body problems almost always mean one body has to sacrifice for the other.

unless you stack the bodies in a high rise at different prices :)

The simplest hack for the traffic issue I've heard is to just change work schedules. Either run cities in 2 general shifts, or do several days of longer hours and then take a day off.

Certainly in London there seems to be a slip towards more of the working from home 1 day a week. It definitely feels like there are more working parents doing flexible hours out of necessity but there's a a fair amount of bias in that I've seen a lot more of that struggle from living it myself for the last 5 years.

I take the train from a commuter area and there's no real financial incentive to do 4 days commuting with 1 day off. Which I find sad - I think Train lines should _have_ to include discounted 4 day per week season tickets. Then again, I'm in a southern trains area so the trains aren't running half the time anyway....

I've got an incredibly cheap solution to your problem!

Step 1. Tear down your city Step 2. Rebuild a completely new city in its place.

How expensive could it be?

Money's not the problem. In SF there's tons of developers who would jump at the chance to tear down some ugly old faux-victorians to put up a highrise. It's the social cost (zoning, community boards, parking/transit regulations) that are preventative.

You're in luck: cities are constantly being rebuilt as developers tear down old buildings and put up new ones. Change the zoning, and gradually the city will shift.

apparently japan is really good at this.

The US helped clear the cities though.

Actually... the guy just reinvented Europe. With cities which grew organic when transportation was expensive, commercial and residential areas are close to each other. Even Sydney, Australia, is a nice city when you don't have a car, even for fathers who drop their kid at school in the morning (but Australia has other problems in terms of carbon emissions, probably coal electricity, long distances and meat).

And that's why USA dooms the Earth in terms of carbon emissions. The whole country is built with costless petroleum in mind. It doesn't require completely tearing down the cities (another comment suggested altering the zoning plans), but if there isn't a very strong change of cap in terms of city planning, it'll keep being unfathomable to get rid of your car as an American citizen.

The pollution tax (=integrating the cost of global warming in everything that's based on petroleum) is another way to solve it, but it will lead to the same result: Rearchitecting american cities.

Tax policy is key here. The most effective approach is to reduce underdevelopment of prime land, and this can be achieved through shifting taxes away from improvements and onto land value. see: Land Value Tax

I think this article misunderstands a bit about how cities grow. Any place that's now high density in a city, used to look something like a suburb. Especially in the US, every place that has a recently built 5 story midrise building probably used to be 1/4-1/3 acre lots with 2,000sqft houses on them.

Doesn't sound like a big deal but consider that land is cheap, land with buildings is not. You can find an acre around where I live for 250,000-350,000 dollars but you want to buy four neighboring houses and build density, that's going to start at 2.4 million.

And of course, you have to pay for each house what someone looking to live in it would be willing to pay. Density is only acheived when the price of density becomes worth it. If you're building a city from scratch, density is cheap but very few cities get built from scratch.

rebuilding cities with new housing is the opposite of low cost.

reply


It is land and zoning that makes things expensive.

Tear a building down and replace it multiple times, it doesn't matter.

Exactly. That was the first thing I thought. To me a real solution is "Given what we have how can we evolve to make it better". It will be a blend of zoning, re-purposing, blending transportation systems and definitely political debate.

One study in Dallas is looking to get rid of a downtown freeway connector and use that space to build out more of the city. http://coalitionforanewdallas.org/. It is an ambitious project but is very interesting.

This site has some interesting proposals:

http://www.carfree.com/

http://www.carfree.com/intro_cfc.html

I live in Austin, and the traffic is ridiculous. just this week a co-worker quit because he can't stand the traffic from Round Rock to Downtown

To be fair, Round Rock is 20 miles away from downtown Austin. While growing up in Austin we didn't view Round Rock as a suburb, but as a completely separate city that happened to be fairly close by. It seems only normal that someone would want to work and live in the same city, and for that need not to be seen as a flaw in either one.

I was just in Austin for 2 weeks, driving in Austin during rush hour is easy compared to Seattle, San Diego or LA. Whereas going 20 miles in Seattle might take me an hour and a half in Seattle at 5pm, that same trip from South Austin to North Austin is 40 minutes.

How is the public transit in Austin?

Is it good anywhere outside of NYC?

Poor, good chunks of the city have no bus access, I ended up staying in an area that was pretty dense (3 stories minimum) and Google Maps said there was no possible route via mass transit. Turns out the bus is over an hours walk away.

