Monitor web page changes with Go (silviosimunic.com)
14 points by ssimunic 51 minutes ago | 1 comment





>we will need to define two global variables

Or just pass them to the request functions. And why define the global LOOP_EVERY_SECONDS in terms of seconds, rather than a time.Duration?

This code also doesn't handle errors at all. And it can exit any time from within checkChanges. And it compares data by converting the []byte to a string. Use bytes.Equal instead.

Finally, wouldn't this be a bit more useful if it printed a diff of the old-vs-new?

