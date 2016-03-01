Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
F-35 Scores Impressive 15:1 Kill Ratio at Red Flag War Games (popularmechanics.com)
26 points by jonbaer 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 31 comments | favorite





Readers of Blink might remember the "Millenium Challenge" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennium_Challenge_2002) war games. In short, General Van Riper- commanding the simulated insurgent forces- decisively defeated and humiliated the simulated US forces in 24 hours... until the DOD decided to roll back the exercise and deliver instead a completely scripted (and useless) version where America won handily.

I don't trust this outcome one bit and suspect something very similar happened here. I'm guessing the Pentagon is getting very sensitive to the increasing volume of accusations that the F-35 is a trillion-dollar garbage fire, and wanted to do anything to try and save its reputation. This result seems very suspicious in light of the previous evidence that the F-35 loses to both current- and even previous-generation fighters. Not buying it.

EDIT: Thanks to jljljl for correcting my faulty memory about the book. I get my pop-sci insight porn confused sometimes :)

reply


It's very simple to let the F-35 look good - stick to BVR combat. The scenarios in which it looked poor was in WVR combat where the F-35 has no benefit of stealth and an excellent radar, but all the drawbacks of stealth (fewer weapons etc)

I don't doubt the F-35 can dominate in simulations where there either is no WVR engagements or there are other aircraft to take care of those.

Also, aggressor aircraft were presumably 4th gen aircraft which leaves the question open how it would perform against other craft.

reply


BVR = beyond visual range: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beyond-visual-range_missile

WVR = within visual range: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_superiority_fighter

reply


No aircraft looks good BVR against live targets. There have only been perhaps one or two air-to-air missile kills bvr against aware/equiped targets in the last 40 years (targets with trained pilots and realistic countermeasures). Most pilots assume a 10-15% hit chance in a realworld bvr situation. No aircraft looks good when launching all your bvr weapons (4?) will likely not score a single hit.

reply


Relevant:

https://theaviationist.com/2016/03/01/heres-what-ive-learned...

http://www.scout.com/military/warrior/story/1682575-air-forc...

reply


If there's that much political showmanship in the military, how effective is the US military against a real threat? I'm aware that no system is perfect and obviously the US military is highly tied to politics, but I didn't realize they would neuter themselves even from learning exercises.

reply


The F-35 loses to previous generation fighters in dogfighting. But that's not the point of the plane. If you want a plane that will win in that scenario deploy the F-22.

The F-35 is designed to fly into contested areas ahead other planes, use the sensors to get the lay of the land, relay that information to the fighters behind and optionally destroy any relevant ground targets. In the future the F-35 will also be capable of deploying and controlling a swarm of drones.

reply


If the F-35 is designed for BVR shouldn't it be behind the fighters, not in front? Similarly to how an aircraft carrier is always grouped up with destroyers.

reply


Not an expert by any means, but what information can you get from the F-35 that you can't get from having an AWACS in the region?

reply


FYI, the book for this anecdote was Blink by Malcom Gladwell, not Freakonomics, in case anyone is trying to follow the reference.

reply


That is so frustrating to read about the Millenium Challenge. I had never heard of that idiocy before.

reply


Don't believe military wargames anymore. They have become a mechanism to bolster the procurement status quo. A Trillion dollar industry has developed around military procurement--they resist disruption using political means. Military procurement is not a free market. Its a network of old boys.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennium_Challenge_2002

reply


That's pretty much the way it has always been. You can go back at least to the Civil War and find politics has had more to do with procurement than performance of the weapon systems in question.

reply


If you read between the lines you may see something. The F-35 still sucks at air-air combat. Period. But if you use its radar and software systems to feed tactical data to the "real fighters" the team becomes extremely lethal. So it's still a giant money sink and they should probably just retrofit some of the older planes with those more advanced info systems.

reply


>The F-35 still sucks at air-air combat

It was never going to be good at air-to-air. It's a strike fighter by name, which means it's intended to be basically an A-10 that can also do some air-to-air in a pinch.

There's a reason they operate the F-22 in the air superiority role.

reply


Within visual range air-air combat. It's designed for BVR combat (although it's suffering from a lack of very long range weapons like the Meteor at this point).

Older planes are always retrofitted with more systems, that's what the su-30/35 is (on the Su 27 platform) and similarly for super hornet, late block F-16s etc. The problem is that those airframes are decades old and there comes a point when the power and cooling requirements just don't fit in the old frame any more.

reply


The old airframes are also not stealthy, which is a pretty important perk for BVR combat. Getting better missiles isn't much help if you don't know where to put them.

reply


I'm pretty sceptical about the value of stealth apart from being able to operate in contested airspace (read: attack). It's an advantage in BVR because of detection ranges etc but I'm not sure the stealth design is the most cost effective one for all those countries (probably) buying the F-35 without ever having to do "power projection" and instead will do territorial defense. Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, Canada(?) I think would probably have been better off with a non stealth design.

reply


An invasion force attacking Japan will have seaborne and mobile anti-air capabilities which will need to be neutralized before using aircraft to attack the force. Ideally for Japan their islands aren't even touched.

reply


"Against the ramped-up threats, the F-35A only lost one aircraft for every 15 aggressors killed"

Wait does that mean like one aircraft for 15 aggressor PEOPLE and sites on the ground? They mention SAMs and things that sound like ground forces. That sounds like an awful ratio. You lose 120 million dollars for every 15 aggressors killed? A hostile state can cheaply churn out aggressors 15 at a time all day long.

reply


If you read the full article this is comprehensive exercise where the F35 is shielded from airborne threats by the much more vaunted F22s, and the fourth gen aircrafts were used for most of the actual striker roles.

I have no doubt the F35 is a capable platform, but this does not represent its standalone performance. If anything, the enemy forces will be primarily targeting the F22 and other strike crafts.

reply


> "It's stellar performance"

Am I the only one deeply troubled by Popular Mechanics articles making this ugly it's/its confusion in 2017. Is this really going to become a thing now?

reply


1. Since He threated the F-35 program with closure, I guess we will see more of these. The US$399,792zn that's been spent so far must have left at least some spare for PR

2. There was an unofficial war hardware porn series on HN a while ago, front page full of Boy's Own stuff, one of them being an article by a pilot who sounded pretty positive about the F-35's capabilities. So this is either a long-running PR drive or the plane actually doesn't suck

3. For US$401,722zn (since it's now a minute or two after I wrote point 1) I'd like to think that we can expect the plane to be, at the very least, OK

reply


The question isn't really whether it's ok it's whether M F-35's are better than N alternative fighters at some task, for M<N.

A problem is that it needs to replace a lot of different planes (a-10, f-18, f-16, harrier...) and those have different roles. It's likely to suck royally at replacing the A-10 for example, or to act as an interceptor for defending the airspace Norway and Denmark which have no alternative fighters to back it up - but if a decision is made to e.f extend A-10 life, or buy a light attack plane for that role, then F-35 numbers go down, and unit price up.

Basically the F-35 has to be bought to do things it doesn't do very well or very cost effectively because otherwise not enough will be sold for it to be economical

reply


Seems like the whole concept is outdated. Humans are a bottleneck that needs to be mitigated. Each F-35 should probably have a thousand drone missiles flying behind it, ready to swarm-attack any threat. Not just a few F-22s...

Send 20 missle drones at any fighter or 100 into any deep bunker. It shouldn't be hard or expensive to fly missiles around the world anymore. An aluminum tube, some fuel, and a computer.

The F-35 could be the swarm leader and have the big computer capable of serving its 1000 drones without any outside support.

China or Russia could build this today and the technology is only advancing.

reply


But how would this compare if you had upgraded, let's say the F16 and F18, to have the same avionics and weapons systems capabilities as the F35? Or is that impossible without an entirely new triple-gold-plated air frame design?

reply


Not sure that would've been possible or probable.

You are talking about replacing basically everything except the aircraft frame. A frame which is using decades old technology and lacks any form of stealth. And given that the entire point of the F-35 is the deployment of sensors within a contested environment not sure what the point would be.

reply


The whole point of the F-35 is stealth which is determined by the shape and materials used on the fuselage. You cannot simply retrofit stealth.

reply


Next-gen fighters are moving in the direction of quadruple-gold-plating

reply


You probably love Norm Augustine's writings...

reply


>> But

But, but, but...!!1 Now that they are in the field producing results the haters begin retreating to ever smaller and more qualified hypotheticals. I'm pleased with myself for not having participated in the stupid F-35 flame wars that have been raging for years with these people.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: