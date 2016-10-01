Ask HN: How should Twitter win back Wall Street

I'd happily pay $10/month for a 'pro' level or whatever they want to call it. I use Twitter constantly, but have always preferred third party apps - Tweetbot is by far the best.
If the pro level killed ads, increased data privacy somehow, and fully opened up every API to third party clients that would be more than worth it IMO. For example, I'm tired of Tweetbot kicking me to the mobile site to view moments.
reply
http://www.businessinsider.com/disney-twitter-acquisition-tr...
Far easier to ban or throttle them. The extra time can then be spent congratulating oneself on being a platform of expression.
I'd happily pay $10/month for a 'pro' level or whatever they want to call it. I use Twitter constantly, but have always preferred third party apps - Tweetbot is by far the best.
If the pro level killed ads, increased data privacy somehow, and fully opened up every API to third party clients that would be more than worth it IMO. For example, I'm tired of Tweetbot kicking me to the mobile site to view moments.
reply