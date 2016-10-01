Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How should Twitter win back Wall Street
3 points by erjjones 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Let users pay for the service.

I'd happily pay $10/month for a 'pro' level or whatever they want to call it. I use Twitter constantly, but have always preferred third party apps - Tweetbot is by far the best.

If the pro level killed ads, increased data privacy somehow, and fully opened up every API to third party clients that would be more than worth it IMO. For example, I'm tired of Tweetbot kicking me to the mobile site to view moments.

reply


Let free speech be free?

reply


Yes to free speech but how do they clean up the abuse and still keep it "free".

http://www.businessinsider.com/disney-twitter-acquisition-tr...

reply


Too difficult. That means competing ideas must be compared on their merits.

Far easier to ban or throttle them. The extra time can then be spent congratulating oneself on being a platform of expression.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: