|Ask HN: What do you think will happen to Ticketmaster in the next decade?
1 point by ng-user 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|I'm looking for educated guesses, perhaps proposals for new alternatives to the current process of purchasing (concert/sports) tickets from the online selling giant known as Ticket Master.
Is this a problem perhaps a start-up can tackle? Is it as easy as creating a new system with say 'virtual tickets'? Ones that don't need to be printed, rather an app on your phone that gets scanned at the venue? Obviously there's a ton of unanswered questions but I'm looking for input from the HN community as a whole, I know I'm not the only person annoyed with Ticket Master's practices.
I'm not looking for immediate solutions because I know it will take a while to really combat the issue, where do you see Ticket Master in 10 years? (2027) How will the entire live-event/ticket purchasing process look in a few years time? Will we still be losing out on ticket sales to robots buying in bulk like today?
I really appreciate any input!
