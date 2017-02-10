Hacker News
What Wikimedia's Daily Mail “ban” tells us about the future of online censorship
3 points
by
laurex
22 minutes ago
laurex
20 minutes ago
Interested in thoughts on this. I agree that using data to support decisions generally is good practice, and that the makeup of decision-making bodies generally plays a role on the cultural mores of an organization, but is the term "censorship" really valid?
