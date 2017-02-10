Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What Wikimedia's Daily Mail “ban” tells us about the future of online censorship (forbes.com)
3 points by laurex 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Interested in thoughts on this. I agree that using data to support decisions generally is good practice, and that the makeup of decision-making bodies generally plays a role on the cultural mores of an organization, but is the term "censorship" really valid?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: