Show HN: A React components library for building interactive maps (github.com)
Reactive Maps is a data components library, the UI components are data aware and can be composed together to create complex filter rich UIs.

While the library is geared towards building maps, the components can be used for generic (components include data aware Lists, Dropdowns, Range Sliders, Button Groups, Searchboxes, Calendars, Feeds, GeoDistance Search and sliders, Maps) UIs.

Some examples of such UIs built with the library are here - https://opensource.appbase.io/reactivemaps/#meetup.

