Evolving Steam (steamcommunity.com)
41 points by larsiusprime 2 hours ago





This is a bit underwhelming in my opinion. Providing a more streamlined publishing experience is great, but it's not even close to the biggest problem Steam is facing. What about the interface (which is definitely showing its age) being an unresponsive mess, or the fact that support STILL has not improved in any major way? It reminds me of iTunes a bit, especially since this update has the potential to actually make Steam Greenlight even worse.

Valve definitely does not seem to have a clear vision for the future.

Realistically they never had a vision for the future. It seems to be a combination of a bunch of visions. Nonetheless, I can't see much about Steam that took 360+ people 13 years to develop. It seems to me that there is a fear of commitment in an environment that tries to foster comfort for it's workforce. Maybe they need someone to point their finger at a goal and start demanding that progress be made to achieve that goal.

Finish the HL2 story arc for crying-out-loud. Or just cancel it so your fans can move on.

Exactly. They're doing even worse in terms of vision for their game franchises, which is what got them where they are in the first place.

This is a gaming company that hasn't really done anything major for gaming in nearly a decade. How is that even possible?

Dota 2 is in the last decade. I think that counts!

This sounds like they're re-launching Steam Greenlight, but without the pretense that only quality games will get through. Hopefully the fee will be high enough to stop asset-flips and shovelware, but low enough to allow smaller indie devs in.

This. My kids primarily buy games through Steam. More and more they wind up buying early access games at "finished" prices.

My second concern is that Greenlight and shovelware will turn into a malware channel. Some of the anti-cheat utilities have deep access.

The amount of shovelware and asset flips suggest the current fee of $100 is far too low.

I'm dismayed there is scarcely any mention of the quality of works entering Steam. It's patently obvious that quality is the major issue now, not the usability of the platform or developer features.

Valve's corporate philosophy seems to go completely against any sort of regulation. This is reflected in their management/leadership structure (or famous lack there-of).

It seems pretty clear to me that their plans are to rely on the market to moderate this stuff.

I think (assuming I'm reading the announcement correctly) there's an extra wrinkle here, though.

In the old model, the way to get your game onto Steam was to put it through Greenlight, where if it gathered enough support it could get promoted to the main storefront. You had to pay a fee to Valve to submit games to Greenlight, but it was a one-time fee ($100, IIRC), after which you could submit as many games to Greenlight as you wanted.

In the new model, Greenlight goes away; you just submit your game directly, and after you pay a publication fee, the amount of which is still up in the air (anywhere from $100-$5,000), it goes into the storefront. But, and this is the wrinkle, now you pay the publication fee for each game you submit rather than just paying it once. So if you submit ten games for publication, you pay the publication fee ten times.

So why the change? My guess is that Valve has decided that the essential premise of Greenlight -- that community curation would surface the gems within the vast pile of dross that gets submitted -- has been comprehensively broken by tactics like voting rings and giving out free keys in exchange for votes. So this represents them abandoning that idea and replacing it with a more blunt filter: a per-title publication fee. In the old model it cost the same to submit a thousand games as it did to submit one, so developers just threw lots of things against the wall and prayed one would stick. Now there will be a financial incentive for developers to put more wood behind fewer arrows, as the saying goes.

The big question is whether this will improve the overall quality of games on Steam, or reduce it further (if that's even possible). I'm honestly not sure. A lot will depend on where precisely they set that publication fee -- too high will drive off cash-starved indie devs, too low will mean the crap merchants will just swallow it as the cost of doing business.

Steam has come a long way in recent years, but it would be nice if some of that fancy store logic they've written could be used on library management. I've collected over 700 steam games, and looking through them became unwieldy after I hit 150 or so.

Careful usage of categories can make up for some of it, but even that is clunky and not something I want to spend time on.

Trading cards were added to make people happy?

The gamification of the games platform. People will buy games just for the trading cards. The more trading cards you have, the better your odds of completing a set and turning it in for XP and leveling up your Steam account, unlocking new profile and friends list features.

